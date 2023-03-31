Infinera : 2023 Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report

Infinera Corporation

6373 San Ignacio Avenue

San Jose, California 95119

Dear Stockholders,

I am extremely pleased with our performance in 2022, especially in light of the macroeconomic impacts we faced throughout the year, from a lingering pandemic and persistent supply chain challenges to rising inflation and a conflict in Europe. Despite these headwinds, we delivered above-market growth, gained market share, improved our balance sheet and continued to expand profitability for the third consecutive year. The result was a year of significant achievements:

Delivered strong financial performance - in 2022, we grew company revenue by 10%, and within our stated objective of 8-12% growth, with product revenue growth of 15%. We set a record for revenue and increased operating margin by 230 basis points, positioning us well to achieve our long-term business model.

Our performance in 2022 demonstrates that we are making solid progress with our strategy and our portfolio is resonating with our global customers. Our vertical integration capabilities and differentiation have resulted in greater security and control over our supply chain, enabling us to deliver our solutions to our customers with what we believe are competitive lead times.

Our accomplishments this past year further underscore the dedication and talent of an exceptional global team that I am honored to lead, and the power of a culture we continue to strengthen through our commitment to diversity, inclusion, social responsibility, innovation and execution excellence. Our people remain our greatest asset and the heart of our success, and we continue to focus on their safety, well-being and career development and advancement as we drive the business forward.

We leverage our U.S.-based semiconductor fabrication plant and in-house packaging capabilities to provide our customers with a critical and secure source of U.S.-produced optical semiconductors and to consistently pioneer critical technology advancements in critical infrastructure. This helps our customers around the world successfully realize unprecedented levels of network efficiency, scalability and automation that empower these and other critical end-user applications. With a strategy to drive stockholder value in the years ahead, our progress in 2022 represents a tangible proof point that we are on the right trajectory to gain market share, continue to innovate to the delight of our customers and achieve our long-term business objectives.

We remain confident in our ability to create sustainable, long-term value for our stockholders, customers, partners, and employees as we advance our mission of delivering industry-leading innovation in open optical systems and coherent optical subsystems.

Your voting support of the proposals described in the accompanying proxy statement would be deeply appreciated as we work together to increase the value of your investment in Infinera. We thank you for your continued commitment to Infinera and belief in our team.

Sincerely,