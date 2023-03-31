Infinera : 2023 Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report
03/31/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
Infinera Corporation
2023 Proxy Statement
and
2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K
Infinera Corporation
6373 San Ignacio Avenue
San Jose, California 95119
Dear Stockholders,
I am extremely pleased with our performance in 2022, especially in light of the macroeconomic impacts we faced throughout the year, from a lingering pandemic and persistent supply chain challenges to rising inflation and a conflict in Europe. Despite these headwinds, we delivered above-market growth, gained market share, improved our balance sheet and continued to expand profitability for the third consecutive year. The result was a year of significant achievements:
Delivered strong financial performance - in 2022, we grew company revenue by 10%, and within our stated objective of 8-12% growth, with product revenue growth of 15%. We set a record for revenue and increased operating margin by 230 basis points, positioning us well to achieve our long-term business model.
Drove substantial portfolio momentum and innovation - during the year, we ramped our flagship ICE6-based products to 28% of product revenue and ended the year with over 70 ICE6 customers, ranging from global service providers to internet content providers. We continued to build on our metro portfolio momentum, growing revenue for the flagship GX metro product by approximately 28% in the year. We also recently announced the availability of our ICE-X 100G and 400G-based pluggables and components, our next-generation 1.2 Terabit embedded optical engine, and the development of our 800G pluggable.
Improved customer experience - while aligning the organization to deliver increased value to our customers, we improved upon key metrics that reflect our commitment to delivering a superior customer experience and unlocking the value of true customer centricity.
Our performance in 2022 demonstrates that we are making solid progress with our strategy and our portfolio is resonating with our global customers. Our vertical integration capabilities and differentiation have resulted in greater security and control over our supply chain, enabling us to deliver our solutions to our customers with what we believe are competitive lead times.
Our accomplishments this past year further underscore the dedication and talent of an exceptional global team that I am honored to lead, and the power of a culture we continue to strengthen through our commitment to diversity, inclusion, social responsibility, innovation and execution excellence. Our people remain our greatest asset and the heart of our success, and we continue to focus on their safety, well-being and career development and advancement as we drive the business forward.
We leverage our U.S.-based semiconductor fabrication plant and in-house packaging capabilities to provide our customers with a critical and secure source of U.S.-produced optical semiconductors and to consistently pioneer critical technology advancements in critical infrastructure. This helps our customers around the world successfully realize unprecedented levels of network efficiency, scalability and automation that empower these and other critical end-user applications. With a strategy to drive stockholder value in the years ahead, our progress in 2022 represents a tangible proof point that we are on the right trajectory to gain market share, continue to innovate to the delight of our customers and achieve our long-term business objectives.
We remain confident in our ability to create sustainable, long-term value for our stockholders, customers, partners, and employees as we advance our mission of delivering industry-leading innovation in open optical systems and coherent optical subsystems.
Your voting support of the proposals described in the accompanying proxy statement would be deeply appreciated as we work together to increase the value of your investment in Infinera. We thank you for your continued commitment to Infinera and belief in our team.
Sincerely,
David W. Heard
Chief Executive Officer
Infinera Corporation
6373 San Ignacio Avenue
San Jose, California 95119
Dear Fellow Stockholders,
Infinera's remarkable transformation in recent years continued in 2022 as the company further established itself as a market leader and innovator in coherent optical networking. Marking progress along this journey, we are pleased with the company's financial performance and portfolio advances in 2022 as it rose to the challenge of navigating another year of profound global and macroeconomic challenges impacting not only our industry, but the world at large. I am very proud of our global management team, which has been developed internally along with targeted external hires, for its perseverance through these challenging times and its impact in driving our performance improvements. The vision of the company - "A connected world with unlimited bandwidth for everyone - Everywhere, Always and Instantly" - also continues to resonate and guides us to deliver innovation and value to the world.
We are encouraged by the robust demand we are seeing for our networking solutions across geographies, customers, and network segments, including long-haul, subsea, metro and access. This demand helped drive operating improvements in 2022 and bodes well for the future as bandwidth and connectivity become increasingly integral to all of our lives. Drawing on an expanded portfolio, including the introduction of our new subsystems products, a customer-centric approach infusing the entire organization, and strong market cycles driving new growth opportunities, we are well-positioned to execute our strategy, bring further innovation to the coherent optical networking market and drive continued progress toward our long- term business model.
In keeping with our strategy and long-term goals, we remain committed to strengthening our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and taking a proactive and collaborative approach by anticipating evolving regulations and keeping pace with customer and investor expectations. Our commitment to ESG starts at the top with the Board and our executive leadership team, and our programs have full support and enablement from management. Our employees share the company's vision of sustainability, equity and inclusion and support our goal of creating value for our stakeholders through our ESG initiatives. We are proud of the progress made in these areas of the business in 2022 and know that with dedication and innovation, we can continue to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead of us.
I have the privilege of leading a highly qualified, independent and diverse Board, one which continues to be inspired by the ability of the Infinera team and its core values and vision to overcome challenging external conditions to deliver strong results while looking after its customers, partners, and employees. We are excited about the future ahead and the company's ability to achieve long-term success.
In closing, as you review the accompanying proxy statement, the Board hopes our collective commitment to excellence in our corporate governance and executive compensation practices is evident. We value the ongoing support of our stockholders and thank you for your investment.
Sincerely,
George A. Riedel
Independent Board Chair
Infinera Corporation
6373 San Ignacio Avenue
San Jose, California 95119
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date:
May 18, 2023
Record Date:
March 21, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Attendance:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INFN2023.
Dear Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Infinera Corporation ("Infinera"), a Delaware corporation, and any postponement, adjournment or other delay thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INFN2023 on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting the website listed above. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting.
This Annual Meeting is being held for the following purposes:
To elect three Class I directors to the Board of Directors to hold office until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal from the Board of Directors.
To approve the Infinera Corporation 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan"), as amended, which increases the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 8,100,000 shares.
To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Infinera's named executive officers, as described in the Proxy Statement.
To approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Infinera's named executive officers.
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Infinera's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 30, 2023.
To transact such other business that may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.
These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice.
The record date for the Annual Meeting was March 21, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date may vote at the Annual Meeting. Your vote is important. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that you vote as soon as possible so that your shares are represented. To vote your shares, please follow the instructions in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which is being mailed to you on or about March 31, 2023. The proxy materials and our annual report can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INFN2023.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your participation in this important annual process.
This Proxy Statement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Important Notice Regarding Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting
to be Held on May 18, 2023
The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and Form of Proxy are first being mailed on or about March 31, 2023 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. This Proxy Statement and our 2022 Annual Report are also available on the Investors page at investors.infinera.com.
Virtual Meeting Admission
Stockholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting our Annual Meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INFN2023. To participate in the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card.
The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Online check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time, and you should allow approximately 15 minutes for the online check-in procedures.
Voting. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting and regardless of the number of shares of common stock that you own, please cast your vote, at your earliest convenience, as instructed on your proxy card and/or voting instruction form. Your vote is very important. Your vote before the Annual Meeting will ensure representation of your shares at the Annual Meeting even if you are unable to virtually attend. You may submit your vote by the Internet, telephone, mail or virtually at the Annual Meeting. Voting over the Internet or by telephone is fast and convenient, and your vote is immediately confirmed and tabulated. By using the Internet or telephone, you help us reduce postage, printing and proxy tabulation costs. We encourage all holders of record to vote in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card and/or voting instruction form prior to the Annual Meeting even if they plan on virtually attending the Annual Meeting. Submitting a vote before the Annual Meeting will not preclude you from voting your shares at the Annual Meeting should you decide to virtually attend.
You may vote using the following methods:
Prior to the Annual Meeting, visit the website listed on your proxy card/voting instruction form to vote via the Internet.
During the Annual Meeting, visit our Annual Meeting website at
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INFN2023
Sign, date and return your proxy card/voting instruction form to vote by mail.
Call the telephone number on your proxy card/voting instruction form to vote by telephone.
