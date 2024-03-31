1,725,000 Ordinary Shares of Infini Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Details:

The Company?s 21,034,250 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until January 15, 2026, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



The Company?s 1,360,000 performance rights with a nil exercise, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until January 15, 2026, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.