Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced at its Nicobi Project, located 160 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Québec. The program is fully funded with approximately CAD$ 1.1 million currently in the Company treasury.

Nicobi Drill Program

Drilling has commenced on the Nicobi nickel, copper and cobalt Project. Orbit Garant Drilling Services Inc, of Val d'Or, Québec, have been contracted to provide the Company with drilling services. A minimum of 1,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for the program. Five boreholes are designed to follow up on the 1,167 m Phase 1 drill program conducted in January 2024, which intersected 51.94 m at 1.37% Ni as detailed in the February 27, 2024 press release, as well as targeting a highly conductive electromagnetic feature identified in a BHEM survey, as detailed in the April 24, 2024 press release. The drill program will test the down plunge extent of mineralization, targeting extensions of mineralization at depth and to the north of existing drilling. The area being targeted has not seen any previous drill testing.

Borehole Electromagnetics

Abitibi Geophysics have been contracted to conduct the Borehole TDEM surveys. The Borehole TDEM surveys will be conducted alongside the diamond drilling with the aim of identifying off-hole conductivity anomalies. The use of Borehole TDEM surveys will aid in the targeting and identification of new zones of mineralization.

Sam Walding, Infinico's CEO, commented: "This phase of drilling will look to build on the outstanding results identified in Infinico's January 2024 drill program. We have clear geological targets to test down plunge to the north of the known mineralization, and a highly conductive BHEM feature to drill test. The work program is targeting areas not previously drill tested, with the objective of extending and growing the known mineralization."





Figure 1. Map displaying the planned Phase 2 boreholes and the January 2024 Phase 1 drill program at the Nicobi Project

About the Nicobi Project

The Nicobi Project is located approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Québec, Canada. The project is host to a cluster of magmatic nickel sulphide occurrences within a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex. Drilling of a surface showing in the 1960's by Noranda revealed disseminated to massive nickel sulphide mineralization. Noranda went on to define a non-compliant resource on the project. Multiple drill campaigns have been carried out by six different operators, including the best reported historic drill intercept of 37.61 metres at 0.89% Ni and 0.75% Cu from surface in 1991 (Minorca Resources Ltd., 1993). Infinico Metals conducted a 1,167 m drill program in January 2024 and intercepted 51.94 m at 1.37% Ni, 0.38% Cu, 418 ppm Co & 0.16 g/t Pt+Pd from 6.10 m.

Qualified Person

Szabolcs Orban, MSc, EFG, EurGeol (#1883), OGQ (AS-1617) is Vice President of Exploration for Infinico Metals Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals in the province of Québec. The Company has signed option agreements on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, and on the Dalhousie Project, which also hosts magmatic Li pegmatites & Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

