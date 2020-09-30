Log in
INFINITE ORE CORP.

INFINITE ORE CORP.

(ILI)
Press Releases 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

infinite ore : launches private placement

09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT
infinite ore launches private placement

September 30, 2020 Vancouver, BC, Canada - Infinite Ore Corp. ('ILI' or the 'Company') (ILI-TSX:V) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million units ('Units') at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ('Share') and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ('Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for used towards exploration activities on the Company's properties (collectively named 'Eastern Vision') located in the Red Lake area of Northwestern Ontario and for general working capital and unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

These offerings are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'J.C. St-Amour'
J.C. St-Amour, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Disclaimer

Infinite Ore Corp. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
