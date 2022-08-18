Infinitum Copper : Condensed Interim Financial Statements Q2 ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Infinitum Copper Corp. have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Infinitum Copper Corp.'s independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Stephen Robertson
Melinda Hsu, CPA CGA
President and CEO
Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, Canada
August 18, 2022
(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)
Contents
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
8 - 22
(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
Cash
558,064
2,812,783
Restricted cash
4
28,750
-
GST receivable
16,855
7,098
Prepaid expenses
25,324
40,883
Due from Bayshore Petroleum Corp.
3, 7 (b)
-
89,435
628,993
2,950,199
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
3,247,052
198,334
VAT receivable
187,636
46,423
3,434,688
244,757
TOTAL ASSETS
4,063,681
3,194,956
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
542,942
141,300
Due to related parties
3, 7 (b)
53,500
-
596,442
141,300
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
6
8,422,829
4,244,906
Reserves
6
230,701
56,952
Deficit
(5,186,291)
(1,248,202)
3,467,239
3,053,656
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,063,681
3,194,956
Nature of operations and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (11)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"
(Signed) Mahendra Naik Director
(Signed) Garrick Mendham Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Note
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
$
$
$
$
Exploration expenses
5
776,975
23,371
1,105,525
23,371
Administrative expenses
Accounting and audit
27,234
11,888
48,592
11,888
Consulting
7
87,733
20,370
146,222
83,370
Foreign exchange loss
7,774
1,091
19,024
2,126
Investor relations and travel
151,003
6,546
213,524
6,546
Legal
16,047
-
226,424
-
Listing, filing and regulatory
46,432
20,000
121,029
20,000
Management fees
7
107,500
116,758
200,000
171,258
Office and general expense
24,104
4,314
31,443
4,419
RTO transaction costs
-
-
1,645,022
-
Share-based compensation
156,169
75,000
181,284
75,000
623,996
255,967
2,832,564
374,607
Net loss for the period
(1,400,971)
(279,338)
(3,938,089)
(397,978)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences on translation
to reporting currency
(13,186)
-
(7,535)
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(1,414,157)
(279,338)
(3,945,624)
(397,978)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.11)
0.06
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
40,608,436
10,773,261
36,832,779
6,162,963
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
