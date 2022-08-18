Log in
    INFI   CA45675B1040

INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

(INFI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.1550 CAD   -6.06%
01:34pINFINITUM COPPER : Quarterly MD&A - Q2 ended June 30, 2022
PU
01:34pINFINITUM COPPER : Condensed Interim Financial Statements Q2 ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/11Infinitum copper announces completion of shares for debt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinitum Copper : Condensed Interim Financial Statements Q2 ended June 30, 2022

08/18/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Infinitum Copper Corp. have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Infinitum Copper Corp.'s independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Stephen Robertson

Melinda Hsu, CPA CGA

President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, Canada

August 18, 2022

(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)

Contents

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8 - 22

(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

Cash

558,064

2,812,783

Restricted cash

4

28,750

-

GST receivable

16,855

7,098

Prepaid expenses

25,324

40,883

Due from Bayshore Petroleum Corp.

3, 7 (b)

-

89,435

628,993

2,950,199

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

3,247,052

198,334

VAT receivable

187,636

46,423

3,434,688

244,757

TOTAL ASSETS

4,063,681

3,194,956

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

542,942

141,300

Due to related parties

3, 7 (b)

53,500

-

596,442

141,300

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

6

8,422,829

4,244,906

Reserves

6

230,701

56,952

Deficit

(5,186,291)

(1,248,202)

3,467,239

3,053,656

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,063,681

3,194,956

Nature of operations and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (11)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"

(Signed) Mahendra Naik Director

(Signed) Garrick Mendham Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

(Formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Note

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

$

$

$

$

Exploration expenses

5

776,975

23,371

1,105,525

23,371

Administrative expenses

Accounting and audit

27,234

11,888

48,592

11,888

Consulting

7

87,733

20,370

146,222

83,370

Foreign exchange loss

7,774

1,091

19,024

2,126

Investor relations and travel

151,003

6,546

213,524

6,546

Legal

16,047

-

226,424

-

Listing, filing and regulatory

46,432

20,000

121,029

20,000

Management fees

7

107,500

116,758

200,000

171,258

Office and general expense

24,104

4,314

31,443

4,419

RTO transaction costs

-

-

1,645,022

-

Share-based compensation

156,169

75,000

181,284

75,000

623,996

255,967

2,832,564

374,607

Net loss for the period

(1,400,971)

(279,338)

(3,938,089)

(397,978)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences on translation

to reporting currency

(13,186)

-

(7,535)

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(1,414,157)

(279,338)

(3,945,624)

(397,978)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.03)

(0.03)

(0.11)

0.06

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

40,608,436

10,773,261

36,832,779

6,162,963

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bayshore Petroleum Corp. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
