Infinitum Copper Corp. is a Canada-based mining exploration company. The Company is focused on exploration and discovery of properties containing copper mineralization in Mexico. The Company is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita project includes seven mining claims covering approximately 6,446 hectares. It also has an option to earn a 25 % interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt, about 90 kilometers north of Tucson, Arizona. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization. The Hot Breccia project consists of over 35 unpatented federal mining claims over the heart of the zone, plus 192 surrounding unpatented claims.