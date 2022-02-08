Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INF   AU0000007627

INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(INF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - INF

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

INF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

729,985

08/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

147413956

1.3

ASX issuer code

INF

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

INFAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022 EX $0.12

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

INF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

729,985

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

8/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

729,985



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,46 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2021 19,1 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryan Parkin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jonathan David Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian Paul Byass Non-Executive Chairman
David Valls Technical Manager-Spain Region
Jon Starink Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED-16.22%46
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-7.93%56 419
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.18%48 866
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.40%15 534
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.22.99%12 756
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED7.12%5 175