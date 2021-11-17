Infinity Lithium : GreenTech Presentation

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

DISCLAIMER

onlyThis presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are n t intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities involve risks which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

For Consideration

This presentation has been prepared by Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited "Infinity Lithium". This document contains background information about Infinity Lithium current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares in any jurisdiction.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Infinity Lithium, its officers, employees, agents and advisors do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise are accepted.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Infinity Lithium. Actual values, results or events may be usemat rially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of

issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, Infinity Lithium does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or any changes in v nts, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Mineral Resources is based on the information compiled by Mr Patrick Adams, of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd (Perth). Mr Adams has sufficient relevant professional experience with open pit and underground mining, exploration and development of mineral deposits similar to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of JORC Code He has visited the project area and observed drilling, logging and sampling techniques used by Infinity Lithium in collection of data used in the preparation of this report. Mr Adams is an employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd and consents to be named in this release and the report as it is presented.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on the information compiled or reviewed by Mr Adrian Byass, B.Sc Hons (Geol), B.Econ, FSEG, MAIG and an employee of Infinity Lithium. Mr Byass has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Byass consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.