    INF   AU0000007627

INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(INF)
Infinity Lithium : GreenTech Presentation

11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST
INFINITY GREENTECH

LOW CARBON FOOTPRINT LITHIUM HARD ROCK PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

www.infinitylithium.com

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

DISCLAIMER

onlyThis presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are n t intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities involve risks which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

For Consideration

This presentation has been prepared by Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited "Infinity Lithium". This document contains background information about Infinity Lithium current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares in any jurisdiction.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Infinity Lithium, its officers, employees, agents and advisors do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise are accepted.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Infinity Lithium. Actual values, results or events may be usemat rially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of

issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, Infinity Lithium does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or any changes in v nts, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Mineral Resources is based on the information compiled by Mr Patrick Adams, of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd (Perth). Mr Adams has sufficient relevant professional experience with open pit and underground mining, exploration and development of mineral deposits similar to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of JORC Code He has visited the project area and observed drilling, logging and sampling techniques used by Infinity Lithium in collection of data used in the preparation of this report. Mr Adams is an employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd and consents to be named in this release and the report as it is presented.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on the information compiled or reviewed by Mr Adrian Byass, B.Sc Hons (Geol), B.Econ, FSEG, MAIG and an employee of Infinity Lithium. Mr Byass has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Byass consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

INFINITY GREENTECH

development & commercialisation of novel low carbon footprint lithium hard rock processing technologies.

provisional patent applications lodged for a sustainable and novel lithium

Patent Applications

hydrometallurgical conversion process.

Phase 1 test work complete - open circuit lithium recoveries

Test Work

Phase 2 test work commencing - locked cycle test work

Pilot plant design underway - long lead items identified

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

3

INFINITY GREENTECH

efficient & environmentally friendly solution

Environmentally

Simple & Rapid

End Product

Friendly

Processing

Optionality

rapid process kinetics

battery grade lithium carbonate

low cost & recyclable reagents

lower carbon footprint

lower energy and reagent use

battery grade lithium hydroxide

waste minimised

lower CAPEX & OPEX requirements

by-products

reduced physical footprint

powered by renewable energies

non-toxic reagents & waste

timely adaption to market demand

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

4

INFINITY

Simplified and rapid process - lower capital requirement

only

Potential application to lithium bearing mineral resources & recycled materials

hard rock & clay lithium resources

Renewable Energy

recycled lithium from LiBs

use

ROM

Recycled

lithium

Beneficiation

Leach

Impurity Removal

Direct production

Direct recovery of

of Battery grade

By-products

ROM & recycled lithium

lithium carbonate

& conversion to

materials direct to leach

hydroxide

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,46 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net cash 2021 19,1 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84,6 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryan Parkin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jonathan David Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian Paul Byass Non-Executive Chairman
David Valls Technical Manager-Spain Region
Jon Starink Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY LITHIUM CORPORATION LIMITED32.26%65
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.57.03%60 002
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.99%46 996
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.118.48%18 714
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.28%10 637
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.32.28%4 722