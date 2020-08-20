Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited    1442   KYG4769S1049

INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED

(1442)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1442)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report") published on 28 April 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as set out in the Annual Report.

EXPECTED TIMELINE FOR UTILIZING THE UNUTILIZED NET PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the paragraph headed "FUTURE PLANS AND USE OF PROCEEDS" in the "MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS" section on page 9 of the Annual Report.

Due to the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the approval progress from relevant government authorisation was further delayed. In this connection, as of the date of this announcement, the board (the "Board") of directors of the Company wishes to supplement the following in the Annual Report:

Expected timeline for

Net

Amount

Amount

utilising the unutilised

proceeds

utilised

unutilised

net proceeds

RM'million

RM'million

RM'million

Construction of warehouse in Westport

46.0

0.3

45.7

Before the end of

Free Zone in Port Klang

30 September 2021

(Note 1)

Purchase of haulage prime movers &

5.0

4.8

0.2

Before the end of

trailers

30 September 2020

Replaced aged and acquire additional

3.0

3.0

-

Not applicable

forklifts

(Note 2)

Purchase of containers for NVOCC

3.0

-

3.0

Before the end of

segment

31 December 2020

Upgrade of IT System

2.0

0.5

1.5

Before the end of

31 December 2020

General working capital

3.7

3.7

-

Not applicable

(Note 2)

62.7

12.3

50.4

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. The utilisation of net proceeds is subject to the approval of commencing construction of the warehouse in Westport Free Zone granted by relevant government authorities. Currently the Directors expect to obtain such approval by third quarter of 2020.
  2. The net proceeds of respective usage was fully utilized as of date of this announcement.

Should there be any material delay or further change in the use of proceeds, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

In addition to the information provided in the Annual Report, the Board wishes to supplement that under the paragraph headed "RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION" in the "DIRECTORS' REPORT" section on page 30 of the Annual Report, the Company has complied with the disclosure requirements for those related party transactions which constituted connected transactions in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in Annual Report remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited

Dato' Chan Kong Yew

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Dato' Chan Kong Yew (Chairman), Dato' Kwan Siew Deeg and Datin Lo Shing Ping, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Yap Sheng Feng and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Chi Keung, Mr. Tan Poay Teik and Ms. Yeung Hoi Yan Monica.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 11:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED
07:36aINFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VEN : Supplemental announcement to annual repor..
PU
08/07INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VEN : List of Directors and their Role and Func..
PU
08/07INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VEN : Changes in directorate and of important e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 209 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net income 2019 19,5 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
Net Debt 2019 79,4 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 355 M 85,2 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Yew Chan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Soon Aik Ng Chief Financial Officer
Siew Deeg Kwan Executive Director
Shing Ping Lo Executive Director
Chi Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINITY LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT VENTURES LIMITED0.00%85
UNION PACIFIC5.48%129 624
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY17.15%74 413
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.28%52 399
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED19.70%40 641
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN18.01%17 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group