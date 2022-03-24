Infinity Mining : First Drill Program Confirms Gold Mineralisation
03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
News release
For Immediate Dissemination
ASX Announcement |25 March 2022
INFINITY'S FIRST DRILL PROGRAM CONFIRMS GOLD
MINERALISATION AT GREAT NORTHERN
Highlights:
Infinity has received gold assay results for its first pass, 12 hole (724m) RC drilling program, from the Great Northern Gold Prospect near Leonora, WA.
The program was designed to verify gold mineralisation reported in historical RC drill holes completed by Melita Mining NL in 1987-1988.
Multiple gold intersections over 1 g/t Au were returned with individual assays up to a maximum of 10.95 g/t Au (1 m sample).
Significant gold intercepts include:
5 m @ 2.48 g/t Au from 37 m depth in hole GN22RC101.o 4 m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 30 m depth in hole GN22RC111. o Including 1 m @ 10.95 g/t Au from 32 m depth in hole GN22RC111
Detailed 3D modelling of the geology and mineralisation to now be undertaken, which will allow Infinity to design a follow-up drilling program to test possible extensions of the gold mineralisation.
A site visit is also planned to Infinity's Pilbara Lithium tenements next month.
Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) (the Company or Infinity) is pleased to announce that a12-holeRC drilling program for 724 m total drilling, has been completed at the Great Northern tenement(P37-8310).The program was completed in January 2022 and gold assays were returned to the company in March 2022.Multi-elementanalyses for a selection of samples are still pending. The Great Northern tenement is part of Infinity's Central Goldfields group of projects, located in gold mining district of Leonora, WA (see Figure 1).
FIGURE 1: Infinity Central Goldfields Tenement Map, showing the location of the Great Northern Tenement, around 20 km east of Leonora.
On the 10 January 2022, Infinity reported the commencement of the drilling program (see announcement here) along with a video of the commencement of the first RC hole (see Infinity website). This program was designed to verify the gold mineralisation intersected in a historical RC drilling program completed by Melita Mining NL in 1987-1988. Drill collar tables for both Infinity and Melita RC drilling programs are included below (see Tables 1 and 2). The Melita drilling program was originally reported in 1988 (see WAMEX Report A25349). A map showing the collar locations (and drill traces) of both Infinity and Melita RC drill holes, is included below as Figure 2.
FIGURE 2: Drill hole collar location map showing both Infinity and Melita drill holes, plus drill hole traces.
Results
The recent Infinity RC drilling program was successful in verifying the subsurface gold mineralisation, as reported by Melita Mining NL in Melita's Annual Report to August 1988 (WAMEX Report A25349). Assays from the Infinity RC program returned multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au, with individual assays up to 10.95 g/t Au (1 m sample).
Significant gold intercepts from the Infinity RC program are reported below in Table 3, which were calculated using both 0.2 and 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grades.
Significant intercepts from the Melita Mining ML RC drilling program (1987-88) are also included below in Table 4for comparison. The maximum gold assay from the Melita program was 24.1 g/t Au, from 12-13 m (EOH) in hole GN06. All gold intercepts quoted within Tables 3 and 4 are weighted averages of the gold assays from 1 m RC drilling samples, using a cut-off grade of 0.2 or 0.5 g/t Au. Two different cut-off grades were applied to better define the extent of the gold mineralisation. Infinity has confidence in the Melita drilling data, as the historical results compare moderately well with Infinity's drilling results, and therefore Infinity has reported the Melita drilling results under the JORC (2012) Code and included all details of this historical program, plus the Infinity drilling program, in the attached JORC Table 1.
The Infinity RC drilling program has confirmed the continuity of gold mineralisation below the historical workings at Great Northern. The significant gold intercepts from the Infinity program compare moderately well with the historical Melita program (see Tables 3 and 4). The gold mineralisation at Great Northern is hosted in quartz-veins within felsic to intermediate schists. The zones of quartz veining dip steeply to the SW,
