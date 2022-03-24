Log in
    IMI   AU0000187288

INFINITY MINING LIMITED

(IMI)
Infinity Mining : First Drill Program Confirms Gold Mineralisation

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT


News release

For Immediate Dissemination

ASX Announcement |25 March 2022

INFINITY'S FIRST DRILL PROGRAM CONFIRMS GOLD

MINERALISATION AT GREAT NORTHERN

Highlights:

  • Infinity has received gold assay results for its first pass, 12 hole (724m) RC drilling program, from the Great Northern Gold Prospect near Leonora, WA.
  • The program was designed to verify gold mineralisation reported in historical RC drill holes completed by Melita Mining NL in 1987-1988.
  • Multiple gold intersections over 1 g/t Au were returned with individual assays up to a maximum of 10.95 g/t Au (1 m sample).
  • Significant gold intercepts include:
    1. 5 m @ 2.48 g/t Au from 37 m depth in hole GN22RC101. o 4 m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 30 m depth in hole GN22RC111.
      o Including 1 m @ 10.95 g/t Au from 32 m depth in hole GN22RC111
  • Detailed 3D modelling of the geology and mineralisation to now be undertaken, which will allow Infinity to design a follow-up drilling program to test possible extensions of the gold mineralisation.
  • A site visit is also planned to Infinity's Pilbara Lithium tenements next month.

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) (the Company or Infinity) is pleased to announce that a 12-holeRC drilling program for 724 m total drilling, has been completed at the Great Northern tenement (P37-8310).The program was completed in January 2022 and gold assays were returned to the company in March 2022. Multi-elementanalyses for a selection of samples are still pending. The Great Northern tenement is part of Infinity's Central Goldfields group of projects, located in gold mining district of Leonora, WA (see Figure 1).

Infinity Mining Limited | ABN 73 609 482 180

www.infinitymining.com.au

ASX: IMI

communications@infinitymining.com.au



FIGURE 1: Infinity Central Goldfields Tenement Map, showing the location of the Great Northern Tenement, around 20 km east of Leonora.

On the 10 January 2022, Infinity reported the commencement of the drilling program (see announcement here) along with a video of the commencement of the first RC hole (see Infinity website). This program was designed to verify the gold mineralisation intersected in a historical RC drilling program completed by Melita Mining NL in 1987-1988. Drill collar tables for both Infinity and Melita RC drilling programs are included below (see Tables 1 and 2). The Melita drilling program was originally reported in 1988 (see WAMEX Report A25349). A map showing the collar locations (and drill traces) of both Infinity and Melita RC drill holes, is included below as Figure 2.

2 | P a g e



TABLE 1: RC Drill hole collar details for 2022 Infinity drilling program.

Hole_ID

GDA_EAST

GDA_NORTH

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Date

Completed

GN22RC100

351587

6801331

412

-60

212

90

10/01/2022

GN22RC101

351583

6801295

430

-60

212

66

10/01/2022

GN22RC102

351573

6801284

395

-60

212

48

9/01/2022

GN22RC103

351557

6801326

389

-60

212

60

11/01/2022

GN22RC104

351547

6801312

394

-60

212

48

11/01/2022

GN22RC105

351574

6801316

398

-60

212

78

11/01/2022

GN22RC106

351564

6801304

351

-60

212

66

11/01/2022

GN22RC107

351603

6801288

394

-60

212

60

9/01/2022

GN22RC108

351598

6801281

391

-60

212

48

9/01/2022

GN22RC109

351625

6801288

388

-60

212

66

9/01/2022

GN22RC110

351617

6801270

396

-60

212

40

8/01/2022

GN22RC111

351554

6801287

386

-60

212

54

12/01/2022

TABLE 2: RC Drill hole collar details for 1987-1988 Melita drilling program.

Hole

GDA94 East

GDA94 North

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

GN01

351577

6801288

-60

210

45

GN02

351584

6801303

-60

210

65

GN03

351554

6801320

-60

210

54

GN04

351621

6801278

-60

210

78

GN05

351592

6801312

-60

210

80

GN06

351559

6801283

-60

210

13

GN07

351545

6801297

-60

210

38

GN08

351553

6801275

-60

210

32

GN09

351603

6801288

-60

210

60

GN10

351521

6801340

-60

210

60

GN11

351570

6801311

-60

210

61

3 | P a g e



FIGURE 2: Drill hole collar location map showing both Infinity and Melita drill holes, plus drill hole traces.

Results

The recent Infinity RC drilling program was successful in verifying the subsurface gold mineralisation, as reported by Melita Mining NL in Melita's Annual Report to August 1988 (WAMEX Report A25349). Assays from the Infinity RC program returned multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au, with individual assays up to 10.95 g/t Au (1 m sample).

Significant gold intercepts from the Infinity RC program are reported below in Table 3, which were calculated using both 0.2 and 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grades.

4 | P a g e



Significant intercepts from the Melita Mining ML RC drilling program (1987-88) are also included below in Table 4 for comparison. The maximum gold assay from the Melita program was 24.1 g/t Au, from 12-13 m (EOH) in hole GN06. All gold intercepts quoted within Tables 3 and 4 are weighted averages of the gold assays from 1 m RC drilling samples, using a cut-off grade of 0.2 or 0.5 g/t Au. Two different cut-off grades were applied to better define the extent of the gold mineralisation. Infinity has confidence in the Melita drilling data, as the historical results compare moderately well with Infinity's drilling results, and therefore Infinity has reported the Melita drilling results under the JORC (2012) Code and included all details of this historical program, plus the Infinity drilling program, in the attached JORC Table 1.

TABLE 3: Infinity RC drill hole gold assays intercepts.

Drill Hole

Length

Gold Grade

From

Comments

GN22RC101

5m

2.48 g/t

37m

At a 0.2 g/t cut-off

includes

2m

5.22 g/t

37m

GN22RC102

2m

1.12 g/t

25m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

GN22RC103

1m

2.41

51m

GN22RC105

1m

1.66 g/t

49m

GN22RC105

3m

1.21 g/t

70m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

GN22RC106

1m

1.49 g/t

51m

GN22RC107

3m

1.44 g/t

49m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

GN22RC108

3m

2.87 g/t

34m

At a 0.2 g/t cut-off

includes

1m

7.78

35m

GN22RC109

2m

1.27 g/t

47m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

GN22RC110

1m

1.39 g/t

28m

GN22RC111

4m

3.25

13m

At a 0.2 g/t cut-off

includes

1m

8.89 g/t

13m

GN22RC111

4m

3.68 g/t

30m

At a 0.2 g/t cut-off

includes

1m

10.95 g/t

32m

TABLE 4: Melita RC drill hole gold assays intercepts.

Drill Hole

Length

Gold Grade

From

Comments

GN01

2m

1.2 g/t

38m

GN02

4m

2.22 g/t

44m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

GN02

6m

5.58 g/t

58m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

includes

2m

10.2 g/t

60m

GN03

2m

3.77 g/t

44m

GN06

3m

13.89 g/t

10m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

includes

1m

24.1 g/t

12m

GN08

2m

2.2 g/t

Surface

GN09

4m

2.03 g/t

42m

At a 0.2 g/t cut-off

GN11

4m

2.31 g/t

42m

At a 0.5 g/t cut-off

Interpretation

The Infinity RC drilling program has confirmed the continuity of gold mineralisation below the historical workings at Great Northern. The significant gold intercepts from the Infinity program compare moderately well with the historical Melita program (see Tables 3 and 4). The gold mineralisation at Great Northern is hosted in quartz-veins within felsic to intermediate schists. The zones of quartz veining dip steeply to the SW,

5 | P a g e



Disclaimer

Infinity Mining Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
