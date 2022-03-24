Infinity Mining : First Drill Program Confirms Gold Mineralisation

For personal use only

FIGURE 2: Drill hole collar location map showing both Infinity and Melita drill holes, plus drill hole traces.

Results

The recent Infinity RC drilling program was successful in verifying the subsurface gold mineralisation, as reported by Melita Mining NL in Melita's Annual Report to August 1988 (WAMEX Report A25349). Assays from the Infinity RC program returned multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au, with individual assays up to 10.95 g/t Au (1 m sample).

Significant gold intercepts from the Infinity RC program are reported below in Table 3, which were calculated using both 0.2 and 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grades.

