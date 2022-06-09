Infinity Mining : Lithium mineralisation within Tambourah Project
ASX Announcement |9 June 2022
INFINITY CONFIRMS LITHIUM MINERALISATION WITHIN
TAMBOURAH PROJECT
Highlights:
Lithium mineralisation in pegmatites previously rock chip sampled and assayed by the company in 2017 in the northern part of the South Tambourah project (E45/4848), returned anomalous Lithium geochemistry up to 1.47% Li2O, 267ppm Cs, 398ppm Be, 120ppm Cs, 0.404% Rb and 514ppm Ta.
A successful helicopter assisted reconnaissance program was recently completed in April 2022, which identified multiple pegmatite dykes hosting Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project.
Rock chip assays of these newly discovered pegmatites confirm Lithium mineralisation, with up to 2700ppm Li (equivalent to. 0.58% Li20), 122ppm Be, 120ppm Cs, 0.21% Rb and 110ppm Ta.
Potential exists for a zone up to 1.25km wide, hosting multiple Lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes.
The South Tambourah Project is adjacent to Minrex Resources (Tambourah North Project) where extensive Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes have been recently identified.
Pastoral access tracks into the project areas have been traversed and mapped.
A follow-up exploration programme of more detailed mapping and rock chip sampling has commenced at the South Tambourah Project.
Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) (the Company or Infinity) is pleased to announce that following itshelicopter-supportedreconnaissance program conducted in April 2022, a series of pegmatite dykes hosting visible Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite have been identified and rock chip sampled, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project, East Pilbara.
The assay results from the April 2022 rock chip sampling program compliment previous rock chip sampling in 2017 and support the presence of a large system of Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes within the South Tambourah Tenement E45/4848. The South Tambourah Lithium Project and associated Northern Tambourah Lithium Project form part of Infinity's Lithium, Gold and Base Metal Pilbara Exploration Project (Figure 1).
The South Tambourah Project is located 80km south-west of Marble Bar and 155km south of Port Headland. Access is via the Great Northern Highway or the Marble Bar-Port Hedland Road. The project is within greenstones of the Apex Basalt and adjacent to the Yule Granite Complex and located 65km south-east of the Pilgangoorah Lithium deposit. The project covers the highly prospective zone (Goldilocks Zone) out to 3km from the granite-greenstone contact (Figure 1). The historic Tambourah North 2 Tantalum-Lithium mineral occurrence (referenced in the WA DMIRS' Minedex database) occurs in the northern part of the tenement and Tambourah 1:100,000 geology sheet (Van Kranendork et al., 2012), shows pegmatite dykes along the western edge of the tenement. Recent exploration by Riversgold Limited (ASX:RGL) also identified lithium (lepidolite) bearing pegmatites along the granite greenstone contact south of the South Tambourah Project (refer to ASX Release of 28 April 2022, New Lithium Prospect Discovered at Tambourah).
Helicopter reconnaissance carried out in 2017 by Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (now known as Infinity Mining) located and sampled Lepidolite bearing pegmatites in the northern part of the project (Figure 2). Rock chip samples taken at the time returned Lithium, up to 1.47% Li2O and anomalous LCT (Lithium-Caesium- Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry (Table 1) (presented in the Infinity Mining Limited prospectus).
SampleID
East
North
Li2O
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
Ta
(%)*
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
TRC001
725964
7600160
0.05
398
267
145
2,522
514
TRC002
725964
7600160
0.01
20
13
25
345
16
TRC003
725964
7600160
0.80
11
261
65
2,259
123
TRC004
726193
7599848
1.47
16
244
70
4,037
58
Table 1. MacArthur Lithium's 2017 rock chip results, South Tambourah (Li ppm not reported)
The recent helicopter-supported reconnaissance work carried out in April 2022 located and sampled additional Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes up to 10m wide and 80m long in the southern part of the project area. Rock chip samples taken on this reconnaissance trip returned up to 0.58% Li2O (calculated) from a composite sample taken over 20m along a pegmatite dyke. Anomalous LCT (Lithium- Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry was also returned (Table 2).
SampleID
East
North
Li
Li2O
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
Ta
(ppm)
(%)*
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
TAM001
726156
7599033
870
0.188
122.5
120.5
75.5
2,140
110.5
TAM002
726368
7598954
24.3
0.005
78.8
6.04
28.1
74.6
78.1
TAM003^
726215
7598829
2700
0.581
52.3
112.5
48.6
2,090
59.3
TAM004
726167
7598801
690
0.149
39.7
59.9
39.8
1,340
21.8
Table 2. Infinity's 2022 rock chip results, South Tambourah. (*Li2O calculated from reported ppm, ^ Composite sample collected over 20m)
Minrex Resources Limited, on their adjacent tenement (E45/4953) which borders the western side of Infinity's E45/4848 and closer to the granite-greenstone contract, have reported Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatites close to the tenement boundary (refer to ASX Release of 30 May 2022, New Larger Pegmatites Identified over Tambourah North in East Pilbara). Rock chip sampling by Minrex has returned up to 2.56% Li2O, Figure 2 (refer to ASX Release of 11 April 2022, Outstanding Lithium Assays at Minrex Tambourah North Lithium Project, East Pilbara). These pegmatites can be seen in satellite imagery trending north-east into the South Tambourah Project area.
Results to date indicated that a large system of Li-bearing pegmatite dykes up to 1.25km wide could exist within the project (Figure 2). The strike extent of this system is unknown at this stage, however it is believed that the potential for more fractionated Spodumene dominant pegmatites exist further away from the granite/greenstone contact (Figure 3). A large structural zone striking north-west across the tenement is thought to have the potential to develop stacked pegmatites in proximity to a strongly magnetic ultramafic greenstone unit, similar to that found in the Pilgangoora and Wogdina Lithium deposits to the north.
Figure 2. Southern Tambourah geological and sample locations
Figure 3. Schematic zonation in LCT pegmatites, the outer green zone contains complex spodumene pegmatites (modified after Cerny, 1987)
