  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Infinity Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMI   AU0000187288

INFINITY MINING LIMITED

(IMI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:47 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.1600 AUD   -3.03%
05/09Infinity Mining Limited Announces Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
CI
04/28INFINITY MINING : Quarterly Activities Report for period ended 31 March 2022
PU
03/24Infinity Mining Hits Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's Great Northern Gold Prospect; Shares Decline 9%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Mining : Lithium mineralisation within Tambourah Project

06/09/2022 | 12:32am EDT
For personal use only

News release

For Immediate Dissemination

ASX Announcement |9 June 2022

INFINITY CONFIRMS LITHIUM MINERALISATION WITHIN

TAMBOURAH PROJECT

Highlights:

  • Lithium mineralisation in pegmatites previously rock chip sampled and assayed by the company in 2017 in the northern part of the South Tambourah project (E45/4848), returned anomalous Lithium geochemistry up to 1.47% Li2O, 267ppm Cs, 398ppm Be, 120ppm Cs, 0.404% Rb and 514ppm Ta.
  • A successful helicopter assisted reconnaissance program was recently completed in April 2022, which identified multiple pegmatite dykes hosting Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project.
  • Rock chip assays of these newly discovered pegmatites confirm Lithium mineralisation, with up to 2700ppm Li (equivalent to. 0.58% Li20), 122ppm Be, 120ppm Cs, 0.21% Rb and 110ppm Ta.
  • Potential exists for a zone up to 1.25km wide, hosting multiple Lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes.
  • The South Tambourah Project is adjacent to Minrex Resources (Tambourah North Project) where extensive Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes have been recently identified.
  • Pastoral access tracks into the project areas have been traversed and mapped.
  • A follow-up exploration programme of more detailed mapping and rock chip sampling has commenced at the South Tambourah Project.

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) (the Company or Infinity) is pleased to announce that following its helicopter-supportedreconnaissance program conducted in April 2022, a series of pegmatite dykes hosting visible Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite have been identified and rock chip sampled, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project, East Pilbara.

The assay results from the April 2022 rock chip sampling program compliment previous rock chip sampling in 2017 and support the presence of a large system of Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes within the South Tambourah Tenement E45/4848. The South Tambourah Lithium Project and associated Northern Tambourah Lithium Project form part of Infinity's Lithium, Gold and Base Metal Pilbara Exploration Project (Figure 1).

Infinity Mining Limited | ABN 73 609 482 180

www.infinitymining.com.au

ASX: IMI

communications@infinitymining.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 1. Infinity Mining's Pilbara Exploration Project

South Tambourah (E45/4848)

The South Tambourah Project is located 80km south-west of Marble Bar and 155km south of Port Headland. Access is via the Great Northern Highway or the Marble Bar-Port Hedland Road. The project is within greenstones of the Apex Basalt and adjacent to the Yule Granite Complex and located 65km south-east of the Pilgangoorah Lithium deposit. The project covers the highly prospective zone (Goldilocks Zone) out to 3km from the granite-greenstone contact (Figure 1). The historic Tambourah North 2 Tantalum-Lithium mineral occurrence (referenced in the WA DMIRS' Minedex database) occurs in the northern part of the tenement and Tambourah 1:100,000 geology sheet (Van Kranendork et al., 2012), shows pegmatite dykes along the western edge of the tenement. Recent exploration by Riversgold Limited (ASX:RGL) also identified lithium (lepidolite) bearing pegmatites along the granite greenstone contact south of the South Tambourah Project (refer to ASX Release of 28 April 2022, New Lithium Prospect Discovered at Tambourah).

2 | P a g e

For personal use only

Helicopter reconnaissance carried out in 2017 by Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (now known as Infinity Mining) located and sampled Lepidolite bearing pegmatites in the northern part of the project (Figure 2). Rock chip samples taken at the time returned Lithium, up to 1.47% Li2O and anomalous LCT (Lithium-Caesium- Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry (Table 1) (presented in the Infinity Mining Limited prospectus).

SampleID

East

North

Li2O

Be

Cs

Nb

Rb

Ta

(%)*

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

TRC001

725964

7600160

0.05

398

267

145

2,522

514

TRC002

725964

7600160

0.01

20

13

25

345

16

TRC003

725964

7600160

0.80

11

261

65

2,259

123

TRC004

726193

7599848

1.47

16

244

70

4,037

58

Table 1. MacArthur Lithium's 2017 rock chip results, South Tambourah (Li ppm not reported)

The recent helicopter-supported reconnaissance work carried out in April 2022 located and sampled additional Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes up to 10m wide and 80m long in the southern part of the project area. Rock chip samples taken on this reconnaissance trip returned up to 0.58% Li2O (calculated) from a composite sample taken over 20m along a pegmatite dyke. Anomalous LCT (Lithium- Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry was also returned (Table 2).

SampleID

East

North

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Nb

Rb

Ta

(ppm)

(%)*

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

TAM001

726156

7599033

870

0.188

122.5

120.5

75.5

2,140

110.5

TAM002

726368

7598954

24.3

0.005

78.8

6.04

28.1

74.6

78.1

TAM003^

726215

7598829

2700

0.581

52.3

112.5

48.6

2,090

59.3

TAM004

726167

7598801

690

0.149

39.7

59.9

39.8

1,340

21.8

Table 2. Infinity's 2022 rock chip results, South Tambourah. (*Li2O calculated from reported ppm, ^ Composite sample collected over 20m)

Minrex Resources Limited, on their adjacent tenement (E45/4953) which borders the western side of Infinity's E45/4848 and closer to the granite-greenstone contract, have reported Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatites close to the tenement boundary (refer to ASX Release of 30 May 2022, New Larger Pegmatites Identified over Tambourah North in East Pilbara). Rock chip sampling by Minrex has returned up to 2.56% Li2O, Figure 2 (refer to ASX Release of 11 April 2022, Outstanding Lithium Assays at Minrex Tambourah North Lithium Project, East Pilbara). These pegmatites can be seen in satellite imagery trending north-east into the South Tambourah Project area.

Results to date indicated that a large system of Li-bearing pegmatite dykes up to 1.25km wide could exist within the project (Figure 2). The strike extent of this system is unknown at this stage, however it is believed that the potential for more fractionated Spodumene dominant pegmatites exist further away from the granite/greenstone contact (Figure 3). A large structural zone striking north-west across the tenement is thought to have the potential to develop stacked pegmatites in proximity to a strongly magnetic ultramafic greenstone unit, similar to that found in the Pilgangoora and Wogdina Lithium deposits to the north.

3 | P a g e

For personal use only

Figure 2. Southern Tambourah geological and sample locations

4 | P a g e

For personal use only

Figure 3. Schematic zonation in LCT pegmatites, the outer green zone contains complex spodumene pegmatites (modified after Cerny, 1987)

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infinity Mining Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
