Infinity Mining : Lithium mineralisation within Tambourah Project

Helicopter reconnaissance carried out in 2017 by Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (now known as Infinity Mining) located and sampled Lepidolite bearing pegmatites in the northern part of the project (Figure 2). Rock chip samples taken at the time returned Lithium, up to 1.47% Li2O and anomalous LCT (Lithium-Caesium- Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry (Table 1) (presented in the Infinity Mining Limited prospectus).

SampleID East North Li2O Be Cs Nb Rb Ta (%)* (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) TRC001 725964 7600160 0.05 398 267 145 2,522 514 TRC002 725964 7600160 0.01 20 13 25 345 16 TRC003 725964 7600160 0.80 11 261 65 2,259 123 TRC004 726193 7599848 1.47 16 244 70 4,037 58

Table 1. MacArthur Lithium's 2017 rock chip results, South Tambourah (Li ppm not reported)

The recent helicopter-supported reconnaissance work carried out in April 2022 located and sampled additional Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes up to 10m wide and 80m long in the southern part of the project area. Rock chip samples taken on this reconnaissance trip returned up to 0.58% Li2O (calculated) from a composite sample taken over 20m along a pegmatite dyke. Anomalous LCT (Lithium- Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry was also returned (Table 2).

SampleID East North Li Li2O Be Cs Nb Rb Ta (ppm) (%)* (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) TAM001 726156 7599033 870 0.188 122.5 120.5 75.5 2,140 110.5 TAM002 726368 7598954 24.3 0.005 78.8 6.04 28.1 74.6 78.1 TAM003^ 726215 7598829 2700 0.581 52.3 112.5 48.6 2,090 59.3 TAM004 726167 7598801 690 0.149 39.7 59.9 39.8 1,340 21.8

Table 2. Infinity's 2022 rock chip results, South Tambourah. (*Li2O calculated from reported ppm, ^ Composite sample collected over 20m)

Minrex Resources Limited, on their adjacent tenement (E45/4953) which borders the western side of Infinity's E45/4848 and closer to the granite-greenstone contract, have reported Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatites close to the tenement boundary (refer to ASX Release of 30 May 2022, New Larger Pegmatites Identified over Tambourah North in East Pilbara). Rock chip sampling by Minrex has returned up to 2.56% Li2O, Figure 2 (refer to ASX Release of 11 April 2022, Outstanding Lithium Assays at Minrex Tambourah North Lithium Project, East Pilbara). These pegmatites can be seen in satellite imagery trending north-east into the South Tambourah Project area.

Results to date indicated that a large system of Li-bearing pegmatite dykes up to 1.25km wide could exist within the project (Figure 2). The strike extent of this system is unknown at this stage, however it is believed that the potential for more fractionated Spodumene dominant pegmatites exist further away from the granite/greenstone contact (Figure 3). A large structural zone striking north-west across the tenement is thought to have the potential to develop stacked pegmatites in proximity to a strongly magnetic ultramafic greenstone unit, similar to that found in the Pilgangoora and Wogdina Lithium deposits to the north.

3 | P a g e