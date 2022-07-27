Infinity Mining : Quarterly Activities Report for period ended 30 June 2022
07/27/2022 | 12:02am EDT
For personal use only
Infinity Mining Limited
ABN: 73
609 482 180
P: +61
7 3221 1796
A: Suite 1G, Building 1, Kings Row Office Park
40-52 McDougall Street, MILTON QLD 4064, Australia
W: infinitymining.com.au
27 July 2022
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDING
30 JUNE 2022
Highlights:
Tambourah Project - Pilbara
A successful helicopter-assisted reconnaissance program was completed in April 2022, which identified multiple pegmatite dykes hosting Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite, within the South Tambourah Project.
Rock chip assays of these newly discovered pegmatites confirm Lithium mineralisation, with up to 2700ppm Li (equivalent to. 0.58% Li20), 122ppm Be, 120ppm Cs, 0.21% Rb and 110ppm Ta.
Potential exists for a zone up to 1.25km wide, hosting multiple Lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes.
A follow-up exploration program commenced in mid-2022 (results pending).
Barlow's Gully - Central Goldfields
Rock chip sampling at the Barlow's Gully Gold Project in the Central Goldfields during the quarter returned up to 15.5 ppm Au.
Subsequent aircore drilling and soil sampling across the Barlow's tenement has defined three significant gold targets - the largest being 480 x 100 m in area.
The three soil/aircore anomalies contain anomalous levels of gold up to 0.681 ppm Au.
RC drilling is planned to test these high-priority geochemical targets.
Other Projects
Exploration work has continued on other tenements in the Central Goldfields and Pilbara Projects. The data from these surveys is currently being processed and interpreted.
Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) (the Company or Infinity) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2022.
The Company's planned exploration programs are focused on a package of tenements in the Pilbara region and the Central Goldfields region of Western Australia. Infinity holds 697km2 in the Pilbara area to the SW of Port Headland, and a further 13.81km2 in the Central Goldfields around Leonora (see Figure 1).
1
personal use only
For
Figure 1: Location map showing Infinity's two areas of exploration.
IMI | Quarterly Activities Statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
2
For personal use only
Review of Operations
Pilbara Projects
The Pilbara tenements comprise an extensive portfolio of Gold, Nickel, Lithium, Copper and Zinc exploration tenements located in the Pilbara region of northwest Western Australia, including the Tambourah, Strelley Gorge, Hillside, Panorama and Noreena Downs Projects (see Figure 2).
IMI | Quarterly Activities Statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
3
For personal use only
Tambourah
During the June quarter 2022, Infinity's geological team undertook a helicopter-supported reconnaissance program to several Pilbara projects including Tambourah. The trip included site visits to a number Lithium targets identified during data compilation work. The goal of this trip was to evaluate ways to fast-track the planned Lithium exploration programs. The Tambourah Project has developed into a high-priority area, given the high prospectivity for Lithium and the global interest in Lithium.
During the helicopter-supported reconnaissance program conducted in April 2022, a series of pegmatite dykes hosting visible Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite were identified and rock chip sampled, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project. Details of the program are included in Infinity ASX Announcement dated 9 June 2022.
The assay results from the April 2022 rock chip sampling program compliment previous rock chip sampling by Infinity in 2017 and support the presence of a large system of Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes within the South Tambourah Tenement E45/4848.
South Tambourah (E45/4848)
The South Tambourah Project is located 80km south-west of Marble Bar and 155km south of Port Headland. Access is via the Great Northern Highway or the Marble Bar-Port Hedland Road. The project is within greenstones of the Apex Basalt and adjacent to the Yule Granite Complex and located 65km south-east of the Pilgangoora Lithium deposit (Figure 2).
The project covers the highly prospective zone (Goldilocks Zone) out to 3km from the granite-greenstone contact. The historic Tambourah North 2 Tantalum-Lithium mineral occurrence (referenced in the WA DMIRS' Minedex database) occurs in the northern part of the tenement and Tambourah 1:100,000 geology sheet, showing pegmatite dykes along the western edge of the tenement. Recent exploration by Riversgold Limited (ASX:RGL) also identified lithium (lepidolite) bearing pegmatites along the granite greenstone contact south of the South Tambourah Project (refer to ASX Announcement dated 28 April 2022,New Lithium Prospect Discovered at Tambourah).
Helicopter reconnaissance carried out in 2017 by Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (now Infinity Mining) located and sampled Lepidolite bearing pegmatites in the northern part of the project (Figure 3). Rock chip samples taken at the time returned Lithium, up to 1.47% Li2O and anomalous LCT (Lithium-Caesium- Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry (Table 1). Results are also presented in the Infinity Mining Limited prospectus dated October 2021.
SampleID
East
North
Li2O
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
Ta
(%)*
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
TRC001
725964
7600160
0.05
398
267
145
2,522
514
TRC002
725964
7600160
0.01
20
13
25
345
16
TRC003
725964
7600160
0.80
11
261
65
2,259
123
TRC004
726193
7599848
1.47
16
244
70
4,037
58
Table 1. Macarthur Lithium's 2017 rock chip results, South Tambourah (Li ppm not reported)
IMI | Quarterly Activities Statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
4
For personal use only
The recent helicopter-supported reconnaissance work carried out in April 2022 located and sampled additional Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes up to 10m wide and 80m long in the southern part of the project area. Rock chip samples taken on this reconnaissance trip returned up to 0.58% Li2O (calculated) from a composite sample taken over 20m along a pegmatite dyke. Anomalous LCT (Lithium- Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry was also returned (Table 2). Details are included in a JORC (2012) Table 1, attached to the ASX Announcement dated 9 June 2022.
SampleID
East
North
Li
Li2O
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
Ta
(ppm)
(%)*
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
TAM001
726156
7599033
870
0.188
122.5
120.5
75.5
2,140
110.5
TAM002
726368
7598954
24.3
0.005
78.8
6.04
28.1
74.6
78.1
TAM003^
726215
7598829
2700
0.581
52.3
112.5
48.6
2,090
59.3
TAM004
726167
7598801
690
0.149
39.7
59.9
39.8
1,340
21.8
Table 2. Infinity's 2022 rock chip results, South Tambourah. (*Li2O calculated from reported ppm, ^ Composite
sample collected over 20m)
MinRex Resources Limited, on their adjacent tenement (E45/4953) which borders the western side of Infinity's E45/4848 and closer to the granite-greenstone contract, have reported Lepidolite-Spodumene bearing pegmatites close to the tenement boundary (refer to ASX Announcement dated 30 May 2022,New Larger Pegmatites Identified over Tambourah North in East Pilbara). Rock chip sampling by MinRex has returned up to 2.56% Li2O, see Figure 3 (refer to ASX Announcement dated 11 April 2022,Outstanding Lithium Assays at MinRex Tambourah North Lithium Project, East Pilbara). These pegmatites can be seen in satellite imagery trending north-east into the South Tambourah Project area.
Results to date indicated that a large system of Li-bearing pegmatite dykes up to 1.25km wide could exist within the project (Figure 3). The strike extent of this system is unknown at this stage, however it is believed that the potential for more fractionated Spodumene dominant pegmatites exist further away from the granite/greenstone contact (Figure 4). A large structural zone striking north-west across the tenement is thought to have the potential to develop stacked pegmatites in proximity to a strongly magnetic ultramafic greenstone unit, similar to that found in the Pilgangoora and Wogdina Lithium deposits to the north. Photographs taken in the field at South Tambourah are included as Figures 5 to 7.
IMI | Quarterly Activities Statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Infinity Mining Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:01:04 UTC.