Infinity Mining : Quarterly Activities Report for period ended 30 June 2022

During the June quarter 2022, Infinity's geological team undertook a helicopter-supported reconnaissance program to several Pilbara projects including Tambourah. The trip included site visits to a number Lithium targets identified during data compilation work. The goal of this trip was to evaluate ways to fast-track the planned Lithium exploration programs. The Tambourah Project has developed into a high-priority area, given the high prospectivity for Lithium and the global interest in Lithium.

During the helicopter-supported reconnaissance program conducted in April 2022, a series of pegmatite dykes hosting visible Lithium minerals spodumene and lepidolite were identified and rock chip sampled, within the southern part of the South Tambourah Project. Details of the program are included in Infinity ASX Announcement dated 9 June 2022.

The assay results from the April 2022 rock chip sampling program compliment previous rock chip sampling by Infinity in 2017 and support the presence of a large system of Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes within the South Tambourah Tenement E45/4848.

South Tambourah (E45/4848)

The South Tambourah Project is located 80km south-west of Marble Bar and 155km south of Port Headland. Access is via the Great Northern Highway or the Marble Bar-Port Hedland Road. The project is within greenstones of the Apex Basalt and adjacent to the Yule Granite Complex and located 65km south-east of the Pilgangoora Lithium deposit (Figure 2).

The project covers the highly prospective zone (Goldilocks Zone) out to 3km from the granite-greenstone contact. The historic Tambourah North 2 Tantalum-Lithium mineral occurrence (referenced in the WA DMIRS' Minedex database) occurs in the northern part of the tenement and Tambourah 1:100,000 geology sheet, showing pegmatite dykes along the western edge of the tenement. Recent exploration by Riversgold Limited (ASX:RGL) also identified lithium (lepidolite) bearing pegmatites along the granite greenstone contact south of the South Tambourah Project (refer to ASX Announcement dated 28 April 2022, New Lithium Prospect Discovered at Tambourah).

Helicopter reconnaissance carried out in 2017 by Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (now Infinity Mining) located and sampled Lepidolite bearing pegmatites in the northern part of the project (Figure 3). Rock chip samples taken at the time returned Lithium, up to 1.47% Li2O and anomalous LCT (Lithium-Caesium- Tantalum) pegmatite indicator geochemistry (Table 1). Results are also presented in the Infinity Mining Limited prospectus dated October 2021.

SampleID East North Li2O Be Cs Nb Rb Ta (%)* (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) TRC001 725964 7600160 0.05 398 267 145 2,522 514 TRC002 725964 7600160 0.01 20 13 25 345 16 TRC003 725964 7600160 0.80 11 261 65 2,259 123 TRC004 726193 7599848 1.47 16 244 70 4,037 58

Table 1. Macarthur Lithium's 2017 rock chip results, South Tambourah (Li ppm not reported)