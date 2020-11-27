Infinity Pharmaceuticals : 2020 SITC Oral Presentation

Background

Significant unmet need for head and neck cancer patients (SCCHN)

• Current checkpoint inhibitors are only active in ~16% of patients and there are limited treatment options for those that don't respond*

Eganelisib (IPI 549) is a selective PI3Kγ inhibitor that reprograms pro-tumor macrophages to relieve immune suppression and activate anti-tumor T cells

The activity of T cells by eganelisib can be maintained, despite IFN-γ mediated upregulation of PDL1, with checkpoint inhibitors providing synergistic anti-tumor effects

We are currently evaluating safety and antitumor activity of eganelisib in combination with CPIs in:

• Patients who progressed on immediate prior CPI therapy in the MARIO-1 Phase1/1b clinical trial