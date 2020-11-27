Infinity Pharmaceuticals : 2020 SITC Poster

Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After

Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After

Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After

Progression on Immediate Prior CPI

Progression on Immediate Prior CPI

Progression on Immediate Prior CPI

• Patient C with Stage IV melanoma at entry to study

• Patient B with Stage IV melanoma at entry to study

• Patient A with Stage III melanoma at entry to study

Refractory to pembrolizumab (CR for 1 year; PD after 6

• Refractory to nivolumab after 5 months of treatment (best

Refractory to pembrolizumab after 3 months of

months of therapy)

treatment (best response PD)

• 57% tumor reduction in response to treatment with

• 79% tumor reduction in response to treatment with