Infinity Pharmaceuticals : 2020 SITC Poster

• Melanoma is one of the deadliest cancers and approximately half of all melanoma patients do not benefit from current immunotherapies*
Eganelisib (IPI-549) is a selective PI3K-γ inhibitor that reprograms pro-tumor macrophages to relieve immune suppression and activate anti-tumor T cells
The activation of T cells by eganelisib can be maintained, despite IFN-γ mediated upregulation of PDL1, with checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) providing
Updated clinical data from the melanoma expansion cohort of an ongoing Ph1/1b Study
of eganelisib (IPI-549) in combination with nivolumab
Michael Postow1, Ryan J. Sullivan2, Ezra EW. Cohen3, Martin Gutierrez4, David S. Hong5, Conor Steuer6, Jerry McCarter7, Nora Zizlsperger7, Jeff Kutok7, Brenda O'Connell7, Jennifer Roberts7, Kara Page7, Halle Zhang7, Bartosz Chmielowski8
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1, Massachusetts General Hospital2, University of California San Diego3, Hackensack University Medical Center4, MD Andersen Cancer Center5, Emory University Hospital6, Infinity Pharmaceuticals7, University of California Los Angeles8
synergistic anti-tumor effects
• We are currently evaluating safety and anti-tumor activity of eganelisib in combination with CPIs in:
• Patients who progressed on immediate prior CPI therapy in the MARIO-1 Phase1/1b clinical trial
CPI naive 2L urothelial cancer patients in MARIO-275
CPI naive 1L TNBC and RCC patients in MARIO-3
*Olbryt, M., Rajczykowski et al International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2020
Eganelisib Mechanism of Action
PI3K-γ Inhibition Reprograms Macrophages to Turn Tumor Microenvironment from Immune Suppressed to Immune Activated
2 Relieves Macrophage Suppression, Expands Activated T cells and
1
Eganelisib Inhibition of PI3K-γ
Generates IFN-γ Mediated Immune Response
Re-programsPro-tumor (M2)
3 Expansion of Activated T Cells Up-
4 Anti-Tumor Activity of Expanded T
Macrophages/ MDSCs to Anti-Tumor
(M1) Function
Regulates PDL1 to Blunt T Cell Response
Cells Maintained with Addition of CPI
IFN-γ -responsive genes
Fold increase
P value
at C2D1
MARIO-1 monotherapy dose escalation study
demonstrated that treatment with eganelisib is
FCGR1B
1.8
1.5 x 10-3
associated with IFN-γ mediated upregulation of PDL1
GBP2
1.5
5.6 x 10-4
in peripheral blood
GBP5
2.3
1.3 x 10-4
GBP1
2.0
1.9 x 10-4
GBP4
1.7
9.4 x 10-4
MARIO-1 Eganelisib Phase 1/1b Trial in Patients with Solid Tumors: Cohort E Design
A key objective of the study is to mount an effective anti-tumor immune response in combination with CPI to generate clinical responses in patients who would not be expected to respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone, including those having progressed on immediate prior CPI therapy
Treatment Start
Eganelisib Benefit
NSCLC
Combination Dose Escalation/Expansion
PD
Clinical Response Summary Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 for Melanoma Cohort
More than half (52.6%) of patients who had been refractory to or relapsed following 2 or fewer prior lines of therapy demonstrated apartial response or stable disease
21.1% of patients who had been treated with 2 or fewer prior lines of therapies demonstrated a partial response
All
Patients ≤ 2
Patients ≥ 3
Patients
prior lines
prior lines
N = 40
N = 19
N = 21
Evaluable patients, n
39
20
Best Overall Response
Partial Response (PR), n
4
0
Stable Disease (SD), n
10
4
Progressive Disease (PD), n
24
15
Unknown, n
1
1
Overall Response Rate (ORR) (PR), n (%)
4 (10.3)
0 (0)
Disease Control Rate (DCR) (PR + SD), n (%)
14 (35.9)
4 (20.0)
Progression Free Survival (PFS) in Weeks,
9 (8, 16)
16 (8, 19)
median (95%)
Safety & Tolerability of Melanoma Cohort
Combination treatment with eganelisib and nivolumab is generally well tolerated and associated with a favorable safety profile Most Common TEAEs (All Grade) in >15% of Patients (N=40)
Preferred Term
TEAE
Tx-Related TEAE
Immune-Related
(All)
(All)
Tx-Related TEAE (All)
AST increased
15 (37.5)
13 (32.5)
13 (32.5)
ALT increased
15 (37.5)
13 (32.5)
13 (32.5)
Fatigue
11 (27.5)
8 (20.0)
0
Nausea
11 (27.5)
9 (22.5)
0
Clinical Response: Melanoma Cohort
Eganelisib + Nivolumab Combination Therapy Demonstrates Clinical Benefit in
Patients on 2 or Fewer Prior Therapies Demonstrated Higher Percent Decrease in Target Lesion
Patients Not Expected to Respond to CPI Monotherapy Having Progressed on
Size
Immediate Prior CPI Therapy
Duration on Treatment (Weeks)
60
2 or fewer prior therapies
LesionTargetinChange% Baselinefrom
40
20
0
-20
PR
-40
SD
Best
-60
3 or more prior therapies
PD
On Study
-80
-100
Objective Responses Observed in Melanoma Patients that Progressed on Immediate Prior Treatment with Anti-PD1/PDL1 Therapy
Time (weeks)
Time (weeks)
Time (weeks)
fromChangebaseline
lesionstarget
‐30
0
20
70
120
lesionstarget
‐20
0
20
40
60
80
fromChangebaseline
lesionstarget
‐40
‐20
0
20
40
‐60
fromChangebaseline
‐100
‐100
0
0
0
‐20
‐50
‐50
‐40
%
%
%
Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After
Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After
Start of MARIO-1 Therapy After
Progression on Immediate Prior CPI
Progression on Immediate Prior CPI
Progression on Immediate Prior CPI
• Patient A with Stage III melanoma at entry to study
• Patient B with Stage IV melanoma at entry to study
• Patient C with Stage IV melanoma at entry to study
•
Refractory to pembrolizumab after 3 months of
• Refractory to nivolumab after 5 months of treatment (best
•
Refractory to pembrolizumab (CR for 1 year; PD after 6
treatment (best response PD)
response PD)
months of therapy)
• 57% tumor reduction in response to treatment with
• 79% tumor reduction in response to treatment with
• 76% tumor reduction in response to treatment with
eganelisib + nivolumab
eganelisib + nivolumab
eganelisib + nivolumab
•
PFS: > 25 months
• PFS: 14 months
•
PFS: 6 months
Baseline
Treatment with Eganelisib + Nivolumab is Associated with Decreased Immune Suppression and
Eganelisib*+ Nivolumab**
SCCHN
Melanoma
Pyrexia
9 (22.5)
5 (12.5)
0
Decreased appetite
9 (22.5)
6 (15.0)
0
Increased Immune Activation in Melanoma
Decreased MDSCs, T Cell Reinvigoration and Upregulation of Interferon-γ Responsive Factors in Peripheral Blood
Baseline Characteristics, Disposition and Exposure of Melanoma Cohort
100% of patients were refractory to or relapsed following anti-PD1/PDL1 therapy, and 87.5% had immediate prior anti-PD1/PDL1 therapy
Anemia
8 (20.0)
2 (5.0)
0
Pruritus
8 (20.0)
7 (17.5)
7 (17.5)
ALP increased
7 (17.5)
6 (15.0)
6 (15.0)
-(cells/mL)
MDSC
change
T Cell Reinvigoration
Interferon-γ Responsive Factors
CXCL9
CXCL10
N=33
N=32
change
N=34
change
N=34
fold
Cycle 7
2
Log
Characteristics
N=40
Age median years, (range)
65.5
(46, 86)
Sex, n (%)
Male
20
(50.0)
Female
20
(50.0)
ECOG, n (%)
Prior therapies, N = 40
n (%)
Prior therapies
1
5 (12.5)
2
6 (15.0)
3
9 (22.5)
4 or more
20 (50.0)
Anti-PD1/PDL1
40 (100)
Vomiting
7 (17.5)
4 (10.0)
0
Rash
7 (17.5)
7 (17.5)
7 (17.5)
Grade 3 and above TEAEs in > 5% of Patients (N=40)
TEAE
Tx-Related TEAE
Immune-Related
Preferred Term
Tx-Related TEAE
(≥ Grade 3)
(≥ Grade 3)
CD14+CD11b+CD33+HLADR
Log2 foldchange
Ki67+of PD1+ mCD8+ (%)
fold
fold
2
2
CXCL10 (pg/mL) Log
C2D1
C1D1
CXCL9 (pg/mL) Log
C1D1
C2D1
C2D1
C1D1
C2D1
C1D1
0
21
(52.5)
1
17
(42.5)
2
1
(2.5)
Best response to prior anti-PD1/PDL1,n (%)
CR
4 (10.0)
PR
3
(7.5)
SD
18
(45.0)
PD
10
(25.0)
Unknown
5 (12.5)
Immediate Prior
35 (87.5)
Anti-CTLA4
28 (70.0)
Investigational immunotherapy
17 (42.5)
MEK/ERK inhibitor
9 (22.5)
BRAF inhibitor
5 (12.5)
Chemotherapy
4 (10.0)
(≥ Grade 3)
AST increased
9 (22.5)
9 (22.5)
9 (22.5)
ALT increased
5 (12.5)
5 (12.5)
5 (12.5)
Disease progression
4 (10.0)
0
0
Rash maculo-papular
3 (7.5)
3 (7.5)
3 (7.5)
Rash
3 (7.5)
3 (7.5)
3 (7.5)
Conclusions
Treatment with a combination of eganelisib + nivolumab:
Demonstrates an acceptable safety profile
Validates the on-mechanism eganelisib effect of decreased immune suppression (MDSC) and increased immune activation (T Cell reinvigoration, upregulation of IFN-γ responsive factors including CXCL9, CXCL10 and PDL1)
Results in clinical activity (ORR of 21.1%, DCR of 52.6%) in melanoma patients with 2 or fewer prior lines of therapy, including those having progressed on immediate prior CPI therapy
Acknowledgements
We thank the patients for participating in this clinical trial and their families as well as the investigators and staff at the clinical trial sites.
This study is sponsored by Infinity Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.
