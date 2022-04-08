Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFI   US45665G3039

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.010 USD   -2.88%
03/31Truist Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $4 from $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/30Oppenheimer Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $7 From $9, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/30Piper Sandler Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $4 From $8, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/08/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, granted non-statutory stock options to two new employees on April 6, 2022. The grants were previously approved by the Inducement Grant Subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors and were made as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted, in the aggregate, options to purchase 60,000 shares of Infinity's common stock with an exercise price of $1.09, equal to the closing price of Infinity’s common stock on April 6, 2022, the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years with 12/48 of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of each respective employee’s new hire date and 1/48 of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter for the following three years, subject to the respective employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the inducement stock option award agreement covering the grant of such stock options.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform study to evaluate eganelisib to support the initiation of future registration focused studies across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the timing of the initiation of the MARIO-4 pivotal trial and the MARIO-P platform study Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue, “could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning or statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to the Company and on assumptions made by the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. These and other risks which may impact the Company’s expectations are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Infinity's annual report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 29, 2022, as well as future filings and reports of the Company, available through the Company’s website at www.infi.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Infinity does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
03/31Truist Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $4 from $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/30Oppenheimer Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $7 From $9, Maintains Outp..
MT
03/30Piper Sandler Adjusts Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $4 From $8, Reiterates ..
MT
03/29INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company H..
PU
03/29TRANSCRIPT : Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
03/29INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in ..
AQ
03/29Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company ..
BU
03/29Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Sujay Kango to Board of Directors and as a Memb..
CI
03/29Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
03/29INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,72 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92,7 M 92,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 61,8x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,04 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target 541%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adelene Q. Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Bloch President & Treasurer
Melissa Hackel Vice President-Finance
Robert Ilaria Chief Medical Officer
Stephane Peluso Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-53.78%93
MODERNA, INC.-37.40%64 080
LONZA GROUP AG-11.40%53 665
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.65%47 591
SEAGEN INC.0.98%28 698
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-16.79%21 016