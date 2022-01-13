Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFI   US45665G3039

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Pharmaceuticals : Jan 13 Infinity JPMorgan Presentation

01/13/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eganelisib

Addressing Significant Patient Need With

Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Adelene Perkins, CEO

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 10-13, 2022

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "Infinity" or the "Company") within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. We often use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "milestone," "goal," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning to help identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You also can identify these forward- looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the therapeutic potential of eganelisib; plans to initiate the MARIO-4 registration study and the MARIO-P platform study; design plans for MARIO-4; plans to release clinical data; the Company's estimated year end 2021 cash balance; financial guidance; plans to release 2021 financial results; and the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the company's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that eganelisib will successfully complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases or that any positive developments with eganelisib will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this presentation, could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: Infinity's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; Infinity's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for eganelisib; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities; Infinity's ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; and development of agents by Infinity's competitors for diseases in which Infinity is currently developing or intends to develop eganelisib. These and other risks which may impact management's expectations are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Infinity's annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other filings filed by Infinity with the SEC, available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Infinity expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Infinity regularly uses its website to post information regarding its business, product development programs and governance.

2

Eganelisib: Potential Best-In-ClassNext-Generation Immunotherapy

First-in-class, oral, potent and selective macrophage reprogramming therapeutic

  • Strong preclinical/translational medicine data demonstrating reprogramming of tumor associated macrophages
  • Uniquely differentiated, next-generation immunotherapy

Clinical activity, safety & translational data in P2 settings where CPIs have shown little or no patient benefit

  • 1L advanced/metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in combination with CPI + chemo
  • 2L metastatic Urothelial Cancer in combination with CPI
  • Clinical/Translational Data releases in 4 tumor types in 2022

Registration enabling study in frontline advanced/metastatic TNBC - to be initiated by end of 2022

Platform study to rapidly and efficiently evaluate eganelisib in indications where tumor associated macrophages limit effectiveness of current therapies - to be initiated in 3Q2022

3

Advancing and Expanding MARIO Clinical Development Program MAcrophage Reprogramming in Immuno-Oncology

PHASE 1

PHASE 1B

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Frontline mTNBC

MARIO-4: Registration study

Initiate study by YE 2022

eganelisib + CPI + chemo vs. standard of care

MARIO-3: Open label eganelisib triplet on top of

Data in 2H 2022

Impassion130 doublet of Tecentriq® and Abraxane®

UC, RCC, HNSCC

MARIO-275: Randomized controlled study

Data in 2H 2022

eganelisib + Opdivo® vs. Opdivo in 2L UC

MARIO-3: Open label study

Data in 2H 2022

eganelisb + Tecentriq + Avastin® in 1L RCC

HNSCC: IST WoO monotherapy study

Data in 2H 2022

MARIO-P Platform Study

Ovarian Cancer

NSCLC

Initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

(20-40 patients per cohort)

Prostate Cancer

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC )

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of

Genentech, Inc.

Urothelial Cancer (UC)

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

4

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC)

Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

How Tumors Evade the Immune System

Activated T cell Exhausted T cell

Immunosuppressive molecule (e.g., PD-L1)

Macrophage

Tumor

Tumor Invisible to

Tumor Visible

Tumor Visible but Microenvironment

Immune Attack

but T cells Exhausted

(TME) Suppresses T cell Response

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 19:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02:31pINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Jan 13 Infinity JPMorgan Presentation
PU
01/06Infinity to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01/05INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Outlines Eganelisib Clinical Development Strategy and Provides ..
PU
01/05INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05Infinity Pharmaceuticals Outlines Eganelisib Clinical Development Strategy and Provides..
BU
01/05Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Earning Guidance for 2022
CI
2021INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDA : INFI) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
2021B. Riley Lifts Infinity Pharmaceuticals' PT to $7 from $4 Following MARIO-3 Results in ..
MT
2021Infinity Pharmaceuticals Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
BU
2021Infinity Pharmaceuticals to be Featured in B. Riley Fireside Chat
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,70 M - -
Net income 2021 -45,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 77,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 92,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 9,29 $
Spread / Average Target 532%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adelene Q. Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Bloch President & Treasurer
Melissa Hackel Vice President-Finance
Robert Ilaria Chief Medical Officer
Stephane Peluso Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-34.67%131
MODERNA, INC.-12.24%90 371
LONZA GROUP AG-10.58%55 309
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.55%49 833
SEAGEN INC.-8.78%25 788
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.19%23 603