INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

03/02/2021 | 08:36am EST
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held Tuesday, March 9th – Wednesday, March 10th, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 or via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2f6707ba-a83b-4a2e-adef-7170771bc186

The webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,66 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 172x
Capi. / Sales 2021 146x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 3,24 $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adelene Q. Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Bloch President & Treasurer
Melissa Hackel Vice President-Finance
Halle Zhang Vice President-Clinical Development
Michael C. Venuti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.52.83%286
MODERNA, INC.50.67%62 924
LONZA GROUP AG1.20%46 814
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.49%37 278
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%36 297
SEAGEN INC.-12.90%27 637
