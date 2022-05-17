Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INFI   US45665G3039

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.5586 USD   +3.96%
08:36aInfinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/03INFINITY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/17/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 23-25, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Presentation (hybrid)
Date: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022
Time: 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time
Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer
Format: Company presentation and virtual 1-on-1 meetings
Webcast Registration Link.
    *a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a clinical program to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
