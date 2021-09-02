Log in
    INFI   US45665G3039

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences

09/02/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in Wells Fargo’s Virtual Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually.

Presentation details can be found below:

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Format: On demand presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
    Date and Time: Presentation available Monday, September 13 th 7am ET; 1-on-1 meetings September 13-15
    Registration Link

The presentations and archived webcasts can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,74 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 183x
Capi. / Sales 2022 208x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,59 $
Average target price 8,87 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adelene Q. Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Bloch President & Treasurer
Melissa Hackel Vice President-Finance
Anthony B. Evnin Independent Director
Norman C. Selby Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.69.34%319
MODERNA, INC.273.26%157 398
LONZA GROUP AG36.11%62 852
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.36%50 247
CELLTRION, INC.-19.08%34 312
SEAGEN INC.-8.98%29 002