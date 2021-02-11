Log in
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
02/11 09:39:37 am
4.26 USD   +7.85%
03:26aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference
BU
02:39aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : ASCO GU Investor Presentation
PU
02:39aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : 2021 ASCO GU Poster
PU
Infinity Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference

02/11/2021 | 09:26am EST
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that management will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 16-18. Presentations details are below:

BIO CEO & Investor Conference Presentation Details:

Date:

February 16 – 18

Presentation:

Available on demand starting February 16th at 10am EST

The link for the presentation will be available at www.infi.com.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,63 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 254 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 156x
Capi. / Sales 2021 133x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adelene Q. Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Bloch President & Treasurer
Melissa Hackel Vice President-Finance
Halle Zhang Vice President-Clinical Development
Michael C. Venuti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.86.32%254
MODERNA, INC.71.67%70 967
LONZA GROUP AG4.75%49 731
CELLTRION, INC.-7.52%40 957
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.07%36 338
SEAGEN INC.-3.31%30 635
