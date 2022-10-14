Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEMS   CA45675G1037

INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.

(GEMS)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:41 2022-10-14 pm EDT
0.2850 CAD   +3.64%
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : Lithium has to scale twenty times by 2050 as automakers face generational challenge
PU
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : Lithium price jumps to fresh all-time high
PU
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : stakes 36 new claims to extend Galaxy Lithium in Quebec
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Stone Ventures : LITHIUM HAS TO SCALE TWENTY TIMES BY 2050 AS AUTOMAKERS FACE GENERATIONAL CHALLENGE

10/14/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reports lithium prices in China hit an all-time high on Wednesday as battery manufacturers scramble to secure supply amid booming demand from the electric car market.

According to the battery supply chain researcher and pricing agency, Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate rose by 1.7% in the past week to reach an all-time high of $74,475 a tonne, more than doubling so far in 2022.

Prices for lithium hydroxide, which is used in batteries with high nickel content is up nearly 150% this year, trading at $73,925 a tonne this week, according to the Benchmark Lithium Price Assessment.

Infographic:The world's top 10 lithium mining companies

Benchmark points out lithium prices have now trended upwards for 24 straight months as the EV market continues to expand with global sales of electric vehicles reaching one million for the first time in September, according to Rho Motion.

The higher prices in China's spot market will feed through to longer-term contracts between automakers and lithium producers, says Daisy Jennings-Gray, an analyst at Benchmark:

"There's still some catching up to do in long-term pricing contracts.

"How the spot market is behaving now might not necessarily be the prices being absorbed by much of the downstream but they will be soon for most consumers given the restructuring of pricing mechanisms we have seen in lithium supply contracts over the last year, putting further pressure on automakers and adding to cost difficulties in achieving their electrification targets."

Click here to read Benchmark Mineral Intelligence take on a JP Morgan report that sent lithium mining company stocks skiddingthis week.

Disclaimer

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : Lithium has to scale twenty times by 2050 as automakers face gen..
PU
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : Lithium price jumps to fresh all-time high
PU
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : stakes 36 new claims to extend Galaxy Lithium in Quebec
PU
02:53pInfinity Stone Ventures : The Future of the EV Market
PU
02:33pInfinity Stone Ventures : News
PU
10/13Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Expands with New Claim Block Adjacent to Hellcat Lithium ..
CI
10/12Infinity Stone Ventures Up 23.4% after Reporting Expansion of Galaxy Lithium Project in..
MT
10/12Infinity Stone Expands Galaxy Lithium Project in Quebec
CI
10/05Infinity Stone Ventures : News
PU
10/05Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.1 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,16  - -
Net income 2021 -24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,43 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 15,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 146 140 380x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zayn Kalyan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer
Michael Townsend Executive Chairman
Christopher P. Cherry Independent Director
Case Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.0.00%15
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-29.64%41 963
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%39 811
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-21.00%37 688
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.43%11 586
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.21%7 778