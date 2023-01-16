Infinity Stone Ventures : News

The GEMS team at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 10-13, 2023.
They focused on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, and developed partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio.
