  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GEMS   CA45675G1037

INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.

(GEMS)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:47:56 2023-01-16 pm EST
0.2050 CAD   -8.89%
01/10Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization At Rockstone Project
CI
01/06Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec
AQ
01/05Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Completes Its Airborne Uav Magnetic Survey on Its Zen-Whoberi Project Located North of Mont Laurier, Quebec
CI
Infinity Stone Ventures : News

01/16/2023 | 12:50pm EST
The GEMS team at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 10-13, 2023.

They focused on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, and developed partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio.

Disclaimer

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,59 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,17 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 16,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 146x
EV / Sales 2022 39,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zayn Kalyan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer
Michael Townsend Executive Chairman
Christopher P. Cherry Independent Director
Case Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINITY STONE VENTURES CORP.-13.46%16
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.18.55%64 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION27.60%59 575
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%37 119
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.43%11 340
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.96%11 058