    INFINITY   NGINFINITY01

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(INFINITY)
INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
RC 226959

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

OUR VISION

To be the ideal customer focused bank.

OUR MISSION

To be the role model for mortgage business through excellent customer service, leveraging the best in technology, abiding ethical and professional standards while creating shelter and wealth for all our stakeholders

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

Notice of Annual General Meeting

3

OVERVIEW

Financial Highlights & Performance

5

Professional Advisers

8

Board of Directors

9

3

REPORTS OF THE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

Directors report

16

Chairman's Statement

24

Managing Directors/CEO Review

30

OTHER STATUTORY REPORTS

Sustainability Report

36

Corporate Governance

66

Report of the Independent Consultant on Board Evaluation and Corporate Governance

79

Directors responsibility

81

Report of the Independent Auditors

82

Report of the Audit Committee

87

Certification Pursuant

88

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of Comprehensive Income

90

Statement of Financial Position

96

Statement of Changes in Equity

97

Statement of Cash Flows

98

Statement of Prudential Adjustments

99

Notes to the Financial Statements

Significant Accounting Judgments, Estimates and Assumptions

100

Other Supporting Notes to the Financial Statements

129

Fair Value Disclosures

140

Risk Management Disclosures

142

Other Disclosures

Legal, Contingents & Capital Commitments Disclosures

190

Related Party (Insiders)

198

Capital Management

199

Maturity Profile of Assets and Liabilities

200

Interest Rate Risk

203

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

Employees Information

204

Contraventions and Customer Complaints Data

204

Value Added Statement

205

Five Years Financial Summary

206

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Awards

207

Management Team

209

Product Information

210

Locations Information

218

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Proxy Form

216

Admission Card

217

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc will hold as follows:

Date:

12th May, 2022

Venue: 4th Floor, Infinity House, 11 Kaura Namoda Street, Area 3, Abuja

Time:

10.00 am prompt

The following businesses will be transacted at the meeting:

AGENDA

Ordinary Business

  • 1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021 together with the Report of the Directors, Auditors, and the Audit Committee thereon.

  • 2. To declare dividend

  • 3. To re-appoint Messrs Aminu Ibrahim & Co. as Auditors

  • 4. To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

  • 5. To elect members of the Audit Committee

  • 6. To elect/re-elect Directors

Special Business

1. To fix the Directors' fees for the year ending 31 December, 2022.

Notes:

1. Proxy

The person entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the company. A proxy form is attached to the notice of the meeting posted to the Shareholders. To be valid, the proxy form must be duly signed by the Shareholders and stamped at the Stamp Duties office and returned to the Registrars/Company's Secretary not less than 48 hours before the date and time scheduled for the meeting.

2.

Audit Committee

In accordance with Section 359 (5) of The Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20 LFN 2004, any member may nominate a Shareholder for election as a member of the Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's Code of Corporate Governance has indicated that some members of the Audit Committee should be knowledgeable in internal control processes. We would therefore request that nominations be accompanied by a copy

of the nominee's Curriculum Vitae.

3. Dividend

If approved, dividend of 5k per share is payable to shareholders whose names are registered in the register of members as at close of business on 23rd April, 2022. Dividend warrant will be posted on 24th May, 2022.

If approved, dividend of 7k per share is payable to Preference Shareholders whose names are registered in the register of members at close of business on 23rd of April, 2021. Dividend warrant will be posted on 24th May, 2022.

4.

Closure of Register of Members

The Register of members and transfer books will be closed on 23rd April, 2022.

By order of the Board

Tolu Osho (Mrs.)

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418

Company Secretary

11, Kaura Namoda Street Area 3, Garki, Abuja

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 11:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
