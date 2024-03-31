Corporate Actions Announcement
INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st December 2023
Proposed Dividend
A Final Dividend of 15k for every share of 50k Ordinary share subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 12th day of April, 2024.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 15th to 19th April 2024.
Qualification Date
12th April , 2024
Payment Date
On 13th May 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 12th April, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the website of the Registrars:http://africaprudential.com/downloads/. , complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 9th May, 2024 at 10.00am. at Infinity House, No 11, Kaura Namoda Street , off Fasakari Crescent , Area 3 Abuja
Registrar
Africa Prudential Plc, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgroove, Lagos, TEL: +_234(0)7080606400,
Email:cfc@africaprudential.com., Website: www.africaprudential.com
Investor Relations
Name: Afariogun Bukola Tel: +2348025422937
Email:bukola.afariogun@itmbplc.com
Dated this 27th Day of March, 2024
Signed:
Tolu Osho (Mrs.) FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418 Company Secretary
