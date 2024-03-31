Corporate Actions Announcement

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2023

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 15k for every share of 50k Ordinary share subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 12th day of April, 2024.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 15th to 19th April 2024.

Qualification Date

12th April , 2024

Payment Date

On 13th May 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 12th April, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the website of the Registrars:http://africaprudential.com/downloads/. , complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 9th May, 2024 at 10.00am. at Infinity House, No 11, Kaura Namoda Street , off Fasakari Crescent , Area 3 Abuja

Registrar

Africa Prudential Plc, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgroove, Lagos, TEL: +_234(0)7080606400,

Email:cfc@africaprudential.com., Website: www.africaprudential.com

Investor Relations

Name: Afariogun Bukola Tel: +2348025422937

Email:bukola.afariogun@itmbplc.com

subject to appropriate withholding whose names appear in the Register of Members

whose names appear

dividend

of the

the Registrar or

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or

at Infinity

Dated this 27th Day of March, 2024

Signed:

Tolu Osho (Mrs.) FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418 Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 31 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2024 12:57:08 UTC.