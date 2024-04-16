FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc Notification of Retirement of Directors and Appointment of New Directors.

Abuja, April 16th, 2024

The Board of Directors of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (the "Bank") hereby notify the Nigeria Exchange Limited ("NGX") and members of the public, particularly the Shareholders of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, of the approval of the appointment of the following Directors by the Central Bank of Nigeria:

Alh. Abubakar Muhammad (Non-Executive Director) Engr. Eniola Bibilari (Non-Executive Director) Mr. James Odegwai Ahmed (Independent Director)

The new directors shall replace Engr. Tunde Olaleke, Mr. Akin Arikawe and Mr. Dada Ademokoya; who retired as Directors of the Bank, having completed their statutory tenure.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC, one of the leading and most capitalized Primary Mortgage Banks in Nigeria, has significantly increased its shareholders' funds from less than N50m in 2003, to over N7.1 billion and maintained an unbroken record of consistency in dividend payment to shareholders for 17 years running. Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has wholly or partly financed no fewer than 20 modern estates in Abuja, Lagos, Nasarawa and Ogun State respectively, thereby providing decent and affordable accommodation to over 10,000 Nigerian families.

For further information, contact:

Email:info@itmbplc.com, fortune.musa@itmbplc.com

Website:http://www.infinitytrustmortgagebank.com

Dated this 16th Day of April, 2024

Signed:

Tolu Osho (Mrs.)

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418

Company Secretary