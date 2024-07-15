FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Abuja, July 15th, 2024

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc: Notification of Exit of Mr. Sunday Olumorin as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (the "Bank") hereby notify the Nigeria Exchange Limited ("NGX") and members of the public, particularly the Shareholders of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc of the exit of Bank's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sunday Olumorin from the services of the Bank.

The Board has appointed Mrs Ngozi Chukwu as the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer to steer the affairs of the Bank effective 11th July, 2024.

Mrs Ngozi Chukwu is a seasoned Business Development Manager with 15 years of cognate professional experience. She is currently driving the overall business strategy of the Bank and has a wealth of experience in banking operations, treasury, product development, business strategy, marketing, sales, and organizational transformation.

She has attended several specialized trainings and workshops in diverse fields, including International Housing Finance Program in Canada; training program on behavioural science, emotional intelligence, Credit and Risk Management in the Mortgage Banking Sub- Sector, among others. Ngozi is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and holds an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, MPhil from Nile University Abuja and a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC, one of the leading and most capitalized Primary Mortgage Banks in Nigeria, has significantly increased its shareholders' funds from less than N50m in 2003, to over N7billion in 2023. The mortgage bank has maintained an unbroken record of consistency in dividend payment to shareholders for 17 years running from 2007 to 2024. It has also supported the dreams of over ten thousand families in owning their homes. It has branches in Abuja, Lagos, Nasarawa and Kwara State and operate electronically in more than 20 states.

For further information, contact: Email: info@itmbplc.com,

fortune.musa@itmbplc.com

Website:http://www.infinitytrustmortgagebank.com

Dated this 15th Day of July, 2024

Signed:

Tolu Osho (Mrs.)

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418

Company Secretary