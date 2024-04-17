NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 14, 2023, at 10am or so soon thereafter to transact the following businesses:

Ordinary Business

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 st December, 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors, and the Audit Committee thereon. To declare a dividend. To elect the following Directors: Alh. Abubakar Muhammad as a Non-Executive Director;

Non-Executive Director; Engr. Eniola Bibilari as a Non-Executive Director;

Non-Executive Director; Mr. James Odegwai Ahmed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. To re-elect the following Directors who being eligible, offer themselves for re- election: Mrs. Ene Iyana Okwa

Dr. Olufemi Fabamwo To appoint Messers PKF Professional Services as the Bank's Auditors for the 2024 accounting year. To Authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company. To elect members of the Audit Committee.

Special Business

1. To fix the Directors' fees for the year ending 31 December, 2024.

Notes:

1. Proxy

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the company. A proxy form is attached to the notice of the meeting posted to the Shareholders. To be valid, all instruments of proxy must be duly signed by the Shareholder and stamped at the Stamp Duties office and returned to the Registrars/Company's