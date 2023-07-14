INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2023

STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED

RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30 June, 2023 which was approved by the Board on 04 July, 2023.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the Half Year ended 30 June, 2023

Jan - June

April - June

Jan - June

April - June

Jan - Dec

NOTES

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

N

N

N

N

N

Turnover

1,270,060,774

715,715,869

909,206,678

445,793,596

2,096,472,508

Interest and similar income

1

1,062,761,532

565,892,805

786,090,311

396,286,512

1,805,982,409

Interest and similar expense

2

(265,911,355)

(139,557,755)

(184,390,916)

(91,143,547)

(385,385,524)

796,850,177

426,335,050

601,699,395

305,142,965

1,420,596,885

Net Fees and commission income

3

48,639,360

26,483,305

37,309,698

15,904,835

71,395,593

Net fee and commission income

48,639,360

26,483,305

37,309,698

15,904,835

71,395,593

Other operating income

4

158,659,882

123,339,759

85,806,668

33,602,249

219,094,506

-

-

Total operating income

158,659,882

123,339,759

85,806,668

33,602,249

219,094,506

Credit loss gain (expense)

5

(14,998,800)

1,009,700

4,240,562

6,397,532.94

(18,093,143)

Net operating income

989,150,619

577,167,814

729,056,324

361,047,582

1,692,993,841

Personnel expenses

6

149,529,394

75,590,722

143,658,156

72,698,934

212,739,557

Depreciation of property and equipment

16b

40,698,322

20,420,453

39,587,177

20,227,743

80,269,781

Amortisation of intangible assets

15b

4,711,861

2,394,160

4,403,837

2,283,793

9,244,555

Other operating expenses

7

263,021,623

141,669,579

200,799,342

106,625,019

543,627,379

-

-

Total operating expenses

457,961,199

240,074,913

388,448,512

201,835,489

845,881,272

Profit before tax

531,189,420

337,092,901

340,607,811

159,212,093

847,112,569

-

-

Tax expense

(27,244,735)

(17,539,909)

(17,469,794)

(8,400,008)

(213,634,776)

-

-

Profit after Tax

503,944,685

319,552,992

323,138,018

150,812,085

633,477,793

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

503,944,685

319,552,992

323,138,018

150,812,085

633,477,793

Earnings per share - Basic (Kobo)

22.15

26.62

13.48

10.44

14.18

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Half Year Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

As at 30 June 2023

NOTES

30 June

30 June

31 Dec

2023

2022

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

N

N

N

Assets

Cash and balances with Central Bank

9

115,421,984

139,416,344

134,698,431

Due from banks

10

1,246,441,963

1,208,831,478

651,209,367

Loans and advances to customers

11

14,459,072,853

11,169,425,119

12,256,381,609

Investment Securities

12

- FVOCI

375,499,998

375,499,998

375,499,998

- Held at amortised Cost

166,546,261

228,426,190

231,097,485

Other assets

13

556,223,946

820,735,253

380,834,123

Deferred tax assets

14

22,500,000

37,500,000

30,000,000

Intangible assets

15

23,719,127

27,315,457

25,409,738

Property and equipment

16

2,657,888,045

2,710,711,039

2,679,951,395

19,623,314,177

16,717,860,878

16,765,082,146

Non current assets held for sale

17

8,865,000

23,031,000

8,865,000

Total Assets

19,632,179,177

16,740,891,878

16,773,947,146

Liabilities

Due to customers

18

4,701,754,726

4,234,101,626

3,232,216,612

Debt issued and other borrowed funds

19

6,417,932,727

4,992,725,199

5,418,424,959

Current tax liabilities

20

158,022,817

12,613,100

130,778,082

Other liabilities

21

1,490,517,089

978,751,184

836,348,929

Total liabilities

12,768,227,358

10,218,191,109

9,617,768,582

Equity

Issued share capital

22

2,085,222,860

2,085,222,860

2,085,222,860

Preference shares

23

600,000,000

600,000,000

600,000,000

Share premium

1,227,369,465

1,227,369,465

1,227,369,465

Statutory reserve

961,913,447

835,217,888

961,913,447

Retained earnings

1,501,214,134

1,336,981,610

1,793,440,878

Revaluation reserve

204,597,313

204,597,313

204,597,313

Regulatory risk reserve

213,134,602

162,811,635

213,134,603

Fair Value Reserve

70,499,998

70,499,998

70,499,998

Total Equity

6,863,951,819

6,522,700,769

7,156,178,564

Total liabilities and equity

19,632,179,177

16,740,891,878

16,773,947,146

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 1 to 7 were approved by the Board of Directors on 04 July,

2023 and signed on its behalf by:

TOLU OSHO

SUNDAY OLUMORIN

COMPANY SECRETARY

MANAGING DIRECT0R/CEO

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/787719

Also Signed by:

BUKOLA AFARIOGUN

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FRC/2021/002/00000024781

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

Interim Financial Statements

Statement of Cash Flows

for the Half Year Ended 30 June, 2023

Half Year Ended

Half Year Ended

30 June

30 June

2023

2022

N

N

Profit before tax

531,189,420

340,607,811

Adjustment for non cash items

Impairment on loans and advances

14,998,800

4,240,562

Depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment

40,698,322

39,587,177

Amortisation of intangibles

4,711,861

4,403,837

Cashflow before changes in working capital

591,598,402

388,839,388

CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL

Decrease/(Increase) in Loans and Advances

(2,255,600,228)

(1,300,796,241)

Decrease/(Increase) in Others

(175,389,824)

(568,307,628)

(Decrease)/Increase in Deposits

1,469,538,114

265,227,589

(Decrease)/Increase in Other Liabilities

150,223,475

8,819,379

Tax Paid

-

(70,110,494)

Cash generated from operations

(811,228,463)

(1,665,167,394)

CASHFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

22,063,350

10,567,350

Purchase of Intangible Assets

1,690,611

(3,171,163)

Redemption of Investments

64,551,224

305,882,325

88,305,185

313,278,511

CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend Paid

(292,226,743)

(250,522,286)

Receipt of borrowed funds

1,200,497,858

376,995,000

Repayments on borrowed funds

(200,990,090)

(144,423,312)

707,281,025

(17,950,598)

Increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

575,956,149

(981,000,093)

Cash and cash equivalent as at beginning of period

785,907,798

2,329,247,915

Cash and cash equivalent as at end of period

1,361,863,947

1,348,247,822

Additional cash flow information

Cash and cash equivalent

Cash on hand (Note 16)

19,274,540

43,268,900

Balances with Banks within Nigeria

96,147,444

446,053,397

Placements with Banks

1,246,441,963

858,925,525

1,361,863,947

1,348,247,822

The deposits with the Central Bank of Nigeria is not available to finance the bank's day to day operations and therefore,are not part of cash and cash equivalents. (See Note 16)

3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

At 1 January, 2022

Transfer to retained earnings Transfer to statutory reserve Transfer to regulatory Risk reserve Transfer to fair value reserve Ordinary Dividend Paid Preference Dividend Paid

At 31 December, 2022

At 1 January 2023

Fair Value (IFRS-13) Transfer to retained earnings Transfer to statutory reserve Transfer to regulatory Risk Ordinary Dividend Paid_Proposed Preference Dividend Paid_Proposed

At 30 June , 2023

Issued

Share

Preference

Statutory

Fair Value

Retained

Revaluation

Regulatory

Capital

Premium

Shares

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Reserves

Reserves

Total equity

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

2,085,222,860

1,227,369,465

600,000,000

835,217,888

70,499,998

1,587,503,897

204,597,313

162,811,636

6,773,223,057

-

-

-

633,477,793

633,477,793

126,695,559

(126,695,559)

-

(50,322,967)

50,322,967

-

-

(208,522,286)

(208,522,287)

(42,000,000)

(42,000,000)

-

2,085,222,860

1,227,369,465

600,000,000

961,913,447

70,499,998

1,793,440,878

204,597,313

213,134,603

7,156,178,564

Issued

Share

Preference

Statutory

Fair Value

Retained

Revaluation

Regulatory

Capital

Premium

Shares

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Reserves

Reserves

Total equity

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

2,085,222,860

1,227,369,465

600,000,000

961,913,447

70,499,998

1,793,440,878

204,597,313

213,134,603

7,156,178,564

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(250,226,743)

(250,226,745)

(42,000,000)

(42,000,000)

-

2,085,222,860

1,227,369,465

600,000,000

961,913,446

70,499,998

1,501,214,135

204,597,313

213,134,602

6,863,951,819

