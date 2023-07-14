STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED

RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30 June, 2023 which was approved by the Board on 04 July, 2023.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Half Year ended 30 June, 2023 Jan - June April - June Jan - June April - June Jan - Dec NOTES 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited N N N N N Turnover 1,270,060,774 715,715,869 909,206,678 445,793,596 2,096,472,508 Interest and similar income 1 1,062,761,532 565,892,805 786,090,311 396,286,512 1,805,982,409 Interest and similar expense 2 (265,911,355) (139,557,755) (184,390,916) (91,143,547) (385,385,524) 796,850,177 426,335,050 601,699,395 305,142,965 1,420,596,885 Net Fees and commission income 3 48,639,360 26,483,305 37,309,698 15,904,835 71,395,593 Net fee and commission income 48,639,360 26,483,305 37,309,698 15,904,835 71,395,593 Other operating income 4 158,659,882 123,339,759 85,806,668 33,602,249 219,094,506 - - Total operating income 158,659,882 123,339,759 85,806,668 33,602,249 219,094,506 Credit loss gain (expense) 5 (14,998,800) 1,009,700 4,240,562 6,397,532.94 (18,093,143) Net operating income 989,150,619 577,167,814 729,056,324 361,047,582 1,692,993,841 Personnel expenses 6 149,529,394 75,590,722 143,658,156 72,698,934 212,739,557 Depreciation of property and equipment 16b 40,698,322 20,420,453 39,587,177 20,227,743 80,269,781 Amortisation of intangible assets 15b 4,711,861 2,394,160 4,403,837 2,283,793 9,244,555 Other operating expenses 7 263,021,623 141,669,579 200,799,342 106,625,019 543,627,379 - - Total operating expenses 457,961,199 240,074,913 388,448,512 201,835,489 845,881,272 Profit before tax 531,189,420 337,092,901 340,607,811 159,212,093 847,112,569 - - Tax expense (27,244,735) (17,539,909) (17,469,794) (8,400,008) (213,634,776) - - Profit after Tax 503,944,685 319,552,992 323,138,018 150,812,085 633,477,793 Other Comprehensive Income - - - Total Comprehensive Income 503,944,685 319,552,992 323,138,018 150,812,085 633,477,793 Earnings per share - Basic (Kobo) 22.15 26.62 13.48 10.44 14.18

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.