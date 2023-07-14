INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2023
STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED
RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023.
The Board of Directors of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30 June, 2023 which was approved by the Board on 04 July, 2023.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the Half Year ended 30 June, 2023
Jan - June
April - June
Jan - June
April - June
Jan - Dec
NOTES
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
N
N
N
N
N
Turnover
1,270,060,774
715,715,869
909,206,678
445,793,596
2,096,472,508
Interest and similar income
1
1,062,761,532
565,892,805
786,090,311
396,286,512
1,805,982,409
Interest and similar expense
2
(265,911,355)
(139,557,755)
(184,390,916)
(91,143,547)
(385,385,524)
796,850,177
426,335,050
601,699,395
305,142,965
1,420,596,885
Net Fees and commission income
3
48,639,360
26,483,305
37,309,698
15,904,835
71,395,593
Net fee and commission income
48,639,360
26,483,305
37,309,698
15,904,835
71,395,593
Other operating income
4
158,659,882
123,339,759
85,806,668
33,602,249
219,094,506
-
-
Total operating income
158,659,882
123,339,759
85,806,668
33,602,249
219,094,506
Credit loss gain (expense)
5
(14,998,800)
1,009,700
4,240,562
6,397,532.94
(18,093,143)
Net operating income
989,150,619
577,167,814
729,056,324
361,047,582
1,692,993,841
Personnel expenses
6
149,529,394
75,590,722
143,658,156
72,698,934
212,739,557
Depreciation of property and equipment
16b
40,698,322
20,420,453
39,587,177
20,227,743
80,269,781
Amortisation of intangible assets
15b
4,711,861
2,394,160
4,403,837
2,283,793
9,244,555
Other operating expenses
7
263,021,623
141,669,579
200,799,342
106,625,019
543,627,379
-
-
Total operating expenses
457,961,199
240,074,913
388,448,512
201,835,489
845,881,272
Profit before tax
531,189,420
337,092,901
340,607,811
159,212,093
847,112,569
-
-
Tax expense
(27,244,735)
(17,539,909)
(17,469,794)
(8,400,008)
(213,634,776)
-
-
Profit after Tax
503,944,685
319,552,992
323,138,018
150,812,085
633,477,793
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
503,944,685
319,552,992
323,138,018
150,812,085
633,477,793
Earnings per share - Basic (Kobo)
22.15
26.62
13.48
10.44
14.18
The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.
Page 1
INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Statement of Financial Position
Half Year Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
As at 30 June 2023
NOTES
30 June
30 June
31 Dec
2023
2022
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
N
N
N
Assets
Cash and balances with Central Bank
9
115,421,984
139,416,344
134,698,431
Due from banks
10
1,246,441,963
1,208,831,478
651,209,367
Loans and advances to customers
11
14,459,072,853
11,169,425,119
12,256,381,609
Investment Securities
12
- FVOCI
375,499,998
375,499,998
375,499,998
- Held at amortised Cost
166,546,261
228,426,190
231,097,485
Other assets
13
556,223,946
820,735,253
380,834,123
Deferred tax assets
14
22,500,000
37,500,000
30,000,000
Intangible assets
15
23,719,127
27,315,457
25,409,738
Property and equipment
16
2,657,888,045
2,710,711,039
2,679,951,395
19,623,314,177
16,717,860,878
16,765,082,146
Non current assets held for sale
17
8,865,000
23,031,000
8,865,000
Total Assets
19,632,179,177
16,740,891,878
16,773,947,146
Liabilities
Due to customers
18
4,701,754,726
4,234,101,626
3,232,216,612
Debt issued and other borrowed funds
19
6,417,932,727
4,992,725,199
5,418,424,959
Current tax liabilities
20
158,022,817
12,613,100
130,778,082
Other liabilities
21
1,490,517,089
978,751,184
836,348,929
Total liabilities
12,768,227,358
10,218,191,109
9,617,768,582
Equity
Issued share capital
22
2,085,222,860
2,085,222,860
2,085,222,860
Preference shares
23
600,000,000
600,000,000
600,000,000
Share premium
1,227,369,465
1,227,369,465
1,227,369,465
Statutory reserve
961,913,447
835,217,888
961,913,447
Retained earnings
1,501,214,134
1,336,981,610
1,793,440,878
Revaluation reserve
204,597,313
204,597,313
204,597,313
Regulatory risk reserve
213,134,602
162,811,635
213,134,603
Fair Value Reserve
70,499,998
70,499,998
70,499,998
Total Equity
6,863,951,819
6,522,700,769
7,156,178,564
Total liabilities and equity
19,632,179,177
16,740,891,878
16,773,947,146
The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.
The financial statements on pages 1 to 7 were approved by the Board of Directors on 04 July,
2023 and signed on its behalf by:
TOLU OSHO
SUNDAY OLUMORIN
COMPANY SECRETARY
MANAGING DIRECT0R/CEO
FRC/2017/NBA/00000016418
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/787719
Also Signed by:
BUKOLA AFARIOGUN
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FRC/2021/002/00000024781
Page 2
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
Interim Financial Statements
Statement of Cash Flows
for the Half Year Ended 30 June, 2023
Half Year Ended
Half Year Ended
30 June
30 June
2023
2022
N
N
Profit before tax
531,189,420
340,607,811
Adjustment for non cash items
Impairment on loans and advances
14,998,800
4,240,562
Depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment
40,698,322
39,587,177
Amortisation of intangibles
4,711,861
4,403,837
Cashflow before changes in working capital
591,598,402
388,839,388
CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL
Decrease/(Increase) in Loans and Advances
(2,255,600,228)
(1,300,796,241)
Decrease/(Increase) in Others
(175,389,824)
(568,307,628)
(Decrease)/Increase in Deposits
1,469,538,114
265,227,589
(Decrease)/Increase in Other Liabilities
150,223,475
8,819,379
Tax Paid
-
(70,110,494)
Cash generated from operations
(811,228,463)
(1,665,167,394)
CASHFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
22,063,350
10,567,350
Purchase of Intangible Assets
1,690,611
(3,171,163)
Redemption of Investments
64,551,224
305,882,325
88,305,185
313,278,511
CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend Paid
(292,226,743)
(250,522,286)
Receipt of borrowed funds
1,200,497,858
376,995,000
Repayments on borrowed funds
(200,990,090)
(144,423,312)
707,281,025
(17,950,598)
Increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
575,956,149
(981,000,093)
Cash and cash equivalent as at beginning of period
785,907,798
2,329,247,915
Cash and cash equivalent as at end of period
1,361,863,947
1,348,247,822
Additional cash flow information
Cash and cash equivalent
Cash on hand (Note 16)
19,274,540
43,268,900
Balances with Banks within Nigeria
96,147,444
446,053,397
Placements with Banks
1,246,441,963
858,925,525
1,361,863,947
1,348,247,822
The deposits with the Central Bank of Nigeria is not available to finance the bank's day to day operations and therefore,are not part of cash and cash equivalents. (See Note 16)
3
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
At 1 January, 2022
Transfer to retained earnings Transfer to statutory reserve Transfer to regulatory Risk reserve Transfer to fair value reserve Ordinary Dividend Paid Preference Dividend Paid
At 31 December, 2022
At 1 January 2023
Fair Value (IFRS-13) Transfer to retained earnings Transfer to statutory reserve Transfer to regulatory Risk Ordinary Dividend Paid_Proposed Preference Dividend Paid_Proposed
At 30 June , 2023
Issued
Share
Preference
Statutory
Fair Value
Retained
Revaluation
Regulatory
Capital
Premium
Shares
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Reserves
Reserves
Total equity
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
2,085,222,860
1,227,369,465
600,000,000
835,217,888
70,499,998
1,587,503,897
204,597,313
162,811,636
6,773,223,057
-
-
-
633,477,793
633,477,793
126,695,559
(126,695,559)
-
(50,322,967)
50,322,967
-
-
(208,522,286)
(208,522,287)
(42,000,000)
(42,000,000)
-
2,085,222,860
1,227,369,465
600,000,000
961,913,447
70,499,998
1,793,440,878
204,597,313
213,134,603
7,156,178,564
Issued
Share
Preference
Statutory
Fair Value
Retained
Revaluation
Regulatory
Capital
Premium
Shares
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Reserves
Reserves
Total equity
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
2,085,222,860
1,227,369,465
600,000,000
961,913,447
70,499,998
1,793,440,878
204,597,313
213,134,603
7,156,178,564
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(250,226,743)
(250,226,745)
(42,000,000)
(42,000,000)
-
2,085,222,860
1,227,369,465
600,000,000
961,913,446
70,499,998
1,501,214,135
204,597,313
213,134,602
6,863,951,819
Page 4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 07:37:12 UTC.