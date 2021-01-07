InflaRx N : 01-2021-InflaRx to Present at Upcoming Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

InflaRx to Present at Upcoming Annual J.P. Morgan

Healthcare Conference

Jena, Germany, January 7, 2021 - InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx, will give a corporate presentation on Thursday, January 14th at 7:30 am EST (1:30 pm CET). A live audio webcastof the presentation will be provided on the InflaRx website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Also, an on-demandwebcastof a corporate presentation from the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference will be available starting Monday, January 11th at 6:00 am EST (12:00 pm CET) on the InflaRx website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Zwick - Chief Strategy Officer

Email: jordan.zwick@inflarx.de

Tel: +1 917-338-6523

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Andreas Jungfer

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

US: +1-339-832-0752