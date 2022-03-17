Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  InflaRx N.V.
  News
  Summary
    IFRX   NL0012661870

INFLARX N.V.

(IFRX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

InflaRx Shares Rise 11% After FDA Sends Corrected Advice Letter

03/17/2022 | 10:23am EDT
By Chris Wack


InflaRx N.V. shares were up 11% to $2.41 Thursday after the company said it received a corrected advice letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to its Phase III program with vilobelimab for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa.

The biopharmaceutical company said that in the letter, the FDA no longer recommends that the company use the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response Score as the primary endpoint for the chosen patient population but gives recommendations related to implementation of the modified HiSCR.

The written advice letter received in February had stated that the FDA recommended using the HiSCR as the primary endpoint in the Phase III trial, which was inconsistent with the minutes from a Type A advice meeting held between InflaRx and the FDA in the third quarter of 2021.

In light of this corrected advice from FDA, InflaRx said it believes that further development in hidradenitis suppurativais is feasible. InflaRx said it is currently evaluating its strategic options on how to most efficiently develop vilobelimab in this disease space.

The company said it plans to update the markets on its pipeline development strategy in the second quarter of 2022.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1022ET

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -47,1 M -51,8 M -51,8 M
Net cash 2021 38,0 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 273x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Chart INFLARX N.V.
Duration : Period :
InflaRx N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFLARX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,98 €
Average target price 8,32 €
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Christoph Riedemann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Taapken Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Fulpius Chairman
Renfeng Guo Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Maria Habel Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFLARX N.V.-54.20%96
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.16%72 688
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.36%72 164
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.17%63 267
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.34%46 012
BIONTECH SE-36.42%39 590