286,500 Stock Options of Inflection Resources Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 1094 days starting from 17-JUL-2020 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

The shareholders of the company, namely, Ore Capital Partners Ltd., Cecil R. Bond, Tero Kosonen, Stuart Smith, Carl Swensson, Alistair Waddell, Wendell Zerb, Quaestus Strategies Corp., 1185313 B.C. Ltd., Cariboo Sky Consulting Ltd., Sandra Wong, and Alain Voisin have entered into escrowed agreement pursuant to which, 10% of the escrowed securities will be release from escrow upon the listing date and remaining escrowed securities will be released in equal tranches of 25% every 6-month interval thereafter, over a period of 36 months.