    AUCU   CA45674L1031

INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.

(AUCU)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:08 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD   -13.79%
Inflection Resources : Corporate Presentation Q4 2022
PU
Inflection Resources Plans Deeper Follow-up Diamond Drilling On Duck Creek Target
AQ
Inflection Resources : MD&A June 30 2022
PU
Inflection Resources : Corporate Presentation Q4 2022 1

11/01/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
FOCUSED ON DISCOVERY

CSE: AUCU │OTCQB: AUCUF

INFLECTIONRESOURCES.com

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q4 2022

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain disclosure may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions, and may include, among others, market conditions, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or financing, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project cost overruns, mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labour disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and unanticipated costs and expenses, variations in the cost of energy or materials or supplies or environmental impacts on operations.There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM) a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CSE: AUCUOTCQB: AUCUF 2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

PREMIER MINING JURISDICTION

  • Exploring mining-friendly New South Wales & Queensland, Australia

EXPLORING FOR COPPER & GOLD

  • Targeting Tier-1Cu-Au porphyry deposits in NSW & high-grade orogenic lode gold deposits in Queensland

INNOVATIVE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

  • Aggressively drill testing previously un-drilled targets undercover

DISCOVERY DRIVEN TEAM

  • Experienced team of mine-finders with capital market expertise

100% PROJECT OWNERSHIP

  • District scale land positions - over 7,000 Km² of licenses in NSW

STRONG SHAREHOLDER BASE

  • Substantial ownership by management with strong institutional support

CSE: AUCUOTCQB: AUCUF 3

INTRODUCTION

Inflection is comprised of a highly accomplished technical team with an outstanding track record of discovery.

Two principal exploration initiatives:

NORTHERN NSW PROJECTS

Targeting large, undercover Cu-Au & Au deposits in the northern extension of the Macquarie Arc in NSW. Inflection is currently systematically drilling a large portfolio of targets, all 100% owned.

CARRON GOLD PROJECT

Targeting high-grade orogenic lode gold veins along strike from the historic Croydon Goldfields in Queensland.

CSE: AUCUOTCQB: AUCUF 4

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

CSE: AUCU

OTCQB: AUCUF

87,745,670 shares outstanding

  • Large management and insider ownership - 31%
  • Strong institutional support - 23%

Warrants and options outstanding:

  • Warrants: 23,408,578
  • Options: 6,374,000

*Visit our website for further details of warrants & options

Management &

Other

Insiders

Investors

31.0%46.2%

Institutions

22.8%

CSE: AUCUOTCQB: AUCUF 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inflection Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,93 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net cash 2021 3,54 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inflection Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alistair H. Waddell Director
John Eric Wenger Chief Financial Officer
Wendell Zerb Director
Stuart Gregory Smith Non-Executive Independent Director
Cecil Robert Bond Non-Executive Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.0.00%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.76%33 589
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.80%26 475
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-17.28%19 997
POLYUS-35.94%18 391
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.89%14 772