    AUCU   CA45674L1031

INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.

(AUCU)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:38 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.1500 CAD   -9.09%
03:04aINFLECTION RESOURCES : MD&A June 30 2022
PU
03:04aINFLECTION RESOURCES : Financial Statements June 30 2022
PU
08/10Inflection Resources Closes Oversubscribed $1,647,500 Private Placement with Lead Order from Crescat
AQ
Inflection Resources : Financial Statements June 30 2022

08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.

An exploration stage company

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Inflection Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notes

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

945,531

$

3,538,297

Receivables

6(a)

81,855

62,203

Prepaid expenses and deposits

18,639

75,834

Total current assets

1,046,025

3,676,334

Non-current assets

Refundable security deposits

5

354,569

323,419

Exploration and evaluation assets

6, 9

7,958,390

5,986,879

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,358,984

$

9,986,632

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7, 9

$

386,159

$

233,463

Total liabilities

386,159

233,463

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

12,375,454

12,375,454

Reserve

8

1,295,678

1,213,265

Deficit

(4,698,307)

(3,835,550)

Total shareholders' equity

8,972,825

9,753,169

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

9,358,984

$

9,986,632

Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1

Subsequent events - Note 12

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (the "Board") on August 29, 2022:

"Alistair Waddell"

"Cecil R. Bond"

_____________________________________

________________________________________

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Notes

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Salaries and benefits

9

$

140,158

$

126,651

$

415,940

$

367,016

Investor communication

48,677

85,250

152,058

237,746

Office and administrative

32,862

12,926

106,546

57,583

Share-based compensation

8, 9

60,541

67,374

82,413

248,155

Professional fees

9,044

10,303

60,270

62,458

Listing and filing fees

3,506

167

32,172

65,854

Consulting fees

9

-

33,758

4,500

63,332

Project generation

730

10,282

730

10,282

Total expenses

$

295,518

$

346,711

$

854,629

$

1,112,426

Other items

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

19,644

(27,813)

12,041

(40,274)

Interest income

(1,236)

(637)

(3,913)

(10,870)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Loss per share - basic and diluted

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

$

313,926

$

318,261

$

862,757

$

1,061,282

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02

71,270,670

64,557,759

71,270,670

59,760,133

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Number of

Shares

Share Capital

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance, September 30, 2020

57,355,714

$

8,118,449

$

875,697

$

(1,909,297)

$

7,084,849

Shares issued for private placement

13,867,156

4,437,490

-

-

4,437,490

Share issue costs

-

(138,053)

-

-

(138,053)

Shares issued for Option exercises

46,000

16,945

(7,760)

-

9,185

Shares issued for exercise of Agent Options

1,800

700

(250)

-

450

Share-based compensation

-

-

248,155

-

248,155

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,061,282)

(1,061,282)

Balance, June 30, 2021

71,270,670

$

12,435,532

$

1,115,841

$

(2,970,579)

$

10,580,794

Balance, September 30, 2021

71,270,670

$

12,375,454

$

1,213,265

$

(3,835,550)

$

9,753,169

Share-based compensation

-

-

82,413

-

82,413

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(862,757)

(862,757)

Balance, June 30, 2022

71,270,670

$

12,375,454

$

1,295,678

$

(4,698,307)

$

8,972,825

Share capital - Notes 8, 12

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inflection Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
