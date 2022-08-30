Inflection Resources : Financial Statements June 30 2022
INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD.
An exploration stage company
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Inflection Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Inflection Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notes
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
945,531
$
3,538,297
Receivables
6(a)
81,855
62,203
Prepaid expenses and deposits
18,639
75,834
Total current assets
1,046,025
3,676,334
Non-current assets
Refundable security deposits
5
354,569
323,419
Exploration and evaluation assets
6, 9
7,958,390
5,986,879
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,358,984
$
9,986,632
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7, 9
$
386,159
$
233,463
Total liabilities
386,159
233,463
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
12,375,454
12,375,454
Reserve
8
1,295,678
1,213,265
Deficit
(4,698,307)
(3,835,550)
Total shareholders' equity
8,972,825
9,753,169
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
9,358,984
$
9,986,632
Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1
Subsequent events - Note 12
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (the "Board") on August 29, 2022:
"Alistair Waddell"
"Cecil R. Bond"
_____________________________________
________________________________________
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Inflection Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Notes
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Salaries and benefits
9
$
140,158
$
126,651
$
415,940
$
367,016
Investor communication
48,677
85,250
152,058
237,746
Office and administrative
32,862
12,926
106,546
57,583
Share-based compensation
8, 9
60,541
67,374
82,413
248,155
Professional fees
9,044
10,303
60,270
62,458
Listing and filing fees
3,506
167
32,172
65,854
Consulting fees
9
-
33,758
4,500
63,332
Project generation
730
10,282
730
10,282
Total expenses
$
295,518
$
346,711
$
854,629
$
1,112,426
Other items
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
19,644
(27,813)
12,041
(40,274)
Interest income
(1,236)
(637)
(3,913)
(10,870)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
Loss per share - basic and diluted
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
$
313,926
$
318,261
$
862,757
$
1,061,282
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.02
71,270,670
64,557,759
71,270,670
59,760,133
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Inflection Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
Number of
Shares
Share Capital
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance, September 30, 2020
57,355,714
$
8,118,449
$
875,697
$
(1,909,297)
$
7,084,849
Shares issued for private placement
13,867,156
4,437,490
-
-
4,437,490
Share issue costs
-
(138,053)
-
-
(138,053)
Shares issued for Option exercises
46,000
16,945
(7,760)
-
9,185
Shares issued for exercise of Agent Options
1,800
700
(250)
-
450
Share-based compensation
-
-
248,155
-
248,155
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,061,282)
(1,061,282)
Balance, June 30, 2021
71,270,670
$
12,435,532
$
1,115,841
$
(2,970,579)
$
10,580,794
Balance, September 30, 2021
71,270,670
$
12,375,454
$
1,213,265
$
(3,835,550)
$
9,753,169
Share-based compensation
-
-
82,413
-
82,413
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(862,757)
(862,757)
Balance, June 30, 2022
71,270,670
$
12,375,454
$
1,295,678
$
(4,698,307)
$
8,972,825
Share capital - Notes 8, 12
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
