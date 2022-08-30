Inflection Resources : MD&A June 30 2022 08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INFLECTION RESOURCES LTD. An exploration stage company MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 The Management's Discussion of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (the "MD&A"), dated August 29, 2022, provides an analysis of, and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Interim Financial Statements"), and other corporate filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com,including the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 (the "AFS"). Financial statement information presented herein was prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Inflection's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar ("$"), and all amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Amounts in Australian dollars are expressed as "AUD". As at June 30, 2022, the indicative rate of exchange, per $1.00 as published by the Bank of Canada, was AUD 1.1246 (AUD 1.0915 at September 30, 2021). Amounts in United States dollars are expressed as "USD". NOTES REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this MD&A, including any information as to our future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". These statements are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company as well an indication of the Company's potential future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or other commodities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Australia, Canada, and in other countries (including measures implemented in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak ("Covid-19")); business opportunities that may be presented to us, or that we pursue; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations; litigation; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements; accordingly, readers are advised to consider such forward-looking statements in light of the risks as set forth below. All of the forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws. Furthermore, the Company continually seeks to minimize its exposure to business risks, but by the nature of its business, activities, and size, will always have some risk. These risks are not always quantifiable due to their uncertain nature. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, or those described in this MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. USE OF TERMS Except as otherwise indicated by the context and for the purposes of this report only, references in this MD&A to "we," "us," "our" or "the Company", refer to Inflection Resources Ltd. (the "Company", or "Inflection"), a British Columbia corporation. OVERVIEW Inflection is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties for gold and copper in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia. The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on May 9, 2017 and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "AUCU", and on the OTCQB under symbol "AUCUF". The Interim Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its 100% wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia: Australian Consolidated Gold Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 619 975 405 ("ACGH"), ACGH Pty Ltd ACN 623 704 898 ("ACGHII"), and Romardo Copper (NSW) Pty Ltd ACN 605 976 565 ("Romardo Copper"). Inter-company balances and transactions are eliminated on consolidation. Mineral Properties The Company holds interests in, and has been actively working on, the following exploration properties in New South Wales, and Queensland Australia: a) New South Wales ("NSW") Project The Company is targeting gold and copper-gold deposits in the interpreted northern extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt region of New South Wales, Australia (the "LFB") in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is considered Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province, host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley deposits, the CMOC-Northparkes deposits, Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits, and numerous active exploration prospects. The NSW project is the Company's principal project, and as of the date of this MD&A consists of a large portfolio of 100% owned non-surveyednon-contiguous exploration licenses ("EL") located in the LFB. Eleven of the ELs were acquired in 2018 (the "Acquired NSW licenses"); a further two ELs (the "Romardo Licenses") were acquired pursuant to the February 2020 acquisition of Romardo Copper. All other ELs were staked by the Company directly. The drill program on the NSW Project began in July 2020; drilling and fieldwork continued intermittently over several targets since that time. Favourable alteration and zones of disseminated sulphides encountered in multiple targets drilled to-date gives the Company further confidence in our ongoing exploration strategy of identifying mineral deposits under a sequence of post-mineral cover. Drilling in May 2022 was planned to test a number targets, three of which have not previously been drill tested (Duck Creek, Fairholme, and Meringo), and two of which follow-up encouraging alteration and geochemistry previously drilled by the Company (Marra, and Trangie). Based on favourable porphyry-style alternation intercepted at Duck Creek, management adjusted the program to focus on that target for the immediate future, deferring drilling at the planned holes at the Fairholme, Meringo, and Marra targets. The Company plans to resume drilling in a follow-up program at Duck Creek in the fall of 2022. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Acquired NSW licenses from any future production on the NSW project, of which the Company may purchase 1% for AUD 3,000,000 at any time. The two "Romardo Licenses" are subject to a 2% NSR of which the Company may purchase 1% for AUD 2,000,000 at any time, and the Company has the right of first refusal to purchase any royalty interest offered for sale by consideration payable in cash. In addition, the Company has the following contingent payments payable at its discretion upon attainment of certain milestones relating to the two Romardo ELs: AUD 500,000 payable in cash or Common Shares upon completion of a pre-feasibility study. AUD 2,000,000 payable in cash or Common Shares upon completion of a feasibility study. AUD 6,000,000 payable upon the Company's decision to commence construction of a commercial mine. With effect beginning September 2020, Inflection has been approved for multiple grants from the Government of NSW's New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling Program (the "NFCDP Grants"). This program is managed by the Geological Survey of NSW and is part of the NSW Mineral Strategy commitment to promote investment in mining and exploration. The New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program provides grants to successful applicants for exploration drilling programs that demonstrate strong prospectivity, sound financial planning and 3 a proven technical base. Receipt of NFCDP grant funds is through reimbursement of eligible expenditures; specifically, 50% of the first-pass direct drilling costs on specified NSW project licenses. As at June 30, 2022, the aggregate value of funding allocated to the Company under the NFCDP Grants was AUD 141,120 (September 30, 2021: AUD 40,309). Receipt of NFCDP grant funds is made by reimbursement of eligible expenditures, specifically, 50% of the first-pass direct drilling costs on specified NSW project licenses. Through to June 30, 2022, the Company has been awarded an aggregate of AUD 71,711 ($67,519) pursuant to the NFCDP Grants (year ended September 30, 2021: AUD 40,309 ($38,312)); reducing the carrying value of the NSW Project. There was no amount receivable at June 30, 2022. b) Carron Project Located approximately 400 kilometres west of Cairns in Northern Queensland, the Carron gold project ("Carron") comprises approximately 30 kilometres of northwest trending structures with a large number of high- priority drill targets along strike from the adjacent historic Croydon Goldfields ("Croydon"), one of Queensland's significant historical gold mining districts. The Company's interest in Carron is held through a farm-in agreement (the "Farm-in Agreement") with Oakland Gold Pty Ltd. (the "Optionor"). The Farm-in Agreement, as amended, provides the Company with an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the property. The Company earned an initial 50% interest (the "Initial Earn-in") in the Carron Project further to an amending agreement, dated November 22, 2019 (the "Initial Earn-in Date"), whereby the Company and the Optionor agreed to recognize i) expenditures incurred as of September 30, 2019 of AUD 297,172 (plus GST of AUD 16,293), including the completion of an airborne magnetics survey, and (ii) the reimbursement to the Optionor of an amount of AUD 50,000 for costs incurred by the Optionor, as satisfying the Initial Earn-in. The Farm-In Agreement also provides for incremental farm-in levels by incurring additional expenditures at the discretion of the Company, as follows: The Company may earn a further 20% interest to bring its participation interest to 70% if it elects within three years of the Initial Earn-in Date to incur a further AUD 1,000,000 in mineral exploration expenditures, with a substantial portion being the cost of drilling (the "Stage 2 Earn-in").

Through June 30, 2022, the Company continued to incur expenditures toward the Stage 2 Earn-in. Following the Stage 2 Earn-in, the Company may elect at its sole discretion to complete a further earn- in (the "Stage 3 Earn-in"), as either: Acquire a further 30% interest to bring its interest to 100% by issuing a number of Common Shares to the Optionor based on a formula determined by an independent valuator; or Acquire a further 20% interest to bring its participation interest to 90% by completing a feasibility study. Where the Company achieves a Stage 3 Earn-in to a 90% interest, the Company shall enter into a royalty agreement with the Optionor. Within 60 days of the Stage 3 Earn-in Date, the Optionor may elect to contribute to expenditures in proportion to its 10% participating interest in a bankable feasibility study, and if the Optionor does not make such election, then its 10% interest shall be converted into a 2% NSR. The exploration program at Carron is targeting a series of previously untested geophysical targets interpreted to represent possible high-grade, orogenic, gold-bearing quartz veins geologically analogous to, on trend from, those at Croydon. The Company undertook a planned drill program at Carron in November 2021, completing two drill holes before having to pause in light of inclement wet weather. The Company has now drilled four holes totalling 1,030 metres on the project. Three of the four completed holes intersected widely spaced mineralization typical of that seen at Croydon although the assays returned with low gold values. Numerous targets still remain to be drill tested, with significant scope remaining for the discovery of mineralised veins. The Company recovered AUD 72,000 ($68,432) in grant funding from the State of Queensland in the year ended September 30, 2021, and an additional $6,247 (AUD 7,200) recovered in the nine months ended June 30, 2022. The Company reduced the carrying value of Carron by the value of the grant funding in each period. c) Artificial Intelligence Project The Company assumed an interest in the "AI Project", located in the southern part of the Macquarie Arc in New South Wales, pursuant to the Lachlan Fold Belt Exploration Alliance Agreement (the "Alliance Agreement"), as amended in December 2017. 4 During the year ended September 30, 2021, the Company determined to abandon the one remaining exploration license at the AI Project; resulting in the write-off of the remaining carrying value. A final deposit of AUD 10,000 on hold with the NSW Government's Department of Regional NSW - Resources, related to the final license was refunded to the Company on July 14, 2022. Although there were no further expenditures on the AI Project through the nine month period ended June 30, 2022, certain provisions of the Alliance Agreement remain in good standing, including the Company's right, through until May 1, 2023, to acquire an interest in a mineral property within the areas covered by the proprietary data by paying a 5% fee on all quarterly exploration expenditures incurred on the specified property; payable at the Company's election in either cash or Common Shares. After May 1, 2023, the Company may acquire an interest in a mineral property within the area covered by the proprietary data with no further compensation to the Licensor. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Management is responsible for, and the Board approved, the Interim Financial Statements. Except as noted, the Company followed the significant accounting policies presented in Note 3 - Significant Accounting Policies, contained in the AFS consistently throughout all periods summarized in this MD&A. The Company operates in one segment - the exploration of mineral property interests. The Company has two geographic segments -exploration activities conducted in Australia, and head office, finance, marketing and administration activities performed primarily in Canada. Management has determined that the parent entity and each of the Australian subsidiaries have a Canadian dollar functional currency. The following table and related discussion provide selected financial information from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Interim Financial Statements. Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Loss before income taxes $ 313,926 $ 318,261 $ 862,757 $ 1,061,282 Tax $ - $ - $ - $ - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ 313,926 $ 318,261 $ 862,757 $ 1,061,282 Loss per share, basic & diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Cash dividend declared per Common Share $ - $ - $ - $ - Because the Company is in the exploration stage, it did not earn any significant revenue, and will not for the foreseeable future. The comparative loss and comprehensive loss in each period illustrate the level and nature of exploration activity undertaken at the Company's mineral property interests which may vary based on results received, weather conditions, and market factors. Expenditures directly attributable to the acquisition of mineral property interests have been capitalized; staking costs, related land claims fees paid, and ongoing exploration expenditures, have also been capitalized. 