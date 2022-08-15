INFNITE : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30,2022 (Form 10-Q)

imci_10q.htm

Infinite Group, Inc.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

For the Period Ended June 30, 2022

Table of Contents

PAGE PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 4 Balance Sheets - June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 4 Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 5 Statements of Stockholders' Deficiency (Unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 6 Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 7 Notes to Financial Statements - (Unaudited) 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 14 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 21 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 21 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 22 Item 1A. Risk Factors 22 Item 2 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 22 Item 3 Defaults Upon Senior Securities. 22 Item 6. Exhibits 22 SIGNATURES 23

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this report, including among others, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and trends are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "targets," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "seek" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving the expansion of our business. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this report will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as indicated and represent our views as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a further list and description of various risks, relevant factors and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in this report, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "IGI", the "Company", "we", "our", "us", or any derivative thereof, as used herein refer to Infinite Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

INFINITE GROUP, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 1,594 $ 99,432 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,710 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 650,403 727,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198,220 218,821 Total current assets 850,217 1,045,550 Right of Use Asset Operating Lease, net 684,552 41,490 Property and equipment, net 30,982 41,138 Software, net 421,224 417,650 Deposits 10,144 6,937 Total assets $ 1,997,119 $ 1,552,765 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,086,528 $ 536,863 Accrued payroll 341,691 425,839 Accrued interest payable 670,117 594,241 Accrued retirement 280,958 275,422 Deferred revenue 475,400 497,734 Accrued expenses other and other current liabilities 154,729 167,310 Operating lease liability - Short-term 73,030 42,347 Current maturities of long-term obligations 765,000 765,000 Current maturities of long-term obligations - related parties 295,000 190,000 Notes payable, net 943,521 383,824 Notes payable - related parties 229,000 229,000 Total current liabilities 5,314,974 4,107,580 Long-term obligations: Notes payable: Other 458,576 458,309 Related parties 998,975 1,084,765 Operating lease liability - Long-term 612,136 0 Total liabilities 7,384,661 5,650,654 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficiency: Common stock, $.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 33,561,124 and 32,700,883 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. shares issued and outstanding 33,560 32,700 Additional paid-in capital 31,747,693 31,336,772 Accumulated deficit (37,168,795 ) (35,467,361 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (5,387,542 ) (4,097,889 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 1,997,119 $ 1,552,765

See notes to unaudited financial statements.

INFINITE GROUP, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,696,492 $ 1,797,504 $ 3,363,562 $ 3,621,846 Cost of revenue 1,059,639 1,109,223 2,180,879 2,182,138 Gross profit 636,853 688,281 1,182,683 1,439,708 Costs and expenses: General and administrative 613,317 541,711 1,217,300 1,006,103 Selling 612,957 507,042 1,260,582 894,767 Total costs and expenses 1,226,274 1,048,753 2,477,882 1,900,870 Operating income (loss) (589,421 ) (360,472 ) (1,295,199 ) (461,162 ) Interest Income and Expense Interest income 10 1 18 3 Interest expense: Related parties (22,728 ) (16,541 ) (46,142 ) (31,054 ) Other (221,061 ) (39,491 ) (360,111 ) (76,517 ) Total interest expense (243,789 ) (56,032 ) (406,253 ) (107,571 ) Total other income (expense) (243,779 ) (56,031 ) (406,235 ) (107,568 ) Net loss $ (833,200 ) $ (416,503 ) $ (1,701,434 ) $ (568,730 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 33,296,434 29,238,323 33,000,304 29,150,590 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 33,296,434 29,238,323 33,000,304 29,150,590 See notes to unaudited financial statements.

INFINITE GROUP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY (Unaudited) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Additional Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance - December 31, 2021 32,700,883 $ 32,700 $ 31,336,772 $ (35,467,361 ) $ (4,097,889 ) Stock based compensation 0 0 923 0 923 Warrants issued 0 0 148,334 0 148,334 Net loss 0 0 0 (868,234 ) (868,234 ) Balance - March 31, 2022 32,700,883 32,700 31,486,029 (36,335,595 ) (4,816,866 ) Exercise of warrants 860,241 860 (860 ) 0 0 Stock based compensation 0 0 51,708 0 51,708 Warrants issued 0 0 210,816 0 210,816 Net loss 0 0 0 (833,200 ) (833,200 ) Balance - June 30, 2022 33,561,124 $ 33,560 $ 31,747,693 $ (37,168,795 ) $ (5,387,542 )

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Additional Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance - December 31, 2020 29,061,883 $ 29,061 $ 30,763,717 $ (33,898,548 ) $ (3,105,770 ) Stock based compensation 0 0 28,248 0 28,248 Net loss 0 0 0 (152,227 ) (152,227 ) Balance - March 31, 2021 29,061,883 29,061 30,791,965 (34,050,775 ) (3,229,749 ) Issuance of common stock 250,000 250 57,875 0 58,125 Exercise of stock options 284,000 284 14,646 0 14,930 Stock based compensation 0 0 81,920 0 81,920 Net loss 0 0 0 (416,503 ) (416,503 ) Balance - June 30, 2021 29,595,883 $ 29,595 $ 30,946,406 $ (34,467,278 ) $ (3,491,277 )

INFINITE GROUP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,701,434 ) $ (568,730 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 52,631 110,168 Depreciation and amortization 117,686 87,551 Amortization of debt discount 255,042 0 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable 76,894 157,170 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,394 (26,730 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 549,665 14,978 Deferred revenue (22,334 ) 109,424 Accrued expenses 12,014 98,469 Accrued retirement 5,536 5,320 Net cash used by operating activities (636,906 ) (12,380 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (969 ) (8,722 ) Capitalization of software development costs (110,378 ) (121,175 ) Net cash used by investing activities (111,347 ) (129,897 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross proceeds from notes payable 918,900 0 Less debt issuance costs (53,445 ) 0 Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 0 299,000 Repayment of notes payable - short-term (215,040 ) 0 Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 0 14,930 Repayment of long-term obligations 0 (200,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 650,415 113,930 Net decrease in cash (97,838 ) (28,347 ) Cash - beginning of period 99,432 32,313 Cash - end of period $ 1,594 $ 3,966 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash payments for interest $ 54,826 $ 39,369 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 691,009 $ 0

INFINITE GROUP, INC.

Notes to Financial Statements - (Unaudited)

Note 1. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited financial statements of Infinite Group, Inc. ("Infinite Group, Inc." or the "Company") included herein have been prepared by the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S.) ("GAAP") for interim financial information and with instructions to Form 10-Q. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. The December 31, 2021 balance sheet has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all disclosures required by GAAP. The accompanying unaudited financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Note 2. Management Plans - Capital Resources

The Company reported net losses of $1,701,434 and $568,730 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and stockholders' deficiencies of $5,387,542 and $4,097,889 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company had a working capital deficit of approximately $4.4 million at June 30, 2022. These factors raise substantial doubt about the entity's ability to continue as a going concern within one year. The Company has plans to issue stock via an equity raise of $15 million in the third quarter of 2022, restructure certain debt and anticipates significant growth of business. These plans, in management's opinion, will allow the Company to meet its obligations and alleviate the substantial doubt.

The Company's mission is to drive shareholder value by developing and bringing to market automated, cost effective, and innovative cybersecurity technologies. The Company's strategy is to build its business by designing, developing, and marketing IT security-based products and solutions that fill technology gaps in cybersecurity.

The Company's goal is to increase sales and generate cash flow from operations on a consistent basis. The Company's business plans require improving the results of its operations in future periods. The Company has renegotiated the terms of certain obligations, using operational cash flow to pay down balances and extending terms, and provided financing with the issuance of new loans.

During April 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement with Talos Victory Fund, LLC, for $296,000. Under the terms of the loan, amortization payments are due beginning August 12, 2022, and each month thereafter with the final payment due on April 12, 2023.

During May 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement with Mast Hill Fund, L.P. for $355,000. Under the terms of the loan, amortization payments are due beginning September 27, 2022, and each month thereafter with the final payment due on May 26, 2023.

As previously reported, on January 31, 2022, the Company, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Pratum Agreement"), by and among the Company, the David A. Nelson, Jr. Living Trust ("Seller"), David A. Nelson, Jr. (the "Beneficiary" and, together with Seller, the "Seller Parties"); and Pratum, Inc., an Iowa corporation ("Pratum"), whereby the Company agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of the Company from the Seller Parties (the "Pratum Acquisition"). Pursuant to the terms of the Pratum Agreement, the Agreement could be terminated under certain circumstances, including, among other things, if the Pratum Acquisition does not close by March 31, 2022 (the "Outside Date"). On March 28, 2022, the Company, the Seller Parties, and Pratum entered into an agreement whereby the parties agreed to extend the Outside Date, as set forth in Section 2.1 of the Pratum Agreement, to May 15, 2022. On June 15, 2022, the Company, received notice of termination of the Pratum Agreement from the Seller Parties and Pratum pursuant to Section 8.1(a)(ii) of the Pratum Agreement on the basis that the Acquisition had not closed by the outside date of May 15, 2022, as amended.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company filed an S-1 for a public offering of $15 million of common stock and redeemable warrants, which was expected to be used for the Pratum Acquisition and working capital needs. Following the termination of the Pratum Agreement the Company has been reevaluating its capital needs and structure of the offering. The completion of this offering is not a certainty. Should the offering not proceed or be further delayed, or should it occur in a reduced format, the Company anticipates that it will scale down spending to reduce costs and to increase cash flow while continuing to grow the operations at a slower pace.

The Company believes the capital resources generated by anticipated improving operational results due to reduction of expenses, increased bookings and deposits in our Services business, and an influx of new Nodeware orders under contract at June 30, 2022 as well as cash available under its factoring line of credit and from additional related parties and third-party loans, if needed, provide sources to fund its ongoing operations and to support the internal growth of the Company. The Company may need to extend existing debt agreements in order to provide resources for other purposes. If the Company experiences significant growth in its sales, the Company believes that this may require it to increase its financing line, finance additional accounts receivable, or obtain additional working capital from other sources to support its sales growth.

The Company plans to continue to evaluate alternatives which may include continuing to renegotiate the terms of other notes, seeking conversion of the notes to shares of common stock and seeking funds to repay the notes. The Company continues to evaluate repayment of our remaining notes payable based on its cash flow. These plans, in management's opinion, will allow the Company to meet its obligations for a reasonable period of time from the date the financial statements are available to be issued.

Note 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

There are several accounting policies that the Company believes are significant to the presentation of its financial statements. These policies require management to make complex or subjective judgments about matters that are inherently uncertain. Note 3 to the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 presents a summary of significant accounting policies as included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Reclassifications - It is the Company's policy to reclassify prior year amounts to conform with the current year presentation.

Fair Value of Financial Instruments - The carrying amounts reported in the balance sheets for cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and accruedexpenses approximate fair value because of the immediate short-term maturity of these financial instruments. The carrying value of notes payable and convertible notes payable approximates the fair value based on rates currently available from financial institutions and various lenders.

Revenue

The Company's total revenue recognized from contracts from customers was comprised of three major services: Managed support services, Cybersecurity projects, software and Other IT consulting services. The categories depict how the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors. There were no material unsatisfied performance obligations at June 30, 2022 or 2021 for contracts with an expected original duration of more than one year. The following table summarizes the revenue recognized by the major services:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Managed support services $ 1,115,607 $ 1,057,431 $ 2,204,614 $ 2,128,331 Cybersecurity projects and software 580,885 689,073 1,158,948 1,391,515 Other IT consulting services 0 51,000 0 102,000 Total sales $ 1,696,492 $ 1,797,504 $ 3,363,562 $ 3,621,846

Managed support services

Managed support services consist of revenue primarily from our subcontracts with Peraton (which purchased Perspecta in May 2021) for services to its end clients, principally a major establishment of the U.S. Government for which we manage one of the nation's largest physical and virtual Microsoft Windows environments.

We generate revenue primarily from these subcontracts through fixed price service and support agreements. Revenues are earned and billed weekly and are generally paid within 45 days. The revenues are recognized at time of service.

Cybersecurity projects and software

Cybersecurity projects and software revenue includes the selling of licenses of Nodeware® and third-party software, principally Webroot™ as well as performing cybersecurity assessments, testing and consulting as a CISO (Chief Information Security Officer).

Nodeware® and Webroot™ software offerings consist of fees generated from the use of the respective software by our customers. Revenue is recognized on a ratable basis over the contract term beginning on the date that our service is made available to the customer. Substantially all customers are billed in the month of the service and is cancellable upon notice per the respective agreements. Substantially all payments are electronically billed, and the billed amounts are paid to the Company instantaneously via an online payment platform. If payments are made in advance, revenue related to the term associated with our software licenses is recognized ratably over the contractual period.

Some of our customers have the option to purchase additional subscription and support services at a stated price. These options generally do not provide a material right as they are priced at our standalone selling price.

Cybersecurity assessments and testing services are considered distinct performance obligations when sold stand alone or with other products. These contracts generally have terms of one year or less. For substantially all these contracts, revenue is recognized when the specific performance obligation is satisfied. If the contract has multiple performance obligations, the revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied. Depending on the nature of the service, the amounts recognized are based on an allocation of the transaction price to each performance obligation based on a relative standalone selling price of the products sold.

In substantially all agreements, a 50% to 75% down payment is required before work is initiated. Down payments received are deferred until revenue is earned. Upon completion of performance obligation of service, payment terms are 30 days.

Other IT consulting services

Other IT consulting services consists of services such as project management and general IT consulting services.

We generate revenue via fixed price service agreements. These are based on periodic billings of a fixed dollar amount for recurring services of a similar nature performed according to the contractual arrangements with clients. The revenues are recognized at time of service.

Based on historical experience, the Company believes that collection is reasonably assured.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, sales to one client, including sales under subcontracts for services to several entities, accounted for 65.8% and 65.5%, respectively, of total sales (58.8% and 58.1%, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021) and 20.7% of accounts receivable at June 30, 2022 (15.6% at December 31, 2021).

Capitalization of Software for Resale -The Company capitalizes the software development costs for software to be sold, leased, or otherwise marketed.Capitalization begins upon the establishment of technological feasibility of a new product or enhancements to an existing product, which is generally the completion of a working prototype that has been certified as having no critical bugs and is a release candidate. Costs incurred after the enhancement has reached technological feasibility and before it is released in the market are capitalized and are primarily labor costs related to coding and testing. Amortization begins once the software is ready for its intended use, generally based on the pattern in which the economic benefits will be consumed. Costs associated with major upgrade releases begin amortization in the month after release. The amortization period is three years. See Note 5 for further disclosure regarding capitalization of software for resale.

Leases - At contract inception, the Company determines whether the arrangement is or contains a lease and determines the lease classification. The leaseterm is determined based on the non-cancellable term of the lease adjusted to the extent optional renewal terms and termination rights are reasonably certain. Lease expense is recognized evenly over the lease term. Variable lease payments are recognized as period costs. The present value of remaining lease payments is recognized as a liability on the balance sheet with a corresponding right-of-use asset adjusted for prepaid or accrued lease payments. The Company uses its incremental borrowing rate for the discount rate, unless the interest rate implicit in the lease contract is readily determinable. The Company has adopted the practical expedients to not separate non-lease components from lease components and to not present short-term leases on the balance sheet. See Note 11 for further disclosure regarding lease accounting.

Note 4. Sale of Certain Accounts Receivable

The Company has available a financing line with a financial institution (the Purchaser), which enables the Company to sell accounts receivable to the Purchaser with full recourse against the Company. Pursuant to the provisions of FASB ASC 860, the Company reflects the transactions as a sale of assets and establishes an accounts receivable from the Purchaser for the retained amount less the costs and fees of the transaction and less any anticipated future loss in the value of the retained asset.

The retained amount is 10% of the total accounts receivable invoice sold to the Purchaser. The fee is charged at prime plus 3.6% (effective rate of 8.35% at June 30, 2022) against the average daily outstanding balance of funds advanced. The estimated future loss reserve for each receivable included in the estimated value of the retained asset is based on the payment history of the accounts receivable customer and is included in the allowance for doubtful accounts, if any. As collateral, the Company granted the Purchaser a first priority interest in accounts receivable and a blanket lien, which may be junior to other creditors, on all other assets.

The financing line provides the Company the ability to finance up to $2,000,000 of selected accounts receivable invoices, which includes a sublimit for one of the Company's customers of $1,500,000. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold approximately $1,062,000 ($1,778,000 - for the six months ended June 30, 2021) of its accounts receivable to the Purchaser. As of June 30, 2022, approximately $303,000 ($148,000 - December 31, 2021) of these receivables remained outstanding. Additionally, as of June 30, 2022, the Company had $1,000 available under the financing line with the Purchaser ($66,000 at December 31, 2021). After deducting estimated fees, allowance for bad debts and advances from the Purchaser, the net receivable from the Purchaser amounted to $38,000 at June 30, 2022 ($15,000 at December 31, 2021), and is included in accounts receivable in the accompanying balance sheets.

There were no gains or losses on the sale of the accounts receivable because all were collected. The cost associated with the financing line totaled $22,306 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 ($13,967 - for the six months ended June 30, 2021). These financing line fees are classified on the statements of operations as interest expense.

Note 5. Capitalization of Software for Resale

As of June 30, 2022, there were $789,350 of costs capitalized ($678,973 as of December 31, 2021) and $368,126 of accumulated amortization ($261,323 as of December 31, 2021). During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, there was $53,402 and $106,803 respectively, of amortization expense recorded ($39,844 and 74,794 respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021). Costs incurred prior to reaching technological feasibility are expensed as incurred. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, there was approximately $7,800 and $16,100, respectively, of labor amounts expensed related to these development costs ($46,900 and $87,700, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).

Note 6. Deferred Revenue and Performance Obligations

Deferred Revenue

Deferred revenue, which is a contract liability, consists primarily of payments received and accounts receivable recorded in advance of revenue recognition under the Company's contracts with customers and is recognized as the revenue recognition criteria are met.

Revenue recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, that was included in the deferred revenue balances at the beginning of the respective periods, was approximately $136,100 and $132,800, respectively. Revenue recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 that was included in the deferred revenue balances at the beginning of the respective periods was approximately $278,300 and $210,300, respectively

Transaction Price Allocated to the Remaining Performance Obligations

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents all future, non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, inclusive of deferred revenue that has been invoiced and non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

As of June 30, 2022, total remaining non-cancelable performance obligations under the Company's contracts with customers was approximately $704,000. The Company expects to recognize all of this revenue over the next 12 months.

Note 7. Debt Obligations

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement (the "Second Mast Hill Loan") with Mast Hill Fund, L.P. ("Mast Hill"), a Delaware limited partnership. In exchange for a promissory note, Mast Hill agreed to lend the Company $370,000, which bears interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum, less $37,000 original issue discount. Under the terms of the Second Mast Hill Loan, payments of $44,400, including principal and interest, are due beginning June 15, 2022, and each month thereafter with the final payment due on February 15, 2023. As additional consideration for the Second Mast Hill Loan), the Company issued the "Lender" a 5-year warrant to purchase 925,000 shares of Company common stock at a fixed price of $0.16 per share, subject to price adjustments for certain actions, including dilutive issuances. The Company has granted the Lender customary "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to the shares issuable upon conversion of the promissory note and exercise of the warrant. No material relationship exists between the Company or its affiliates and Lender, other than in respect of the Loan. The Company evaluated the terms of the warrant under ASC 480 and ASC 815 and determined that they were to be treated as equity instruments. The value of the warrant (calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model to determine the estimated fair value of the warrant) of approximately $131,600 will be amortized to interest expense over the life of the Promissory Note and is recorded as a discount to the promissory note. Debt issuance costs of $54,650 were incurred and are being amortized to interest expense over the life of the Promissory Note and is recorded as a discount to the promissory note. At June 30, 2022, the Company deferred the June 15, 2022 payment per the terms of the Second Mast Hill Loan.

On April 12, 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement (the "Talos Loan") with Talos Victory Fund, LLC ("Talos"), a Delaware limited liability company. In exchange for a promissory note, Talos agreed to lend the Company $296,000, which bears interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum, less $29,600 original issue discount. Under the terms of the Talos Loan, payments of $35,520, including principal and interest, are due beginning August 12, 2022, and each month thereafter with the final payment due on April 12, 2023. As additional consideration for the Second Mast Hill Loan), the Company issued the "Lender" a 5-year warrant to purchase 740,000 shares of Company common stock at a fixed price of $0.16 per share, subject to price adjustments for certain actions, including dilutive issuances. The Company has granted the Lender customary "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to the shares issuable upon conversion of the promissory note and exercise of the warrant. No material relationship exists between the Company or its affiliates and Lender, other than in respect of the Loan. The Company evaluated the terms of the warrant under ASC 480 and ASC 815 and determined that they were to be treated as equity instruments. The value of the warrant (calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model to determine the estimated fair value of the warrant) of $74,000 will be amortized to interest expense over the life of the Promissory Note and is recorded as a discount to the promissory note. Debt issuance costs of $45,920 were incurred and are being amortized over a twelve-month period ending April 2023.

On May 27, 2022, the Company entered into a financing arrangement (the "Third Mast Hill Loan") with Mast Hill. In exchange for a promissory note, Mast Hill agreed to lend the Company $355,000, which bears interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum, less $35,500 original issue discount. Under the terms of the Third Mast Hill Loan, payments of $42,600, including principal and interest, are due beginning September 27, 2022, and each month thereafter with the final payment due on May 26, 2023. As additional consideration for the Second Mast Hill Loan), the Company issued the "Lender" a 5-year warrant to purchase 887,500 shares of Company common stock at a fixed price of $0.16 per share, subject to price adjustments for certain actions, including dilutive issuances. The Company has granted the Lender customary "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to the shares issuable upon conversion of the promissory note and exercise of the warrant. No material relationship exists between the Company or its affiliates and Lender, other than in respect of the Loan. The Company evaluated the terms of the warrant under ASC 480 and ASC 815 and determined that they were to be treated as equity instruments. The value of the warrant (calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model to determine the estimated fair value of the warrant) of approximately $113,400 will be amortized to interest expense over the life of the Promissory Note and is recorded as a discount to the promissory note. Debt issuance costs of $54,975 were incurred and are being amortized over a twelve-month period ending May 2023.

On June 30, 2022, the Company and Donald W. Reeve, a director of the Company, entered into two note modification agreements with respect to the Promissory Note originally dated December 30, 2020 and the Promissory Note originally dated May 25, 2021. There were two payments of principal of $100,000 each due June 1, 2022. The Modification agreements each extended the previously amended due dates from June 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022.

Note 8. Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share is based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted earnings per share is based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, as well as dilutive potential common shares which, in the Company's case, comprise shares issuable under convertible notes payable and stock options. The treasury stock method is used to calculate dilutive shares, which reduces the gross number of dilutive shares by the number of shares purchasable from the proceeds of the options and warrants assumed to be exercised. In a loss period, the calculation for basic and diluted earnings per share is considered to be the same, as the impact of potential common shares is anti-dilutive.

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net loss per share for the three months ended:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss $ (833,200 ) $ (416,503 ) $ (1,701,434 ) $ (568,730 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted shares 33,296,434 29,238,323 33,000,304 29,150,590 Anti-dilutive shares excluded from net loss per share calculation 23,951,234 23,148,234 23,951,234 23,148,234

Certain common shares issuable under stock options and convertible notes payable have been omitted from the diluted net loss per share calculation because their inclusion is considered anti-dilutive because the exercise prices were greater than the average market price of the common shares or their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive.

Note 9. Stock Option Plans and Agreements

The Company has approved stock option plans and agreements covering up to an aggregate of 16,304,500 shares of common stock. Such options may be designated at the time of grant as either incentive stock options or nonqualified stock options. Stock based compensation consists of charges for stock option awards to employees, directors and consultants.

The fair value of each option grant is estimated on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. 95,000 options were granted for the six months ended June 30, 2022. 575,000 options were granted for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The following assumptions were used for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Risk-free interest rate 1.26%-3.35 % Expected dividend yield 0 % Expected stock price volatility 110%-130 % Expected life of options (years) 2.75

The Company recorded expense for options issued to employees and independent service providers of $51,708 and $52,631 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively ($81,920 and $110,168 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).

360,000 options vested during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company issued 750,000 performance-based stock options during 2021 at $0.245 per share to an executive of the Company. Certain revenue targets must be made to grant the options in three tranches of 250,000 shares each. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company amended the targets for these options and recognized one third of the compensation in the amount of $45,275. The remaining unrecognized compensation expense for these options was approximately $90,550 at June 30, 2022.

A summary of all stock option activity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 follows:

Number of Weighted Remaining Aggregate Options Average Contractual Intrinsic Outstanding Exercise Price Term Value Outstanding at December 31, 2021 10,755,000 $ .08 Granted 95,000 .13 Expired (347,500 ) .04 Outstanding at June 30, 2022 10,502,500 $ .08 2.9 years $ 870,900 At June 30, 2022- vested or expected to vest 9,992,500 $ .07 2.9 years $ 870,900 Exercisable 9,992,500 $ .07 2.9 years $ 870,900

Note 10. Warrants

On April 29, 2022, Mast Hill Fund, LP elected to purchase 1,400,000 warrant shares in a cashless exercise per the terms of the warrant agreement dated November 3, 2021. Based on the calculation per the agreement, 860,241 shares were issued to Mast Hill Fund, LP.

Note 11. Lease

Beginning on August 1, 2016, the Company leased its headquarters facility under an operating lease agreement that was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2022. Rent expense was $80,000 annually during the first year of the lease term and increased by 1.5% annually thereafter. The lease was terminated one month early, and a new lease agreement, at the existing headquarters location, commenced on June 1, 2022. The term of the new lease agreement is 84 months. The first year's rent will be $118,487 and will increase by 2% annually thereafter.

Supplemental balance sheet information related to the leases on June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:

Description Classification June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Right of Use Asset - Lease, net Other assets (non-current) $ 684,552 $ 41,490 Operating Lease Liability - Short Term Accrued liabilities 73,030 42,347 Operating Lease Liability - Long Term Other long-term liabilities 612,136 0 Total Operating Lease Liability $ 685,166 $ 42,347 Discount Rate - Operating Lease 7.0 % 6.0 %

Note 12. Related Party Accrued Interest Payable

Included in accrued interest payable is amounts due to related parties of approximately $134,000, at June 30, 2022 ($107,000 at December 31, 2021). An additional $136,675 of accrued interest to related parties is included with short and long-term debt and is due to be paid after June 30, 2022.

Note 13. Subsequent Events

On July 29, 2022, the "Company and Andrew Hoyen ("Lender"), a director and executive officer of the Company, entered into a note modification agreement (the "Modification Agreement") with respect to the Line of Credit Note and Agreement in the original principal sum of up to $100,000,dated July 18, 2017, issued by the Company to the Lender (the "Hoyen Note"). The Note and the Modification Agreement was approved by the disinterested members of the Company's Board of Directors. The Modification Agreement extends the due date of the Note to July 31, 2023, on which date the current outstanding principal balance of $90,000 and accrued and unpaid interest will be due. Pursuant to the Modification Agreement, the Company agreed to repay to Lender $16,000 of the accrued interest on the Hoyen Note and off-set such repayment against the exercise on July 29, 2022 by Lender of certain options to acquire 400,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The remaining accrued and unpaid interest on the Hoyen Note was $10,930 as of July 29, 2022. Except as set forth in the Modification Agreement, the terms of the Hoyen Note remain the same

On August 10, 2022, the Company received funding from a loan agreement with Stripe and Celtic Bank. The loan amount was $139,400 plus a fixed fee of $11,152. The repayment amount of $150,522 will be repaid at a repayment rate of 25% of the Company's receivables automatically withheld by Stripe. There is no financing percentage. The repayment start date is August 15, 2022, with a minimum payment amount of $16,728 over every 60-day period. The final repayment date is February 6, 2024, if total repayment amount is not paid as of that date.

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

This discussion contains forward-looking statements, the accuracy of which involves risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" above and elsewhere in this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the notes thereto appearing elsewhere in this report.

Overview

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted, and is likely to continue to result, in significant economic disruption. It has already disrupted global travel and supply chains and adversely impacted global commercial activity. Considerable uncertainty still surrounds COVID-19 and its potential long-term economic effects, as well as the effectiveness of any responses taken by government authorities and businesses. The travel restrictions, limits on hours of operations and/or closures of non-essential businesses, and other efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 has continued to disrupt business activity globally. New strains and variants of the coronavirus continue to spread around the world. The ongoing rollout of vaccines around the globe is encouraging, but their long-term impact on the political environment, business environment, and the Company is still uncertain. Please see Part II Item 1A of this Report and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding certain risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first six months of 2022, our managed support services and software license revenues were minimally affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers' operational priorities. However, the many governmental restrictions that were in place in 2020 and 2021, which limited in-person and group meetings, constrained our ability to interact with new clients in the area of cybersecurity projects, and this has had a material impact on our 2022 cybersecurity project revenue. We are continuing to adapt our operations to meet the challenges of this uncertain and rapidly evolving situation, including remote working arrangements for our employees, limiting non-essential business travel, and utilizing virtual sales and marketing events. Our sales and marketing expenses increased during the first six months of 2022. We expect these expenses to continue to grow, but we expect these expenses will be lower compared to prior year periods pre-COVID-19 pandemic on travel and in-person marketing events. We will continue to actively monitor the nature and extent of the impact to our business, operating results, and financial condition.

Our Business

Headquartered in Pittsford, New York, IGI is a developer of cybersecurity software and related cybersecurity consulting, advisory, and managed information security services. We principally sell our software and services through indirect channels such as Managed Service Providers ("MSPs"), Managed Security Services Providers ("MSSPs"), agents and distributors and government contractors, whom we refer to collectively as our channel partners. We also sell directly to end customers.

We believe our ability to succeed depends on how successful we are in differentiating ourselves in the cybersecurity market at a time when competition and consolidation in these markets are on the rise. Our strategy to differentiate our cybersecurity software and services from our competitors is to combine customized software and professional services, and grow our business by designing, developing, and marketing cybersecurity software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that can be deployed in myriad environments. Software and services are initially developed in our wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs ("CyberLabs"), to fill technology gaps we identify, and then we bring these software and services to market through our existing channel partner and customer relationships. Our software and services are designed to simplify and manage the security needs of our customers and channel partners in a variety of environments. We focus on the small and medium-sized enterprises market. We support our channel partners by providing recurring-revenue business models for both services and through our cybersecurity SaaS solutions. Products may be sold as standalone solutions or integrated into existing environments to further automate the management of cybersecurity and related IT functions.

As part of these software and service offerings we:

· Internally developed and brought to market Nodeware®, a patented SaaS solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring. Nodeware simply and affordably enhances security by proactively identifying, monitoring, and addressing potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities on networks, which creates enhanced security to safeguard against hackers and ransomware. Nodeware provides an economical solution for small and medium-sized enterprises as compared to more costly solutions focused on enterprise-sized customers and is designed to accommodate the varying network needs of our end customers' organizations and networks. Nodeware's flexibility allows it to span from a single network to several subnetworks, as well as accommodating larger, more complex organizations with more advanced network needs. Nodeware is sold as a SaaS solution and continuously releases enhancements, updates, and upgrades to stay current with security needs and changes in the market. Nodeware is also designed to be integrated into other technology platforms. We primarily sell Nodeware through our channel partners, with a small percentage being sold directly to end customers. We intend to continue to develop our intellectual property to serve as the core to our proprietary software and services. In addition to our proprietary software and services we also act as a master distributor for other cybersecurity software, principally Webroot a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution, where we market to and provide support for over 225 small channel partners across North America; · Provide cybersecurity consulting and advisory services to channel partners and direct customers across different markets, including banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. As part of our consulting and advisory services, we are contracted to support existing information technology and executive teams at both the customer and channel partner level and provide security leadership and guidance. We validate overall corporate and infrastructure cybersecurity with the goal of maintaining and securing the integrity of confidential client information, preserving the continuity of services, and minimizing potential data damage from threats and incidents; and · Provide managed support services related to information security, principally as a subcontractor for Peraton, a large information technology provider and U.S. government contractor, by providing in-depth troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support, commonly referred to as Level 2 support, for mission critical technical infrastructure from the server level to the end user interface application in a critical government environment.

Business Strategy

We have a threefold business strategy composed of:

· providing differentiated cybersecurity software and services to small to mid-sized enterprises who lack the internal resources to focus on cybersecurity related matters by combining customized software and professional services; · designing, developing, and marketing cybersecurity SaaS solutions, including our Nodeware solution; and · identifying other cybersecurity companies to acquire as part of a strategic roll-up strategy.

We believe our ability to succeed depends on how successful we are in differentiating ourselves in the market at a time when competition and consolidation in these markets is on the rise. Our software and services are designed to simplify the security needs of our customers and channel partners, with a focus on the small to mid-sized enterprises, and we believe our ability to integrate our product and service offerings differentiates them from our competitors. In addition, we support our channel partners by providing recurring-revenue business models for both services and our cybersecurity SaaS solutions.

Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving field, so we devote significant efforts in developing proprietary software and services to meet our customer and channel partners' evolving needs. These efforts have resulted in the development of our patented and patent-pending Nodeware solution. We expect to continue to make significant investments in developing other intellectual property to serve as the core to other proprietary software and services.

Historically, a significant portion of our revenues has been derived through our managed support services, however, we believe our cybersecurity SaaS solutions, including Nodeware, present an opportunity for significant growth. We believe that Nodeware's ability to be deployed in an underserved market segment, across a wide variety of networks and the ability to integrate it into existing and new cybersecurity software and services, will allow us to significantly grow this segment of our business. Similarly, we believe Nodeware's SaaS recurring revenue business model and its flexibility as a standalone or integrated solution makes it an attractive part of our channel partners' portfolio of products. Accordingly, in 2021 we made significant investments in Nodeware sales and marketing to grow our team of cybersecurity sales and technical consultants. As a result, we believe we are seeing the pipeline growth expected from focused efforts, which we anticipate will convert to revenue growth in 2022 and beyond.

We believe the market for cybersecurity services for small and medium-sized enterprises is fragmented and does not currently meet the needs of this customer base. The market is fragmented and is beginning to consolidate, which is why we are seeking to strategically acquire other cybersecurity technology and services companies.

The following sections define specific components of our business strategy.

Nodeware®

Nodeware is a patented SaaS solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring. Nodeware simply and affordably enhances security by proactively identifying, monitoring, and addressing potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities on networks, which creates enhanced security to safeguard against hackers and ransomware. Nodeware's flexibility allows it to span from a single network to several subnetworks, as well as accommodating larger, more complex organizations with more advanced network needs. Nodeware assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using proprietary scanning technology to capture a comprehensive view of the security exposure of a network infrastructure. Users receive alerts and view network information through a proprietary, web enabled dashboard. Continuous and automated internal scanning and external on demand scanning are components of this offering. As described below, Nodeware has one patent and one patent pending. We intend to develop other intellectual property that serve as the core to other proprietary software and services to market through a channel of domestic and international partners and distributors.

Nodeware provides an economical solution for small and medium-sized enterprises as compared to costly solutions focused on enterprise sized customers, and is designed to accommodate the varying network needs of our end customers' organizations and networks. Nodeware is sold as a SaaS solution and continuously releases enhancements, updates, and upgrades to stay current with security needs and changes in the market. Nodeware is also designed to be integrated into other technology platforms. We primarily sell Nodeware through our channel partners, with a small percentage being sold directly to end customers. Nodeware creates an opportunity for our channel partners to sell and use a product that provides greater visibility into the network security of an end customer. Since 2018, we have continued to expand our portfolio of channel partners, which now includes Telarus, TD SYNNEX, Staples, and a growing list of MSPs, MSSPs, agents and distributors and government contractors.

In June 2021, we created IGI CyberLabs, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, to support our Nodeware solution and continued software development. CyberLabs's overarching mission is to drive sales of Nodeware, which we believe will drive monthly and annualized recurring revenue. CyberLabs will also drive product and platform enhancements across other current future subsidiaries as IGI's strategic roll up of cybersecurity companies comes to fruition. This also enhances our ability to bring new cloud and SaaS cybersecurity related solutions to market through our growing channel partner relationships.

Cybersecurity Services

In addition to Nodeware, we provide cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, cybersecurity risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment services, (CISOTaaS ™) and PenLogic™ penetration testing services offerings to channel partners and direct customers across different markets, including banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology, in North America. Our cybersecurity consulting projects leverage different technology platforms and processes, such as Nodeware, to create documentation and processes that a customer can use to continually improve overall IT governance and corporate security. We validate overall network and infrastructure security with the goal of maintaining the integrity of confidential client information, preserving the continuity of services, and minimizing potential data damage from cybersecurity threats and incidents. We continue to enhance our cybersecurity services based on feedback from customers and changes in the market.

Managed Support Services

We also provide managed support services related to information security, principally as a subcontractor for Peraton, a large information technology provider and U.S. government contractor, where we assume the responsibility for providing a defined set of cybersecurity services. These services typically include in-depth troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support, commonly referred to as Level 2 support, for mission critical technical infrastructure from the server level to the end user interface application in a critical government environment.

Intellectual Property

We believe that our intellectual property is an asset that will contribute to the growth and profitability of our business. We rely on a combination of patented, patent-pending and confidentiality procedures, trademarks and contractual provisions to establish and protect our intellectual property rights in the United States and abroad. We intend to rely on both registration and common law protection for our trademarks.

In May 2016, we filed a provisional patent application for our proprietary product, Nodeware, and launched it commercially in November 2016. In May 2017, we filed a utility patent application for Nodeware: U.S. Patent No. 10,999,307, was issued on May 4, 2021, for NETWORK ASSESSMENT SYSTEMS AND METHODS THEREOF U.S. Patent Application Serial No. 15/600,297, filed May 19, 2017, claiming priority of U.S. Provisional Patent Application Serial No. 62/338,904, filed May 19, 2016. The patent will remain in effect for four years from the date of issue and may be extended for up to twenty years from the filing date. Therefore, the expiration date of the subject patent, assuming all milestones to extend are met, is July 19, 2037.

In December 2019, we filed a second provisional patent application and in December 2020 we filed the subsequent action on the patent on Nodeware. In 2020 and 2021, we created updates and improvements to the platform in response to COVID-19 needs and impact such as a downloadable Windows executable version along with Windows, Mac, and Linux Agents that could be downloaded to a remote PC or server. A number of enhancements related to data management, threat intelligence, and user functionality were part of these updates.

The efforts we have taken to protect our intellectual property may not be sufficient or effective. As a result of this uncertainty and overall significance to the financial statements, these costs have been expensed.

The U.S. patent system permits the filing of provisional and non-provisional patent applications. A non-provisional patent application is examined by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and can mature into a patent once that office determines that the claimed invention meets the standards for patentability.

Our current patent and trademark portfolio consists of a patent for the Nodeware solution and process for scanning for vulnerabilities and a pending patent covering the methodologies associated with identifying and cataloging the assets on or across any physical or cloud network, together with a registered trademark for the "Nodeware" name and other trademarks and tradenames associated with our company and products. We intend to continue to work to enhance our intellectual property position on the Nodeware solution and in other appropriate cybersecurity technology we generate.

Research and Development

Our research and development efforts are focused on ensuring our software and services continually adapt to ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, developing new and improved functionality to meet our customers' needs, and to enable robust and efficient integration with other industry solutions. Our research and development team is responsible for the design, development, testing and quality of our software, including Nodeware, and works to ensure that our software is available, reliable and stable.

We believe the timely development of new features and the enhancement of our existing solution(s) that address continuously evolving cybersecurity risks is essential to maintaining our competitive position. Our research and development team works closely with our channel partners, customers, and internal teams to collect user feedback to enhance our development process to continually incorporate suggestions and feedback. We also believe our research and development teams' focus on developing new products will help us expand our business and improve our market position. We invest substantial resources in research and development to ensure that the functionalities of Nodeware can be robustly and efficiently integrated with other industry solutions because we believe this is key to our ability to expand the presence of Nodeware and our other software and services in the cybersecurity market. We utilize an agile development process to deliver numerous releases, fixes and feature updates on a regular basis and capitalize qualifying costs of developing larger scale projects. Our research and development team is primarily based in Pittsford, New York, and we maintain additional research and development capabilities in certain other locations who supplement our core team.

In June 2021, we created IGI CyberLabs, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, to support our Nodeware solution and continued software development. CyberLabs's overarching mission is to drive sales of our Nodeware solution, which we believe will drive monthly and annualized recurring revenue. CyberLabs will also drive product and platform enhancements in Nodeware and new cloud and SaaS cybersecurity related products that will be brought to market through our growing direct customer and channel partner relationships. We believe a continued focus on intellectual property development creates differentiation in the market for cybersecurity.

Costs incurred prior to reaching technological feasibility are expensed as incurred, and subsequently they are capitalized until product launch.

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The following table compares our statements of operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The trends suggested by this table are not indicative of future operating results.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs 2021 As a % of As a % of Amount of % Increase 2022 Sales 2021 Sales Change (Decrease) Sales $ 1,696,492 100.0 % $ 1,797,504 100.0 % $ (101,012 ) (5.6 )% Cost of sales 1,059,639 62.5 1,109,223 61.7 (49,584 ) (4.5 ) Gross profit 636,853 37.5 688,281 38.3 % (51,428 ) (7.5 ) General and administrative 613,317 36.2 541,711 30.1 71,606 13.2 Selling 612,957 36.1 507,042 28.2 105,915 20.9 Total cost and expenses 1,226,274 72.3 1,048,753 58.3 177,521 16.9 Operating loss (589,421 ) (34.7 ) (360,472 ) (20.1 ) (228,949 ) (63.5 ) Interest expense (net) (243,779 ) (14.4 ) (56,031 ) (3.1 ) (187,748 ) (335.1 ) Net loss $ (833,200 ) (49.1 )% $ (416,503 ) (23.2 )% $ (416,697 ) (100.0 )% Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs 2021 As a % of As a % of Amount of % Increase 2022 Sales 2021 Sales Change (Decrease) Sales $ 3,363,562 100.0 % $ 3,621,846 100.0 % $ (258,284 ) (7.1 )% Cost of sales 2,180,879 64.8 2,182,138 60.2 (1,259 ) (0.1 ) Gross profit 1,182,683 35.2 1,439,708 39.8 % (257,025 ) (17.9 ) General and administrative 1,217,300 36.2 1,006,103 27.8 211,197 21.0 Selling 1,260,582 37.5 894,767 24.7 365,815 40.9 Total cost and expenses 2,477,882 73.7 1,900,870 52.5 577,012 30.4 Operating loss (1,295,199 ) (38.5 ) (461,162 ) (12.7 ) (834,037 ) (180.9 ) Interest expense (net) (406,235 ) (12.1 ) (107,568 ) (3.0 ) (298,667 ) (277.7 ) Net loss $ (1,701,434 ) (50.6 )% $ (568,730 ) (15.7 )% $ (1,132,704 ) (199.2 )%

Sales

Our managed support service sales increased by 5.5% from $1,057,431 during the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $1,115,607 during the corresponding period of 2022. For the six month period ended June 30, managed support service sales increased 3.6% from $2,128,331 in 2021 to $2,204,614 for the same period in 2022. Managed support service sales comprised approximately 66% of our sales in both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and approximately 59% for the same two periods in 2021. The increase in our managed support service sales during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was due to additional projects requested by Perspecta, offset by the continued decline of virtualization subcontract projects assigned to us by VMWare due to projects coming to a conclusion in 2021. The decline in virtualization subcontract projects has been a trend occurring since 2015 that we expect to continue for the duration of 2022.

Our cybersecurity projects and software sales, primarily to SMEs, decreased by 15.7% to $580,885 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $689,073 during the corresponding period of 2021. These same sales decreased by 16.7% to $1,158,948 during the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $1,391,515 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The decrease is primarily due to a temporary decline in the number of cybersecurity projects, the mix of recurring versus one-time projects, and the completion of those projects for revenue recognition. This was offset primarily by the growth of 76% in Nodeware revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 over 2021. We expect the revenue to grow due to increased projects in the sales pipeline and completion of projects in the coming months.

Other IT consulting services sales declined during the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreasing by $51,000 from the same period in 2021. These same sales declined during the six months ended June 30, 2022 by $102,000 from the same period in 2021. The decline in other IT consulting services sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was due to the termination of a consulting contract, which occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Cost of Sales and Gross Profit

Cost of sales principally represents compensation expense for our employees. Cost of sales decreased by 4.5% to $1,059,639 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1,109,223 during the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in cost of sales during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 2021 was due to a reduction in headcount of marketing and sales personnel. Cost of sales decreased slightly during the six months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021, by 0.1%, decreasing from $2,182,138 to $2,180,879.

Our gross profit decreased by $51,428 to $636,853 from the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 2022. Gross profit decreased by $257,025 to $1,182,683 from the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 2022. In both periods, the decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales previously referenced above.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses include corporate overhead such as compensation and benefits for executive, administrative and finance personnel, rent, insurance, professional fees, travel, and office expenses. General and administrative expenses of $613,317 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 13% from $541,711 for the same quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative costs were 21% higher than the same period in 2021, increasing to $1,217,300 from $1,006,103. These were primarily due to the increases to professional fees for legal, accounting and consulting services of approximately $108,000, for the comparative three-month periods, and $198,000 for the comparative six month period.

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses of $612,957 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 21% from $507,042 for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in selling expenses is due to the hiring of additional salespeople during 2021 to sell our cybersecurity services and software, and investments in consultants and partners to identify and sell more of our services and software. The increase in selling expenses from the hiring of new personnel was approximately $109,000 higher for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to 2021 and spending on consulting partners was approximately $22,000 higher for the same respective periods. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Selling expenses of $1,260,582 increased 41% from $894,767 for the same period in 2021. This increase is primarily related to the hiring of additional salespeople during 2021 as well as investment in consultants and partners.

Operating Income (Loss)

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, operating loss was $589,421 and $360,472, respectively, for an increase in the loss by $228,949. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the operating loss was $1,295,199, an increase in the loss by $834,037 from $461,162 in the same period of 2021. The increase in our operating loss from the previous year is principally attributable to the decrease in sales, growth of our sales team and the associated costs, and investment in the growth of our business as well as professional fees incurred for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to 2021, as discussed above.

Interest Expense

Net interest expense of $243,779 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased 335% from expense of $56,031 for the same quarter of 2021. Net interest expense of $406,235 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased 278% from expense of $107,571 for the same period of 2021. The increase in interest expense is primarily attributable to the bridge loans taken in the last three quarters.

Net Loss

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net loss was $833,200 and $416,503, respectively, an increase in the loss by $416,696. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net loss was $1,701,434 and $568,730, respectively. The increase in both comparable periods is attributable primarily to the selling, general and administrative, and interest items discussed above.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2022, we had cash of $1,594. At June 30, 2022, we had a working capital deficit of approximately $4,400,000 and a current ratio of 0.16.

During 2022, our primary source of liquidity is cash provided by collections of accounts receivable and our factoring line of credit. We maintain an accounts receivable financing line of credit with an independent financial institution that allows us to sell selected accounts receivable invoices to the financial institution with full recourse against us in the amount of $2,000,000, including a sublimit for one major client of $1,500,000. This provides us with the cash needed to finance certain of our on-going costs and expenses. At June 30, 2022, based on eligible accounts receivable, we had $1,000 available under this arrangement. We expect sales during 2022 to generate additional accounts receivable eligible for factoring, that will support our operations. We pay fees based on the length of time that the invoice remains unpaid.

At June 30, 2022, we had current notes payable of $229,000 to related parties. $100,000 of this debt was extended form June 1, 2022 and is now due on September 1, 2022. The remaining $129,000 are in the form of demand notes with an interest rate of 6%.

At June 30, 2022, we had current notes payable of approximately $944,000 to third parties, which includes convertible notes payable of approximately $150,000. Also included is $12,500 in principal amount of a note payable due on June 30, 2016 but not paid by then. This note was issued in payment of software we purchased in February 2016 and secured by a security interest in the software. To date, the holder has not taken any action to collect the amount past due on this note or to enforce the security interest in the software.

Also included in the current notes payable are three Bridge Loans with Mast Hill Fund, L.P, which each bear interest at a rate of 8%. We plan to use the proceeds from the Bridge Loans to substantially enhance our marketing of CyberLab's Nodeware solution, in order to significantly increase its growth. A total of approximately $658,000 was recorded as deferred note costs associated with these transactions. At June 30, 2022, the unamortized balance of the deferred notes costs was approximately $385,000. See Note 6 of the 2021 Audited Financial Statements for more information regarding the first Bridge Loan. See our Form 8-K from February 15, 2022 for more information regarding the second Bridge Loan. See our Form 8-K from May 31, 2022 for more information regarding the third Bridge Loan. The gross notes payable to Mast Hill amount at June 30, 2022 was approximately $971,000.

Notes payable also includes a bridge loan from Talos Victory Fund, LLC., with an initial principal amount of $296,000, which bears interest at a rate of 8%. A total of approximately $129,000 was recorded as deferred note costs associated with the loan. As of June 30, 2022, the unamortized balance of the deferred note cost was approximately $101,000. See our Form 8-K from April 12, 2022, for more information regarding this loan. The gross note payable to Talos amount at June 30, 2022 was approximately $296,000.

We entered into unsecured lines of credit financing agreements (the "LOC Agreements") with two related parties in previous years. The LOC Agreements provide for working capital of up to $100,000 through July 31, 2022 and $75,000 through January 2, 2023. At June 30, 2022, we had approximately $15,000 of availability under the LOC Agreements.

During the 2021, we issued demand notes to two board members for $55,000 in total. The demand notes bear a 6% interest rate. These were outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2022, we had $765,000 of current maturities of long-term obligations to third parties. This is comprised of various notes including long-term notes to third parties of $265,000 due on January 1, 2018 (plus accrued interest of approximately $234,200), and approximately $500,000 due on December 31, 2021 which have not been renewed or amended.

At June 30, 2022, we had $225,000 of current maturities of long-term obligations to related parties. $100,000 is due on September 1, 2022. $100,000 is due on January 1, 2023. $25,000 is due on June 30, 2023.

We plan to renegotiate the terms of the various notes payable, seek funds to repay the notes or use a combination of both alternatives. We cannot provide assurance that we will be able to repay current notes payable or obtain extensions of maturity dates for long-term notes payable when they mature or that we will be able to repay or otherwise refinance the notes at their scheduled maturities.

We have a note payable agreement for up to $500,000 with a related party. The note has an interest rate of 7.5% and is due on August 31, 2026. The balance was $499,000 at June 30, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company filed an S-1 for a public offering of $15 million of common stock and redeemable warrants, which was expected to be used for the Pratum Acquisition and working capital needs. Following the termination of the Pratum Agreement the Company has been reevaluating its capital needs and structure of the offering. The completion of this offering is not a certainty. Should the offering not proceed or be further delayed, or should it occour in a reduced format, the Company anticipates that it will scale down spending to reduce costs and to increase cash flow while continuing to grow the operations at a slower pace. We are currently revising our S-1 filing for $15 million and intend to refile in the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth our cash flow information for the periods presented: Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash used by operating activities $ (636,906 ) $ (12,380 ) Net cash used by investing activities (111,347 ) (129,897 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 650,415 113,930 Net decrease in cash $ (97,838 ) $ (28,347 )

Cash Flows Used by Operating Activities

Our operating cash flow is primarily affected by the overall profitability of our contracts, our ability to invoice and collect from our clients in a timely manner, and our ability to manage our vendor payments. We bill our clients weekly or monthly after services are performed as well as collect down payments depending on the contract terms. The cash impact of our net loss of $1,701,434 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was offset in part by non-cash expenses and credits of $425,359. In addition, the cash impact of our net loss was further offset by a decrease in accounts receivable and other assets of $94,288, a decrease in accrued payroll, deferred revenue and other expenses payable of $4,784, and an increase in accounts payable of $549,665 resulting in cash used by operating activities of $636,906.

We have increased our marketing of Nodeware to our IT channel partners who resell to their customers. We have made investments in our cyber security team for penetration testing, CISOTaaS and other services. Due to the lengthy lead times typically needed to generate these new sales, we do not expect to realize a return from our sales and marketing personnel for one or more quarters. As a result, we may continue to experience operating income or operating losses from these investments in personnel until sufficient sales are generated. We expect to fund the cost for the new sales personnel from our operating cash flows, incremental borrowings and funds from the planned offering described above, as needed.

Cash Flows Used by Investing Activities

In the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we incurred capital expenditures for computer hardware as well as software development labor for the enhancements to Nodeware. The slight decrease from 2021 was primarily due to less development activities in 2022 that were capitalized. We expect to continue to invest in computer hardware and software to update our technology to support the growth of our business. We do not anticipate our continued investment to be significant.

Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we received $865,455 from various bridge loans from the Mast Hill Fund L.P. and Talos Victory Fund, LLC. This is comprised of gross proceeds of $1,021,000 less debt issuance costs of $155,545. We also paid principal of $215,040 of principal on the Mast Hill Fund L.P. bridge loan established in November 2021.

Credit Resources

We maintain an accounts receivable financing line of credit from an independent financial institution that allows us to sell selected accounts receivable invoices to the financial institution with full recourse against us in the amount of $2,000,000, including a sublimit for one major client of $1,500,000. This provides us with the cash needed to finance certain costs and expenses. At June 30, 2022, we had financing availability, based on eligible accounts receivable, of approximately $1,000 under this line. We pay fees based on the length of time that the invoice remains unpaid. We also have approximately $16,000 of available credit under various lines of credit as of June 30, 2022.

During May 2019, we originated a line of credit note payable for a $500,000 with a related party and borrowed $499,000 and have $1,000 available to borrow for working capital. This agreement matures in August 2026.

During 2017, we originated two lines of credit with related parties totaling $175,000. At June 30, 2021, we had $15,000 available under these financing agreements. The maturity date of the $75,000 line of credit is January 2023, whereas the maturity date of the $100,000 line of credit has been extended to July 2023.

We believe the capital resources available under our factoring line of credit, cash from additional related party loans and cash generated by improving the results of our operations will be sufficient to fund our ongoing operations for at least the next 12 months. The funds from the equity raise will allow us to support and accelerate the internal growth of our operations and offer additional opportunities if they arise.

We anticipate financing growth from acquisitions of other businesses, if any, and our longer-term internal growth through one or more of the following sources: issuance of equity; cash from collections of accounts receivable; additional borrowing from related and third parties; use of our existing accounts receivable credit facility; or a refinancing of our accounts receivable credit facility.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

As a smaller reporting company, we are not required to provide the information required by this Item.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures.Our management, with the participation of our chief executive officer and chief financial officer, carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of our "disclosure controls and procedures" (as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") Rules 13a-15(e) and 15-d-15(e)) as of the end of the period covered by this report (the "Evaluation Date"). Based upon that evaluation, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer concluded that as of the Evaluation Date, our disclosure controls and procedures are effective to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act (i) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms and (ii) is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our chief executive officer and chief financial officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting.There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the period covered by this report that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

We are not currently a party to any lawsuit or proceeding which, in the opinion of management, is likely to have a material adverse effect on us or our business.

Item 1A. Risk Factors

The COVID-19 pandemic could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial position, and cash flows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty and economic disruption. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that may negatively impact our business in future periods include but are not limited to: limitations on the ability of our customers to conduct their business, purchase our products and services, and make timely payments; curtailed consumer spending; deferred purchasing decisions; delayed consulting services implementations; and decreases in cybersecurity services and software license revenues driven by channel partners. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conventions and conferences that we anticipated participating in have been and continue to be canceled or altered. We believe this will negatively impact our 2022 result and has negatively impacted our ability to grow our business as quickly as we originally anticipated.

Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Form S-1/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2022 for comprehensive listings of the Company's other risk factors. Except as set forth above, there are no material changes for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, no options were exercised or shares issued.

On April 29, 2022, Mast Hill Fund, LP, elected to exercise in full its warrant to purchase 1,400,000 shares of common stock on a cashless basis per the terms of the warrant agreement dated November 3, 2021. As a result of the cashless exercise, an aggregate of 860,241 shares were issued to Mast Hill Fund, LP.

The securities described above were issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as set forth in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act relative to transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering, to the extent an exemption from registration was required. The recipients of the securities described in the transactions above acquired the securities for their own account for investment purposes only and not with a view to, or for sale in connection with, any distribution thereof.

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities.

The Company is in default on convertible notes to third parties of $150,000 due on December 31, 2016. The accrued interest on these notes was approximately $114,000 at June 30, 2022.

The Company is in default on long-term notes to third parties of $265,000 due on January 1, 2018. The accrued interest on these notes was approximately $234,000 at June 30, 2022.

The Company is in default on long-term notes to third parties of $500,000 due on December 31, 2021. The accrued interest on these notes was approximately $75,000 at June 30, 2022.

Item 6. Exhibits

Exhibits required to be filed by Item 601 of Regulation S-K.

For the exhibits that are filed herewith or incorporated herein by reference, see the Index to Exhibits located below in this report. The Index to Exhibits is incorporated herein by reference.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Infinite Group, Inc. (Registrant) Date: August 15, 2022 /s/ James Villa James Villa Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Date: August 15, 2022 /s/ Richard Glickman Richard Glickman VP Finance and Chief Accounting Officer (Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer)

