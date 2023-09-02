First it is my pleasure to introduce to you all the members of the board present at

live for all our shareholders as per the details provided in the Notice to this Annual

Info Edge (India) Limited

August 25, 2023

opportunity to cast their votes during the meeting through the e-voting system provided by NSDL.

The Members may note that the proceedings are also being recorded for compliance purposes. Please do not disclose any personal information or personally identifiable information belonging to you or any other person that has no bearing on this meeting. The recorded video of the proceedings of this meeting will be available on the website of the Company and NSDL. The transcript of the AGM will also be uploaded on the website of the Company. Thank you.

Kapil Kapoor:Thank you, Jaya. The Company has taken all the efforts feasible by the Company to enable Members to participate and to vote on the items being considered at this meeting. Before we take up items as per the Notice, let me present to you the key highlights of the performance for Financial Year '23.

Key highlights for Financial Year 2022-23

Dear Shareholder, it gives me great pleasure in once again addressing you all at the 28th AGM of the Company. As I speak, the global economy is going through a structural transformation with several advanced economies witnessing significant economic slowdown, while several new economies emerging as growth drivers.

The good news is that the WHO announced in May 2023 that it no longer considers COVID-19 to be a global health emergency. Supply chains have largely recovered, and shipping costs and suppliers' delivery times are back to pre- pandemic levels. However, the forces that hindered growth in the Calendar Year 2022 persist. Inflation remains high and continues to erode household purchasing power. Policy tightening by central banks in response to inflation has raised the cost of borrowing, constraining economic activity.

Immediate concerns about the health of the banking sector have subsided, but high interest rates are filtering through the financial system, and banks in advanced economies have significantly tightened lending standards, curtailing the supply of credit. According to IMFs World Economic Update in July 2023, global growth is projected to fall from 3.5% in the year 2022 to 3.0% in both the calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Since, Infoedge is largely an India focused business group, the global economic and business dynamics will have some indirect repercussions in terms of capital flows, market valuations of its investments and the demand dynamics of its different businesses. Importantly, India stands out as a bright spot in terms of economic fundamentals and growth projections. In fact, with a strong recovery in the second half, India's GDP grew by 7.2% in the Financial Year 2023.

The growth levels are lower than the 9.1% growth recorded in the Financial Year 2022, but that was on the back of a COVID driven economic contraction in the Financial Year 2021. Going forward, according to a United Nation's estimate, even as higher interest rates and weaker external demand will continue to weigh on investment and exports, India is expected to grow by around 6.7% in the calendar year 2024 and this level of growth is expected to persist in the near term. This makes India one of the fastest growing economies of its size in the world. Clearly, while one appreciates that short term challenges exist, India stands out as a potential economic outperformer in the global context.

