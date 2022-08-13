Info Edge India : Acquisition

8. Cost of acquisition or the price at which the Rs. 300 Crores.

shares are acquired.

9. Percentage of shareholding/control acquired The Company has agreed to acquire 30,000,000-0.0001%

and/ or number of shares acquired. Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") having

face value of Rs. 100/- each, convertible within a period

not exceeding 10 (Ten) years, at any time from the date of

allotment on agreed terms and conditions.

10. Brief background about the entity acquired in SIHL was incorporated on March 4, 2015 and is engaged

terms of products/line of business acquired, in the business of being a holding and investment

date of incorporation, history of last 3 years Company.

turnover, country in which the acquired entity

has presence and any other significant Last three years turnover: (Rs.)

information (in brief). 2021-2022 2020-2021 2019-2020