Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Info Edge (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-12 am EDT
4433.25 INR   +0.72%
06:23aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022
PU
05:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : Acquisition
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Info Edge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Info Edge India : Acquisition

08/13/2022 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: August 13, 2022

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Company has agreed to invest an amount of Rs.300 Crores in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The details of the transaction are given as under:

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Name of the target entity, details in brief such

Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd. ("SIHL")

as size, turnover etc.

Registered Office Address: Ground Floor, 12A 94,

Meghdoot, Nehru Place Delhi- 110019

Turnover (As on 31.03.2022): Nil

2.

Whether the acquisition would fall within

The Company already holds 100% stake in SIHL on a

related party transaction(s) and whether the

fully converted and diluted basis. Accordingly, it is a

promoter/promoter group/group companies

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in accordance

have any interest in the entity being acquired?

with the Companies Act, 2013 and hence falls in the

If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and

category of a related party as on the date of making this

whether the same is done at "arm's length"

investment.

Promoters of the Company have no interest in the said

investment.

The transaction is done at Arm's Length basis.

3.

Industry to which the entity being acquired

SIHL is engaged in the business of being a holding and

belongs

investment Company.

4.

Objects and effects of acquisition (including

The present investment would help SIHL to explore

but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for

investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s)

acquisition of target entity, if its business is

managed by Smartweb Internet Services Ltd.

outside the main line of business of the listed

entity.

5.

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory

Not Applicable.

approvals required for the acquisition.

6.

Indicative time period for completion of

Immediate

acquisition

7.

Nature of Consideration- whether cash

Cash Consideration

consideration or share swap and details of the

same.

8.

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the

Rs. 300 Crores.

shares are acquired.

9.

Percentage of shareholding/control acquired

The Company has agreed to acquire 30,000,000-0.0001%

and/ or number of shares acquired.

Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") having

face value of Rs. 100/- each, convertible within a period

not exceeding 10 (Ten) years, at any time from the date of

allotment on agreed terms and conditions.

10.

Brief background about the entity acquired in

SIHL was incorporated on March 4, 2015 and is engaged

terms of products/line of business acquired,

in the business of being a holding and investment

date of incorporation, history of last 3 years

Company.

turnover, country in which the acquired entity

has presence and any other significant

Last three years turnover: (Rs.)

information (in brief).

2021-2022

2020-2021

2019-2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Chintan Thakkar

Whole-time Director & CFO

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
06:23aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022
PU
05:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : Acquisition
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Info Edge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Statement of Deviation 30062022
PU
08/12INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Results 12082022
PU
08/10INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILConcall Results 3006202210082022
PU
08/03INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILAGM Notice and Annual Report FY212202082022
PU
07/26INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILNoticeofQ2BM26072022
PU
07/226,611,627,045 Equity Shares of Zomato Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
07/20Info Edge (India) Invests Nearly $2 Million More in Wholly-Owned Arm
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 102 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2023 6 045 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net cash 2023 39 170 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2023 94,8x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 571 B 7 167 M 7 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 25,2x
EV / Sales 2024 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 785
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 433,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED-20.50%7 167
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.41%370 210
NETFLIX, INC.-58.62%110 865
PROSUS N.V.-14.50%89 721
AIRBNB, INC.-25.21%79 624
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.56%64 288