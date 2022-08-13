Info Edge India : Acquisition

The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that the Company has agreed to invest an amount of Rs.300 Crores in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The details of the transaction are given as under:
Sl.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Name of the target entity, details in brief such
Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd. ("SIHL")
as size, turnover etc.
Registered Office Address: Ground Floor, 12A 94,
Meghdoot, Nehru Place Delhi- 110019
Turnover (As on 31.03.2022): Nil
2.
Whether the acquisition would fall within
The Company already holds 100% stake in SIHL on a
related party transaction(s) and whether the
fully converted and diluted basis. Accordingly, it is a
promoter/promoter group/group companies
wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in accordance
have any interest in the entity being acquired?
with the Companies Act, 2013 and hence falls in the
If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and
category of a related party as on the date of making this
whether the same is done at "arm's length"
investment.
Promoters of the Company have no interest in the said
investment.
The transaction is done at Arm's Length basis.
3.
Industry to which the entity being acquired
SIHL is engaged in the business of being a holding and
belongs
investment Company.
4.
Objects and effects of acquisition (including
The present investment would help SIHL to explore
but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for
investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s)
acquisition of target entity, if its business is
managed by Smartweb Internet Services Ltd.
outside the main line of business of the listed
entity.
5.
Brief details of any governmental or regulatory
Not Applicable.
approvals required for the acquisition.
6.
Indicative time period for completion of
Immediate
acquisition
7.
Nature of Consideration- whether cash
Cash Consideration
consideration or share swap and details of the
same.
8.
Cost of acquisition or the price at which the
Rs. 300 Crores.
shares are acquired.
9.
Percentage of shareholding/control acquired
The Company has agreed to acquire 30,000,000-0.0001%
and/ or number of shares acquired.
Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") having
face value of Rs. 100/- each, convertible within a period
not exceeding 10 (Ten) years, at any time from the date of
allotment on agreed terms and conditions.
10.
Brief background about the entity acquired in
SIHL was incorporated on March 4, 2015 and is engaged
