Info Edge India : Change in designation

Date: March 31, 2022

1. The Manager- Listing National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 532777) Sub: Intimation regarding Completion of Tenure of Ms. Bala C Deshpande as an Independent

Director & Continuance as Non-Executive Director of the Company

Ref: Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform that Ms. Bala C Deshpande (DIN: 00020130), an Independent Director of the Company has completed the second term of three years on March 31, 2022. The aforesaid second term of three years as an Independent Director was effective April 1, 2019 pursuant to the shareholders' approval dated March 10, 2019 in terms of succession planning of the Company. Consequent to completion of the term she has ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company.

Further, pursuant to the approval of the shareholders dated August 27, 2021, Ms. Deshpande would continue to be a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company for one year effective from April 01, 2022 till March 31, 2023. Brief Profile of Ms. Deshpande is given below in Annexure A.

Ms. Bala Deshpande has not been debarred from holding the office of a Director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other such authority.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Chintan Thakkar Whole-time Director & CFO

Annexure A