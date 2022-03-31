Info Edge India : Change in designation

Date: March 31, 2022
1. The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub: Intimation regarding Completion of Tenure of Ms. Bala C Deshpande as an Independent
Director & Continuance as Non-Executive Director of the Company
Ref: Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations")
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform that Ms. Bala C Deshpande (DIN: 00020130), an Independent Director of the Company has completed the second term of three years on March 31, 2022. The aforesaid second term of three years as an Independent Director was effective April 1, 2019 pursuant to the shareholders' approval dated March 10, 2019 in terms of succession planning of the Company. Consequent to completion of the term she has ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company.
Further, pursuant to the approval of the shareholders dated August 27, 2021, Ms. Deshpande would continue to be a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company for one year effective from April 01, 2022 till March 31, 2023. Brief Profile of Ms. Deshpande is given below in Annexure A.
Ms. Bala Deshpande has not been debarred from holding the office of a Director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other such authority.
We request you to kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Chintan Thakkar Whole-time Director & CFO
Annexure A
Name of the Director
Bala C Deshpande
DIN
00020130
Date of Birth
15/04/1966
Relationship with Directors /Manager/KMP
None
Experience & Expertise in Specific Functional Area
Ms. Deshpande is an experienced Private Equity Investor. She has deep experience in the investing field and has seen the full cycle several times over. She has generated returns in her portfolio through her deep strategic and business building perspectives. She has executed over 25 exits including IPO, buyback, strategic sale and capital market divestments.
Qualification
MA (Economics) and Master of Management Studies
Experience / Brief Resume
Ms. Deshpande is a Founder and Senior Managing Director with MegaDelta Capital Advisors LLP, a Growth Equity Fund. She has 30+ years of work experience of which 18 years have been in the investment area. Her investing experience spans multi stages and multi sectors. She has, in these 18 years experienced three investing cycles and learnt immensely from them. She started her investment advisory in ICICI Venture in 2001. In 2008 she joined NEA to set up and head its India advisory practice and oversaw the deployment across three NEA funds in India.
Terms & Conditions of Appointment including remuneration
As a NED she will be eligible for receiving sitting fees & commission for attending the Meetings of the Board & Committee thereof, where she is the member in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Disclaimer
Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.