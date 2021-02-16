Info Edge India : IEIL Con Call Results 31-12-2020 16-02-2021

Date: February 16, 2021
Sub.: Q3 FY 2020-21 Post Result Conference Call Details
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to our letter dated February 10, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2020, held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 04: 30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.
Link: http://www.infoedge.in/webcast-archive.asp
Request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
MM Jain
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:30:00 UTC.