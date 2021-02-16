Info Edge India : IEIL Con Call Results 31-12-2020 16-02-2021

Log in
02/16/2021
Date: February 16, 2021

  • 1. The Manager- Listing

    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

  • 2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Q3 FY 2020-21 Post Result Conference Call Details

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated February 10, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2020, held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 04: 30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/webcast-archive.asp

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary



Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
