    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/22 02:32:13 am
6128.85 INR   -5.51%
Info Edge India : IEIL Con call Tran 15-11-2021 to 22-11-2021

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Date: November 22, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Transcript of Q2 FY 2021-22Post Result Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated November 15, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link of the transcript of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021, held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/pdfs/investor-concall-transcript-15nov2021.pdf

.

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
02:24aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Tran 15-11-2021 to 22-11-2021
PU
11/21Info Edge Makes $2 Million Additional Investment in Unit
MT
11/16INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Newspaper Publication Q2 Results 14-11-2021
PU
11/15INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Results 30-09-2021 to 15-11-2021
PU
11/14INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Statement of Deviation 30-09-2021
PU
11/14INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL RPT Disclosure 30-09-2021
PU
11/14INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Results
PU
11/14Info Edge Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
11/11IEIL Concall Results
PU
11/11IEILSE intimation for withdrawal of scheme
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 14 528 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2022 50 355 M 677 M 677 M
Net cash 2022 8 540 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 834 B 11 221 M 11 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 56,8x
EV / Sales 2023 42,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 52,4%
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED36.32%11 221
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.06%606 258
NETFLIX, INC.25.53%300 676
PROSUS N.V.-12.43%276 942
AIRBNB, INC.33.80%122 996
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.27%85 811