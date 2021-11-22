Info Edge India : IEIL Con call Tran 15-11-2021 to 22-11-2021

Date: November 22, 2021
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub.: Transcript of Q2 FY 2021-22Post Result Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to our letter dated November 15, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link of the transcript of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021, held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.
Link: http://www.infoedge.in/pdfs/investor-concall-transcript-15nov2021.pdf
Request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
MM Jain
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
