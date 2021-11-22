Info Edge India : IEIL Con call Tran 15-11-2021 to 22-11-2021

Date: November 22, 2021

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Transcript of Q2 FY 2021-22Post Result Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated November 15, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link of the transcript of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021, held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/pdfs/investor-concall-transcript-15nov2021.pdf

.

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary