Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Info Edge (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-12 am EDT
4433.25 INR   +0.72%
06:23aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022
PU
05:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : Acquisition
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Info Edge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Info Edge India : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022

08/13/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: August 13, 2022

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Q1 FY 2022-23Post Result Conference Call Details

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated August 10, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/audio/InfoEdge-Earnings-12aug22.m4a

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Chintan Thakkar

Whole-time Director & CFO

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
06:23aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022
PU
05:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : Acquisition
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Info Edge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Statement of Deviation 30062022
PU
08/12INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Results 12082022
PU
08/10INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILConcall Results 3006202210082022
PU
08/03INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILAGM Notice and Annual Report FY212202082022
PU
07/26INFO EDGE INDIA : IEILNoticeofQ2BM26072022
PU
07/226,611,627,045 Equity Shares of Zomato Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
07/20Info Edge (India) Invests Nearly $2 Million More in Wholly-Owned Arm
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 102 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2023 6 045 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net cash 2023 39 170 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2023 94,8x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 571 B 7 167 M 7 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 25,2x
EV / Sales 2024 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 785
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 433,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED-20.50%7 167
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.41%370 210
NETFLIX, INC.-58.62%110 865
PROSUS N.V.-14.50%89 721
AIRBNB, INC.-25.21%79 624
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.56%64 288