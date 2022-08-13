Info Edge India : IEIL Concall Results 3006202212082022

Date: August 13, 2022
-
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
-
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub.: Q1 FY 2022-23Post Result Conference Call Details
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to our letter dated August 10, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.
Link: http://www.infoedge.in/audio/InfoEdge-Earnings-12aug22.m4a
Request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Chintan Thakkar
Whole-time Director & CFO
Disclaimer
Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:22:00 UTC.