    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/16 05:24:38 am
6533.45 INR   +3.01%
Info Edge India : IEIL Newspaper Publication Q2 Results 14-11-2021

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
Date: November 16, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Intimation of Publication of Un-auditedStandalone & Consolidated Financial Results for

the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Un-audited Standalone

  • Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021 published in the following editions: -
  • Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on November 16, 2021
  • Business Standard (Daily newspaper of the State) on November 16, 2021

Submitted for your information & records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

  1. Jain Company Secretary

Encl: as above

NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, 16 NOVEMBER 2021

5

.

<

and www.bseindia.com) and on the company's website (www.infoedge.in).

Financials
Sales 2022 14 203 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 17 132 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2022 36 236 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,2x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 815 B 10 961 M 10 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 54,8x
EV / Sales 2023 42,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 283
Free-Float 52,3%
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 342,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
