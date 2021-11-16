Info Edge India : IEIL Newspaper Publication Q2 Results 14-11-2021
11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
Date: November 16, 2021
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub.: Intimation of Publication ofUn-auditedStandalone & Consolidated Financial Results for
the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Un-audited Standalone
Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2021 published in the following editions: -
Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on November 16, 2021
Business Standard (Daily newspaper of the State) on November 16, 2021
Submitted for your information & records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Jain Company Secretary
Encl: as above
NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, 16 NOVEMBER 2021
5
.
<
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Amount in (Mn)
Results on Standalone Basis
Results on Consolidated Basis
Particulars
3 months
Preceding
Corresponding
6 months
6 months
Previous
3 months
Preceding
Corresponding
6 months
6 months
Previous
ended
3 months
3 months ended
ended
ended
year ended
ended
3 months
3 months ended
ended
ended
year ended
30/09/2021
ended
in the previous
30/09/2021
30/09/2020
31/03/2021
30/09/2021
ended
in the previous
30/09/2021
30/09/2020
31/03/2021
30/06/2021
year 30/09/2020
30/06/2021
year 30/09/2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1. Total Income from operations (net)
3,516.80
3,197.19
2,561.16
6,713.99
5,362.57
10,985.97
3,640.72
3,272.56
2,609.12
6,913.28
5,459.58
11,201.22
1,392.07
1,290.17
653.96
2,682.24
1,775.70
3,469.33
665.92
423.75
(316.04)
1,089.67
852.64
1,551.94
(before tax and exceptional items)
3. Net profit for the period before tax
94,330.01
1,290.17
653.96
95,620.18
1,775.70
3,437.09
83,358.43
1,928.57
3,424.29
85,287.00
4,653.18
15,893.10
(after exceptional items)
83,557.24
1,009.57
511.53
84,566.81
1,343.77
2,709.38
73,693.47
1,553.36
3,280.29
75,246.83
4,216.92
14,088.04
5. Total comprehensive income for
147,641.98
1,023.60
514.93
148,665.58
1,353.78
2,783.38
138,055.28
1,559.28
3,318.21
139,614.56
4,262.27
14,138.10
for
the period (after tax) and other
comprehensive income(after tax)]
6. Equity Share Capital
1,287.84
1,287.84
1,285.84
1,287.84
1,285.84
1,287.84
1,287.84
1,287.84
1,285.84
1,287.84
1,285.84
1,287.84
7. Reserve (excluding Revaluation
44,356.73
53,310.32
Reserve) as shown in the Audited
Balance sheet of the previous year
Earning per share (of 10 each) (not
annualised)
(a) Basic
649.52
7.85
4.06
657.37
10.83
21.47
573.00
11.85
26.05
584.84
33.98
111.51
(b) Diluted
643.59
7.80
4.03
651.37
10.74
21.32
567.76
11.77
25.85
579.50
33.71
110.72
Note :
n 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
and www.bseindia.com) and on the company's website (www.infoedge.in).
2. The above results have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Indian Accounting Stardards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016.
