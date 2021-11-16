Info Edge India : IEIL Newspaper Publication Q2 Results 14-11-2021

AMRUT- Providing Sewer trunk from Kazhakoottam area to Pumping station of I Block through the bank of Thettiyar Thodu- Collection and conveyance system and pumping station, pumps and electrical installation, Pumping mains (Block I) -PART III Sewer trunk

Transfer of Membership

Indo Jatalia Commodities Ltd.

102, 1st Floor Jhilmil Metro Station Complex, Jhilmil, Delhi - 110095

Member of MCX

Registered Office: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), CTS No. 255,

Exchange Square, Suren Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093.

NOTICE is hereby given that We, Indo Jatalia Commodities Ltd., Member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (Exchange), having Member ID. 55035 and SEBI Registration No. INZ000087331 are applying to MCX for transfer of our Membership.

Any client / constituents having any claim / dispute / complaint against us arising out of the transactions in commodities futures through Exchange may furnish details of their claim in writing to the Membership Department of the Exchange (MCX) at the Registered Office address indicated above, enclosing therewith all supporting documents, and no such claim / dispute / complaint filed beyond 15 days will be entertained by the Exchange against the above Member and it shall be deemed that no such claim / dispute / complaint exists against the above mentioned Member or such claims / disputes / complaints, if any, shall be deemed to have been waived.

Any claim / dispute / complaint filed against us within 15 days will be dealt with in accordance with the Bye-Laws, Rules and Business Rules of the Exchange. Authorised Persons (APs), if any, registered through us cease to exist and therefore, such APs are not authorized henceforth to deal in that capacity.