Info Edge India : IEIL Newspaper Publication for loss of shares

Save yourself from financial frauds

EPFO's benefits Ifyouarevigilant,youcanavoidbeingcheatedbyfraudsters tions related to the victim's

BINDISHA SARANG "This can be done by research-

your first job, you cannot leave it (if ndia recorded 50,035 cases ing the victim's social

> Use robust passwords, which

you work for an employer with PF facil- of cybercrime in 2020, an information about them from

ities). The EPFO has come up with a I11.8 per cent surge in such other public sources. The per-

chakravyuh that even Dronacharya offences over the previous year, and make it long son attempting the SIM swap

cannot match. according to the National may also send phishing emails

>Practice safe clicking - be

Another important issue is the abil- Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to a potential victim in the

ity to restrict your contribution to data. The Reserve Bank of India careful while clicking on hope of obtaining other sensi-

~1,800 per month (which is 12 per cent (RBI), last week, once again attachments, links, and emails tive information that can be

of ~15,000 cited above). In the good old cautioned bank customers of >Double check URLs of websites used to unlock his mobile

days when the EPF interest was tax-free, fraud, including those in know- >When using a personal laptop phone number." Phishing is a

most employees chose to contribute 12 your-customer (KYC) cases. In kind of e-mail fraud technique

TRUTH BE TOLD per cent of their full basic without fact, certain frauds have in which the crook sends out

restricting it to ~1,800 per month. It is become more prevalent than genuine-looking emails or

>Keep your systems and

HARSH ROONGTA not entirely clear if having chosen to others, and being aware of website links in an attempt to

contribute on the full basic whether she them is the first step towards software updated gather your personal and

can later restrict the contribution to protecting yourself. Mayur >Change your home WiFi financial information.

The interest payable by the Employees' ~1,800 per month or less. Joshi, chief executive officer default settings and passwords

Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Ideally, the employee should have the (CEO), Indiaforensic.com, a to reduce the potential impact n What to do: Don't give away

provident fund (PF) contributions by flexibility to contribute any amount she company engaged in the pre- on their working during an your details to anyone. If you

the employee of more than ~2.5 lakh per wishes, now that there is a cap on tax- vention, detection and investi- attack via connected devices see no service on your SIM, con-

year is now taxable. The income-tax free interest. She must also be free to gation of frauds, says, "It is nec- >Watch what you share on tact the service provider at the

department went ahead and notified vary her contribution, subject to a stat- essary to learn and read about earliest. If your SIM has been

rules requiring the EPFO to separate the utory minimum of ~1,800 per month. these scams." deactivated at midnight, you

>If someone calls asking for

accounting for all contributions made In the same example, the employer Here are some such frauds, can't do much about it, really.

sensitive information, say

in an employee's PF account till March needs to contribute ~8.64 lakh per their methods and what you

"No". Call the number on the

31 and thereafter to separately account annum to match the employee's contrib- can do to avoid them. n UPI-related frauds: Unified

reverse of your card or

for employees' contrib- ution. Of this, ~1.14 lakh will payments interface (UPI) has a

If the Centre only mentioned on the checkbook

ution below ~2.5 lakh. be taxable as perks in the n KYC Fraud: Due to the pan- feature in which you or the mer-

There has been com- enforces mobility employee's hands since demic, many people stopped chant can send the user a

plete silence from the between the Budget 2020 made the visiting bank branches, provid- request to collect money. This

EPFO on how it is going to EPFO and NPS, the employer contribution of ing fraudsters an opportunity cleans the account empty, calls or email you should be receiving messages that their feature is being used by fraud-

deal with this issue and subscribers will more than ~7.5 lakh taxable. to use KYC as a reason to while the victim keeps getting wary of, but websites as well. SIM card has been blocked or sters on second-shopping web-

whether it has systems to settle the The government has engage with customers by pre- SMS of the amount debited the request for changing the sites. Manoj Chopra, head,

deliver what the depart- argument by been steadily chipping tending to be bankers. Ritesh from the account. n SIM-swap fraud: Swap simply SIM had been received." innovation & product develop-

ment requires. voting with away at the benefits Bhatia, cybercrime investi- means exchanging one thing Fraudsters use SIM swap ment, InfrasoftTech, says,

An example will help their feet enjoyed by the EPFO. But gator, cybersecurity and data n What to do: Remember the for another. Let's say you have techniques to steal your finan- "When you try to sell an item

illustrate the concerns. the government seems privacy consultant, says, "The KYC update will never happen a 3G SIM card and want to cial details by blocking your on such a site, fraudsters feign

Suppose an employee has a basic entirely helpless at getting the EPFO to modus operandi is simple. You via a third-party app. Bhatia upgrade to 4G. You request a SIM card and exchanging it interest in buying and send you

pay of ~72 lakh per year and she has turn into a modern fund management get an unsolicited SMS saying says, "You should get in touch swap 3G SIM for a 4G SIM from with a fake one. Joshi says, "The a collect money request instead

chosen to have the PF to be calculated institution like the National Pension your card or account will be with the bank or card issuer - the service provider. This is an swapsters approach the service of sending money. Remember,

on the full basic. The employee will con- System (NPS). The EPFO has steadfastly blocked, or rewards points will not on the number in the SMS, authentic SIM swap. Here, you provider (posing as a genuine you don't need to authorise a

tribute ~8.64 lakh (12 per cent of basic) stonewalled any attempts at allowing be disabled - the kind of mes- but the one on the reverse of are putting the request to your card holder, with fake papers), transaction if the money is

and the employer an equal sum. mobility between the EPFO and NPS. sage that creates panic in the your card - or call your bank service provider who deacti- requesting to swap the SIM. being transferred to your

From 2021-22, interest payable on It's like the Communist regime in customer. And that customer customer care." Don't even go vates your old SIM and gives After verification, the service account, but the fraudster

~6.14 lakh (~8.64 lakh minus ~2.5 lakh) East Europe building the Berlin Wall to naturally reacts to the SMS, by web-searches, as fraudsters you a new one, which activates provider deactivates the old makes you believe you do and

is taxable and needs to be shown sep- keep their citizens prisoners. The late without considering the legiti- are also spreading fake cus- within a few hours. Our mobile SIM. The fraudsters get a new you end up sharing the PIN, and

arately by the EPFO. It's still not clear Arun Jaitley had remarked in his macy of the message." Once tomer care numbers of banks or phones are loaded with infor- active mobile SIM card." This your hard-earned money gets

who will pay the tax and when. Will the Budget 2015 speech: "Both EPF and you call the number men- UPI platforms online. mation, right from contact means once the SIM is swapped re-routed."

EPFO be required to deduct tax at Employees' State Insurance have hos- tioned in the SMS, they entice Yash Tyagi, chief technology lists, photos, emails, and SMS they get access to your OTPs,

source or will the employee have to cal- tages, rather than clients". you for personal details under officer (CTO), CASHe, says, "Be to financial details such as financial accounts and card n What can you do: Remember

culate the tax and pay it separately? Truth be told, if the government only the pretext of KYC verification. very careful to whom you give ATM withdrawal alerts and related alerts, which they used when you are receiving money

There is always suspense on the interest enforces mobility between the EPFO For instance, you will be asked out your information or doc- one-time passwords sent by to commit the fraud. in your bank account you don't

rate that is payable for the year. and NPS, the subscribers will settle the for account or login details, uments for KYC purposes as banks for Net banking transac- Before contacting a service have to give a PIN or OTP.

Very few employees are aware that argument by voting with their feet. card information, PIN and well, even if you are doing so on tions. Joshi says, "The SIM- provider, the fraudster will Likewise, when you are receiv-

they can opt out of the EPF system if OTP. Bhatia says, "They may a website. There are many fraud swap fraud is a nightmare that usually engage in some form ing money in UPI you don't

their basic is more than ~15,000 per The writer heads Fee-Only Investment also ask you to install a remote sites that collect such data. many mobile holders faced of social engineering to try and need to enter any PIN. Treat

month. This option is available only in Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered access app, which will give Fraudsters can make copies of during the gain information about their your PIN exactly like you treat

your first job. If you enter the EPFO in investment advisor them complete access to your KYC data and use it to apply for pandemic. Many users were intended victim that can be your ATM PIN. Don't disclose it