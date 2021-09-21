Log in
    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/21 12:35:02 am
6664.65 INR   +1.05%
INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Newspaper Publication for loss of shares
PU
09/17INFO EDGE INDIA : SE intimation merger
PU
08/31INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Annual Report 2021
PU
Info Edge India : IEIL Newspaper Publication for loss of shares

09/21/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Date: September 20, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Subject: Intimation of Publication of Notice for loss of Share Certificates

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication for loss of share certificates by the shareholder of the Company published in the following editions:

  • Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on September 20, 2021
  • Business Standard (Daily newspaper of the State) on September 20, 2021

Thanking you,

For Info Edge (India) Limited,

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

NEW DELHI | MONDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2021

PERSONAL FINANCE 11

.<

Save yourself from financial frauds

Chipping away at

EPFO's benefits

Ifyouarevigilant,youcanavoidbeingcheatedbyfraudsters

tions related to the victim's

mobile number. Joshi adds,

BINDISHA SARANG

"This can be done by research-

Follow the basics

your first job, you cannot leave it (if

ndia recorded 50,035 cases

ing

the

victim's

social

media accounts or gathering

> Use robust passwords, which

you work for an employer with PF facil-

of cybercrime in 2020, an

information about them from

is a non-word with

ities). The EPFO has come up with a

I11.8 per cent surge in such

other public sources. The per-

multi-factor authentication

chakravyuh that even Dronacharya

offences over the previous year,

and make it long

son attempting the SIM swap

cannot match.

according to

the National

may also send phishing emails

>Practice safe clicking - be

Another important issue is the abil-

Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

to a potential victim in the

ity to restrict your contribution to

data. The Reserve Bank of India

careful while clicking on

hope of obtaining other sensi-

~1,800 per month (which is 12 per cent

(RBI), last week, once again

attachments, links, and emails

tive information that can be

of ~15,000 cited above). In the good old

cautioned bank customers of

>Double check URLs of websites

used to unlock his mobile

days when the EPF interest was tax-free,

fraud, including those in know-

>When using a personal laptop

phone number." Phishing is a

most employees chose to contribute 12

your-customer (KYC) cases. In

kind of e-mail fraud technique

for office work, create a

TRUTH BE TOLD

per cent of their full basic without

fact,

certain

frauds

have

in which the crook sends out

separate user account

restricting it to ~1,800 per month. It is

become more prevalent than

genuine-looking emails or

>Keep your systems and

HARSH ROONGTA

not entirely clear if having chosen to

others, and

being aware of

website links in an attempt to

contribute on the full basic whether she

them is the first step towards

software updated

gather your

personal and

can later restrict the contribution to

protecting

yourself.

Mayur

>Change your home WiFi

financial information.

The interest payable by the Employees'

~1,800 per month or less.

Joshi, chief executive officer

default settings and passwords

Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on

Ideally, the employee should have the

(CEO), Indiaforensic.com, a

to reduce the potential impact

n What to do: Don't give away

provident fund (PF) contributions by

flexibility to contribute any amount she

company engaged in the pre-

on their working during an

your details to anyone. If you

the employee of more than ~2.5 lakh per

wishes, now that there is a cap on tax-

vention, detection and investi-

attack via connected devices

see no service on your SIM, con-

year is now taxable. The income-tax

free interest. She must also be free to

gation of frauds, says, "It is nec-

>Watch what you share on

tact the service provider at the

department went ahead and notified

vary her contribution, subject to a stat-

essary to learn and read about

earliest. If your SIM has been

social media

rules requiring the EPFO to separate the

utory minimum of ~1,800 per month.

these scams."

deactivated at midnight, you

>If someone calls asking for

accounting for all contributions made

In the same example, the employer

Here are some such frauds,

can't do much about it, really.

sensitive information, say

in an employee's PF account till March

needs to

contribute ~8.64

lakh per

their methods and what you

"No". Call the number on the

31 and thereafter to separately account

annum to match the employee's contrib-

can do to avoid them.

n UPI-related frauds: Unified

reverse of your card or

for employees' contrib-

ution. Of this, ~1.14 lakh will

payments interface (UPI) has a

If the Centre only

mentioned on the checkbook

ution below ~2.5 lakh.

be taxable as perks in the

n KYC Fraud: Due to the pan-

feature in which you or the mer-

There has been com-

enforces mobility

employee's

hands since

demic, many people stopped

chant can send the user a

plete silence from the

between the

Budget 2020 made the

visiting bank branches, provid-

request to collect money. This

EPFO on how it is going to

EPFO and NPS, the

employer contribution of

ing fraudsters an opportunity

cleans the account empty,

calls or email you should be

receiving messages that their

feature is being used by fraud-

deal with this issue and

subscribers will

more than ~7.5 lakh taxable.

to use KYC as a reason to

while the victim keeps getting

wary of, but websites as well.

SIM card has been blocked or

sters on second-shopping web-

whether it has systems to

settle the

The government has

engage with customers by pre-

SMS of the amount debited

the request for changing the

sites. Manoj

Chopra,

head,

deliver what the depart-

argument by

been

steadily

chipping

tending to be bankers. Ritesh

from the account.

n SIM-swap fraud: Swap simply

SIM had been received."

innovation & product develop-

ment requires.

voting with

away

at

the

benefits

Bhatia, cybercrime

investi-

means exchanging one thing

Fraudsters use SIM swap

ment,

InfrasoftTech,

says,

An example will help

their feet

enjoyed by the EPFO. But

gator, cybersecurity and data

n What to do: Remember the

for another. Let's say you have

techniques to steal your finan-

"When you try to sell an item

illustrate the concerns.

the government seems

privacy consultant, says, "The

KYC update will never happen

a 3G SIM card and want to

cial details by blocking your

on such a site, fraudsters feign

Suppose an employee has a basic

entirely helpless at getting the EPFO to

modus operandi is simple. You

via a third-party app. Bhatia

upgrade to 4G. You request a

SIM card and exchanging it

interest in buying and send you

pay of ~72 lakh per year and she has

turn into a modern fund management

get an unsolicited SMS saying

says, "You should get in touch

swap 3G SIM for a 4G SIM from

with a fake one. Joshi says, "The

a collect money request instead

chosen to have the PF to be calculated

institution like the National Pension

your card or account will be

with the bank or card issuer -

the service provider. This is an

swapsters approach the service

of sending money. Remember,

on the full basic. The employee will con-

System (NPS). The EPFO has steadfastly

blocked, or rewards points will

not on the number in the SMS,

authentic SIM swap. Here, you

provider (posing as a genuine

you don't need to authorise a

tribute ~8.64 lakh (12 per cent of basic)

stonewalled any attempts at allowing

be disabled - the kind of mes-

but the one on the reverse of

are putting the request to your

card holder, with fake papers),

transaction if the money is

and the employer an equal sum.

mobility between the EPFO and NPS.

sage that creates panic in the

your card - or call your bank

service provider who deacti-

requesting to swap the SIM.

being

transferred

to

your

From 2021-22, interest payable on

It's like the Communist regime in

customer. And that customer

customer care." Don't even go

vates your old SIM and gives

After verification, the service

account,

but

the

fraudster

~6.14 lakh (~8.64 lakh minus ~2.5 lakh)

East Europe building the Berlin Wall to

naturally reacts to the SMS,

by web-searches, as fraudsters

you a new one, which activates

provider deactivates the old

makes you believe you do and

is taxable and needs to be shown sep-

keep their citizens prisoners. The late

without considering the legiti-

are also spreading fake cus-

within a few hours. Our mobile

SIM. The fraudsters get a new

you end up sharing the PIN, and

arately by the EPFO. It's still not clear

Arun Jaitley had remarked in his

macy of the message." Once

tomer care numbers of banks or

phones are loaded with infor-

active mobile SIM card." This

your hard-earned money gets

who will pay the tax and when. Will the

Budget 2015 speech: "Both EPF and

you call the number men-

UPI platforms online.

mation, right

from contact

means once the SIM is swapped

re-routed."

EPFO be required to deduct tax at

Employees' State Insurance have hos-

tioned in the SMS, they entice

Yash Tyagi, chief technology

lists, photos, emails, and SMS

they get access to your OTPs,

source or will the employee have to cal-

tages, rather than clients".

you for personal details under

officer (CTO), CASHe, says, "Be

to financial details such as

financial accounts and card

n What can you do: Remember

culate the tax and pay it separately?

Truth be told, if the government only

the pretext of KYC verification.

very careful to whom you give

ATM withdrawal alerts and

related alerts, which they used

when you are receiving money

There is always suspense on the interest

enforces mobility between the EPFO

For instance, you will be asked

out your information or doc-

one-time passwords sent by

to commit the fraud.

in your bank account you don't

rate that is payable for the year.

and NPS, the subscribers will settle the

for account or login details,

uments for KYC purposes as

banks for Net banking transac-

Before contacting a service

have to give a PIN or OTP.

Very few employees are aware that

argument by voting with their feet.

card

information, PIN

and

well, even if you are doing so on

tions. Joshi says, "The SIM-

provider, the fraudster will

Likewise, when you are receiv-

they can opt out of the EPF system if

OTP. Bhatia says, "They may

a website. There are many fraud

swap fraud is a nightmare that

usually engage in some form

ing money in UPI you don't

their basic is more than ~15,000 per

The writer heads Fee-Only Investment

also ask you to install a remote

sites that collect such data.

many mobile

holders faced

of social engineering to try and

need to enter any PIN. Treat

month. This option is available only in

Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered

access app, which will give

Fraudsters can make copies of

during

the

gain information about their

your PIN exactly like you treat

your first job. If you enter the EPFO in

investment advisor

them complete access to your

KYC data and use it to apply for

pandemic. Many users were

intended victim that can be

your ATM PIN. Don't disclose it

mobile." The fraudster quickly

loans." So, it's not just SMSes,

locked in when they started

used to answer security ques-

to anyone.

+

Business Standard

DELHI EDITION

Printed and Published by Nandan Singh

Rawat on behalf of Business Standard

Private Limited and printed at The Indian

Express (P) Ltd. A-8,Sector-7, Noida,

Gautam Budh Nagar-201301 and

published at Nehru House, 4 Bahadur

Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110002

Editor : Shyamal Majumdar

RNI NO. 57376/1994

Readers should write their feedback at

feedback@bsmail.in

Ph. 011-23720202,Fax :+91-11-23720201

For Subscription and Circulation

enquiries please contact:

Ms. Mansi Singh

Head-Customer Relations

Business Standard Private Limited.

H/4 & I/3, Building H,Paragon Centre, Opp.

Birla Centurion, P.B.Marg, Worli,

Mumbai - 400013

E-mail: subs_bs@bsmail.in

"or sms, REACHBS TO 57575

DISCLAIMER News reports and feature

articles in Business Standard seek to present

an unbiased picture of developments in the

markets, the corporate world and the

government. Actual developments can turn

out to be different owing to circumstances

beyond Business Standard's control and

knowledge. Business Standard does not

take any responsibility for investment or

business decisions taken by readers on the

basis of reports and articles published in the

newspaper. Readers are expected to form

their own judgement.

Business Standard does not associate itself

with or stand by the contents of any of the

advertisements accepted in good faith and

published by it. Any claim related to the

advertisements should be directed to the

advertisers concerned.

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, all rights

reserved by M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.

Any printing, publication, reproduction,

transmission or redissemination of the

contents, in any form or by any means, is

prohibited without the prior written consent

of M/s Business Standard Pvt. Ltd. Any such

prohibited and unauthorised act by any

person/legal entity shall invite civil and

criminal liabilities.

No Air Surcharge

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L74899DL1995PLC068021 | Regd. Office: GF-12A, 94, Meghdoot Building, Nehru Place, New Delhi-19

Corp. Office: B-8,Sector-132,Noida-201304 (Uttar Pradesh) | Tel: 0120-3082000; Fax: 0120-3082095

Web: http://www.infoedge.in/; email: investors@naukri.com

NOTICE OF LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES

The following share certificate(s) of the Company have been reported as lost/misplaced/stolen and the registered holder(s) of the said share certificate(s) have requested the Company for issuance of duplicate share certificate(s).

Notice is hereby given that the Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificate(s) to the below mentioned person(s) unless valid objection is received by the Company within 15 days from the date of publication of this notice. The public is hereby warned against purchasing or dealing in anyway with the above Share Certificates. No claims will be entertained by the Company with respect to original share certificate(s) subsequent to the issue of duplicates thereof.

Name

Folio No.

Type of

Certificate No.

Distinctive No.

No. of

of the

share

Shares

shareholder

Susmitha Sam

283

Equity

800

54614922

54615321

400

Thomas

363

Equity

878

54615410

54615745

336

Any person who has/have a claim in respect of the said certificate(s) should lodge his/her/their claim with all supporting documents with the Company at its registered/corporate address. If no valid and legitimate claim is received within 15 days from appearance of this notice, the Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificate(s) to the person listed above.

After issuance of duplicate share certificate(s), the original share certificate(s) shall stand cancelled and any person dealing with the original share certificate(s) shall be doing so at his/her risk as to costs and consequences and the Company will not be responsible for it in any way.

By Order of the Board of Directors

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Date: September 18, 2021

(MM Jain)

Place: New Delhi

SVP-Secretarial & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
