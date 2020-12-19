Info Edge India : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato

December 18, 2020

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We would like to bring to your knowledge that, Zomato Private Limited ("Zomato") has closed primary fundraise of USD 253.4 million from four different investors as follows:

USD 50.7 million from Kora Management LP (through its investment vehicle, Kora Investments I LLC and/or any of its affiliates) (" Kora ") USD 101.3 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC (through its investment vehicle, Internet Fund VI Pte. Ltd. and/or any of its affiliates) (" Tiger ")

(iii) USD 50.7 million from D1 Capital (through its investment vehicle, D1 Capital Partners L.P. (through its investment vehicle, D1 Capital Partners Master LP and/or any of its affiliates)("D1 Capital")

USD 50.7 million from funds or accounts advised or sub-advised by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and/or its affiliates (collectively " Fidelity ")

The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of USD 3.9 bn. (Ex. Rate 1 USD= INR 75).

On a fully converted and diluted basis, Info edge's effective stake in Zomato stands at 19.3%.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer