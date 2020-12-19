Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Info Edge (India) Limited    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Info Edge India : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato

12/19/2020 | 07:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 18, 2020

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We would like to bring to your knowledge that, Zomato Private Limited ("Zomato") has closed primary fundraise of USD 253.4 million from four different investors as follows:

  1. USD 50.7 million from Kora Management LP(through its investment vehicle, Kora Investments I LLC and/or any of its affiliates) ("Kora")
  2. USD 101.3 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC (through its investment vehicle, Internet Fund VI Pte. Ltd. and/or any of its affiliates) ("Tiger")

(iii) USD 50.7 million from D1 Capital (through its investment vehicle, D1 Capital Partners L.P. (through its investment vehicle, D1 Capital Partners Master LP and/or any of its affiliates)("D1 Capital")

  1. USD 50.7 million from funds or accounts advised or sub-advised by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and/or its affiliates (collectively "Fidelity")

The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of USD 3.9 bn. (Ex. Rate 1 USD= INR 75).

On a fully converted and diluted basis, Info edge's effective stake in Zomato stands at 19.3%.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 12:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
07:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato
PU
12/17INFO EDGE INDIA : Singapore's Temasek Commits $50 Million Investment in Info Edg..
MT
12/11Indian Equities Recover from Losses on Friday Closing; Info Edge Shares Fall ..
MT
12/11INFO EDGE INDIA : AIF Disclosure Temasek
PU
12/11INFO EDGE INDIA : Sets Up Alternative Investment Fund with $102 Million Target
MT
11/25Shipsy Raises $6 Million in Series A Funding Round
MT
11/15Zomato Raises $195 Million from Six Investors
MT
11/13INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con Call Results 30/09/2020-12/11/2020
PU
11/13INFO EDGE INDIA : Newspaper Publication Q2 Results
PU
11/11INFO EDGE INDIA : Statement of Deviation 30-09-2020 QIP 2014
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 347 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 3 119 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net cash 2021 33 983 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 596 B 8 104 M 8 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 49,5x
EV / Sales 2022 38,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 697
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 644,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Jai Prakash Sharma Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED83.56%8 104
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED54.42%711 978
NETFLIX, INC.65.17%236 117
PROSUS N.V.38.85%178 876
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.21%89 282
NASPERS LIMITED31.34%88 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ