Info Edge India : IEILAGM Notice and Annual Report FY212202082022

Date: August 2, 2022

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Subject: Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report 2021-22

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in furtherance to our letter dated May 27, 2022, submitted under Regulation 42 of LODR, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice dated May 27, 2022 convening the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 05:30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and Annual Report 2021-22. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at GF-12A, 94, Meghdoot Building, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019.

In compliance with the General Circular No. 2/2022 dated 05.05.2022 read with Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08.04.2020, Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13.04.2020 and Circular No. 20/2020 dated 05.05.2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated 12.05.2020, Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated 15.01.2021 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated 13.05.2022 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), copy of the AGM notice and Annual Report will be sent to the Members for this AGM by electronic means only.

This is to further inform you that the Company has completed the electronic dispatch of the Notice and Annual Report 2021-22 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A copy of the Annual Report sent to the shareholders is also attached herewith for your reference.

The Annual Report 2021-22 and AGM Notice 2022 have been uploaded on the website of the Company & may be accessed by following the links: http://www.infoedge.in/pdfs/InfoEdge_Annual_Report_2022_Aug_2.pdfand http://www.infoedge.in/pdfs/Final_Info_Edge_AGM_Notice.pdfand on the websites of the Stock Exchanges

i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.comrespectively, and on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) https://www.evoting.nsdl.com. A schedule of events relating to the AGM is set out below: Event Date Time Relevant Date/Cut-off date to vote on AGM Resolutions Friday, August 19, 2022 N.A. Book Closure Date for AGM Saturday, August 20, 2022 to N.A. Friday, August 26, 2022 (both days inclusive) Commencement of E-voting Monday, August 22, 2022 09:00 am End of E-voting Thursday, August 25, 2022 05:00 pm Final Dividend Record date Friday, August 19, 2022 N.A Final Dividend Payment date On or after September 16, 2022 N.A AGM Friday, August 26, 2022 05:30 pm

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Jaya Bhatia

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above