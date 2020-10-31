Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: October 29, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor Conference Calls where the Company would be participating is as per following details:

S No. Name Date Place 1 UBS Corporate Invitation: Virtual India November 3, 2020 Conference 2020 2 J .P. Morgan's 8th Global TMT November 18, 2020 Conference in Asia Virtual Conference 3 Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Pacific November 19, 2020 Summit 4 23rd Annual CITIC CLSA India Forum November 20, 2020

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same

