Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: October 29, 2020
-
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
-
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor Conference Calls where the Company would be participating is as per following details:
|
S No.
|
Name
|
Date
|
Place
|
1
|
UBS Corporate Invitation: Virtual India
|
November 3, 2020
|
|
|
Conference 2020
|
|
|
2
|
J .P. Morgan's 8th Global TMT
|
November 18, 2020
|
|
|
Conference in Asia
|
|
Virtual Conference
|
3
|
Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Pacific
|
November 19, 2020
|
|
|
Summit
|
|
|
4
|
23rd Annual CITIC CLSA India Forum
|
November 20, 2020
|
The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
(Murlee Manohar Jain)
SVP-Secretarial
& Company Secretary
