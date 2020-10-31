Log in
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/30 07:12:05 am
3548.95 INR   -1.49%
Info Edge India : Investor Conference

10/31/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Date: October 29, 2020

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor Conference Calls where the Company would be participating is as per following details:

S No.

Name

Date

Place

1

UBS Corporate Invitation: Virtual India

November 3, 2020

Conference 2020

2

J .P. Morgan's 8th Global TMT

November 18, 2020

Conference in Asia

Virtual Conference

3

Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Pacific

November 19, 2020

Summit

4

23rd Annual CITIC CLSA India Forum

November 20, 2020

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 06:04:00 UTC

