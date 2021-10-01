Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: September 30, 2021
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor Conference Calls where the Company would be participating is as per following details:
S No.
Name
Date
Place
1
Goldman
Sachs
India
Internet
October 8, 2021
Conference '21
Virtual Conference
2
Centrum
Annual
Investor
Conclave
November 15, 2021
"Orion 2021 - Big Ideas. Big Growth"
The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
(Murlee Manohar Jain)
SVP-Secretarial
& Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.