    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/01 12:40:47 am
6444.2 INR   +0.20%
12:12aINFO EDGE INDIA : Trading window closure notice
PU
12:12aINFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
09/27INFO EDGE INDIA : SE intimation for with drawal of scheme
PU
News 
Official Publications

Info Edge India : Investor Conference

10/01/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Date: September 30, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor Conference Calls where the Company would be participating is as per following details:

S No.

Name

Date

Place

1

Goldman

Sachs

India

Internet

October 8, 2021

Conference '21

Virtual Conference

2

Centrum

Annual

Investor

Conclave

November 15, 2021

"Orion 2021 - Big Ideas. Big Growth"

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 431,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
