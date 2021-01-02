Info Edge India : Newspaper Publication Q3 BM 01/02/2021 | 12:00am EST Send by mail :

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 532777)

(Scrip Code: 532777) Sub.: Intimation of Publication of Notice of the Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Notice of the Board Meeting of the Company to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2020 published in the following editions: Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on January 1, 2021

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
CIN: L74899DL1995PLC068021 | Regd. Office: GF-12A, 94, Meghdoot Building, Nehru Place, New Delhi-19
Corp. Office: B-8,Sector-132,Noida-201304 (Uttar Pradesh) | Tel: 0120-3082000; Fax: 0120-3082095
Web: http://www.infoedge.in/; email: investors@naukri.com
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 47(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 via Audio/Visual means, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2020, subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors, in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with Regulation 46(2) and 47(2) of LODR, the details of the said Meeting are also available on website of the Company viz. http://www.infoedge.in/ and on the website of Stock Exchanges at http://www.bseindia.com/ and at http://www.nseindia.com/.

By Order of the Board of Directors
Date: December 31, 2020
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
(MM Jain)
Place: Noida
SVP-Secretarial & Company Secretary 