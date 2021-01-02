Log in
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
01/01 06:14:29 am
4754.7 INR   -0.07%
Info Edge India : Newspaper Publication Q3 BM

01/02/2021 | 12:00am EST
Date: January 1, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Intimation of Publication of Notice of the Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Notice of the Board Meeting of the Company to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2020 published in the following editions:

  • Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on January 1, 2021
  • Business Standard Hindi (Daily newspaper of the State) on January 1, 2021

Submitted for your information & records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

  1. Jain Company Secretary

Encl: as above

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

itself has thrust these laws over

the 36-day stir by the farmers

Acts is impossible as the Centre

NH-48 during their protest

PHOTO:PTI

association PHDCCI said that

CIN: L74899DL1995PLC068021 | Regd. Office: GF-12A, 94, Meghdoot Building, Nehru Place, New Delhi-19

the people," the working group

stubble burning.

Ropar, who has been camping

has caused an economic loss

of the All India Kisan

Among the issues that con-

at the Delhi-Haryana border

of around ~70,000 crore in the

Corp. Office: B-8,Sector-132,Noida-201304 (Uttar Pradesh) | Tel: 0120-3082000; Fax: 0120-3082095

Sangharsh

Coordination

tinue to remain unresolved are

since November 25, said.

third quarter of FY21 through

Web: http://www.infoedge.in/; email: investors@naukri.com

Committee (AIKSCC), one the

the revocation of the new farm

Most farmers this year will

disruption of supply chains

NOTICE

groups participating in the agi-

laws and a legal guarantee of

be welcoming the New Year

and impact on daily activities

tation, said.

the minimum support price for

away from their families, but

of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 47(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

"Unless they are repealed,

their crops.

they are not complaining.

NCR.

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company

there is no scope of discussing

Meanwhile, the farmers

"Yes, we have a family back

"Farmers'

agitation

has

will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 via Audio/Visual means, to inter-alia, consider and approve

pro-farmer

changes in

the

who are stationed at various

home

and

we

are

missing

severely impacted the business

the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31,

mandis and farm processes to

borders across the capital have

them,

but

this

is also

our

of MSMEs in Punjab, Haryana

2020, subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors, in view of the spread of COVID-19

ensure

doubling

farmers'

decided to spend ring in the

family. All these farmers are

and the border areas of Delhi

pandemic.

income," the association said.

New Year sans any celebra-

our brothers, and uncles," said

as raw material of such units

In the last round of talks on

tions.

Harjinder.

are procured

frequently to

In accordance with Regulation 46(2) and 47(2) of LODR, the details of the said Meeting are also

Wednesday, the government

"There is no New Year for

Farmers have been protest-

execute production processes

available on website of the Company viz. http://www.infoedge.in/ and on the website of Stock

addressed the farmers' con-

us

until

the

government

ing at Delhi borders against

and to

meet

up demand,"

Exchanges at http://www.bseindia.com/ and at http://www.nseindia.com/.

cerns

over

the

increasing

accepts our demands," said

the Farmers (Empowerment

Sanjay Agarwal, President of

power tariff and penalties for

Harjinder Singh from Punjab's

and Protection) Agreement of

PHDCCI said.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Date: December 31, 2020

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Data company puts Modi's net approval at 55%

(MM Jain)

Place: Noida

SVP-Secretarial & Company Secretary

