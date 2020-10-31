Info Edge India : Newspaper Publication Transfer of Shares

October 31, 2020

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Newspaper Publication of Notice of Transfer of Equity Shares of the Company to

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6(3) of Investors Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Amendment Rules, 2017, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Notice to shareholders of Transfer of Equity Shares of the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund, published in the following editions: -

Financial Express (National Daily newspaper) on October 31, 2020

Jansatta (Daily newspaper of the State) on October 31, 2020

Submitted for your information & records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Jain Company Secretary

Encl: as above