    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/14 12:37:46 am
7024.95 INR   +3.22%
10/05INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Reg 30 4B networks
PU
10/04INFO EDGE (INDIA) : Acquires Additional Stake in Online Real Estate Platform
MT
10/01INFO EDGE INDIA : Trading window closure notice
PU
Info Edge India : Reg 74(5) RTA Certificate 30-09-2021

10/14/2021 | 12:32am EDT
October 13, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above referred subject, we are enclosing herewith the Confirmation Certificate received from M/s Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of our Company.

Please take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial & Company Secretary

Encl: A/a

Copy to:

National Securities Depository Limited

Address: Trade World 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013 Maharashtra India.

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.,

Address: 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex, N M Joshi

Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai - 400013.

Maharashtra India.

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 14 523 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 4 633 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net cash 2022 36 236 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 188x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 875 B 11 612 M 11 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 57,7x
EV / Sales 2023 45,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 283
Free-Float 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
